Grainger's Pub and Grill 3400 W Loomis Rd
Apps
- Breaded Cauliflower$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Breaded Mushrooms$9.00
Served with Ranch
- Broccoli Cheddar Bites$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Cheese Curds$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Cheese Garlic Bread$5.25
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$11.75
Served with choice of 1 sauce
- Combo Basket #1$14.75
Breaded mushrooms, cheese curds, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, onion rings
- Combo Basket #2$14.75
Sweet Potato Fries, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, breaded cauliflower, and mac n cheese bites
- Egg Plant Fries$9.50
Served with marinara
- French Fry Basket$5.50
- Fried Cheese Ravioli$9.25
Severed with marinara
- Fried Pickles$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Garlic Bread$4.50
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Loaded Nachos$9.00+
Choice of Chicken or Beef Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives and Jalapenos
- Mac n Cheese Bites$9.50
Served with Ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.75
Breaded served with marinara
- Mozzarella Wraps$11.75
Served with Marinara
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pepperjack Wraps$11.75
Served with Marinara
- Pot Stickers$6.50+
- Pretzel$5.25+
- Quesadilla$9.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef
- Side Sauce
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Served with Ranch
- Tater Tots$7.00
- Wing Flight$10.00
1 of each flavor of the week
- Wings$9.50+
- Zucchini Sticks$9.50
Served with marinara
Sandwiches
- BLT$9.75
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
- Brat Burger$10.75
- Burger$9.75
- Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap$12.75
With lettuce, tomato. Served with Ranch or Mayo
- Chicken Breast$11.75
- Double Cheeseburger (1/4th pound) w/ fries$13.50
- Everyday Hangover Burger w/ Fries$12.75
- Grilled Cheese$8.50
- Jumbo Hot Dog with Fries$8.75
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.75
with green peppers, onions and mushrooms
- Pizza Burger$11.75
Sausage Patty, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella
- Slider w/ Fries$7.50
- Sub w/ Fries$13.75
Soup and Salads
Breakfast
Chicken and Pizza
Fish Fry
- 3 Piece Cod Dinner$15.75
Severed with choice of french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread
- Bluegills$18.75
Severed with choice of french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread
- Cod and Shrimp Combo$19.75
Severed with choice of french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread
- Shrimp$17.75
Severed with choice of french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread
- Walleye$20.75
Severed with choice of french fries or potato pancakes, coleslaw and rye bread
- Potato Pancakes (3)$4.00
- Fish Tacos$12.75
- Cod Sandwich$12.75
Daily Specials
- 3 Tacos$8.00
3 tacos choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce tomato and cheese
- Quesadilla$8.00
chicken or beef
- Big Burrito$9.00
choice of chicken or beef, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Taco Salad$9.50
chicken or beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives and jalapenos
- Wednesday/Sunday Chicken Dinner$11.75
Served with choice of fries or mashed potatoes, coleslaw and garlic bread
- Thursday Brat Burger$9.75
Severed on a pretzel bun with fries
- Saturday and Sunday Hangover Burger$10.25
fried egg, bacon, american cheese, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and raw onion