Lunch & Dinner (10am-Close)

Nibbles

Ahi Tuna & Avocado Bruschetta

$15.50

Diced Ahi, Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Soy and Wasabi Sauce with Crispy Wontons

Basket of Fries

$7.50

Crispy & delicious

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.00

Crispy Beer Battered Mushrooms with Cilantro-Pesto

Crispy Chicken Strips

$12.50

With Honey Mustard & Ranch

Down Valley Wings

$17.50

Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper-Garlic, BBQ, Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$11.25

Crispy Fresh Cut Fries with Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Smothered with Pork Green Chili, Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo

House Made Jalapeno Poppers

$12.50

Stuffed with Bacon, Cilantro and Cream Cheese, Pico de Gallo with a side of Ranch

Potato Skins

$11.50

Pepper Jack, Bacon, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

Truffle Fries

$10.75

Crispy, Fresh Cut Fries, Tossed with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese and Red Pepper Flakes

Burgers

6oz, all beef, never frozen, angus burger. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted bun with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Truffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Soup, Coleslaw, Garden Salad or Caesar Salad. Any Burgers may be substituted with Grilled Chicken Breast or substitute Salmon for +$3

Alamo Burger

$16.95

Guacamole, Roasted Poblano Chile, Crispy Onions And Melted Pepper Jack Cheese

American Burger

$16.95

Beer Battered Onion Ring, Crispy Bacon American Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$16.95

Blackened, Warmed Bleu Cheese and Crispy Onions

Castle Peak Burger

$16.95

Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss

Colorado Burger

$16.95

Crispy Jalapeno Popper, Melted Pepper Jack and Chipotle Mayonnaise

Cowboy Burger

$16.95

Crispy Bacon, BBQ Sauce And Melted Cheddar Cheese

Green Chile Burger

$17.50

Smothered with Green Chile and Pepper Jack Cheese

Steakhouse Burger

$16.95

Bleu Cheese crumbles Smothered with a Mushroom Steak Sauce Topped with Crispy Onions

Western Burger

$16.95

Sliced Avocado, Crispy Bacon And Melted Pepper Jack Cheese

Grand Ave Burger

$15.50

Build it how you like it!

..And More

Served with your Choice of: Fresh Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Truffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Soup, Coleslaw, Garden Salad or Caesar Salad

Asiago Crusted Chicken Club

$16.50

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise On Toasted Multigrain Wheat

Colorado Cheesesteak

$16.75

Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Roasted Poblano Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms And Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise On Toasted Bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.75

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise On Toasted Bun

Fish-n-Chips

$16.75

Crispy Battered Cod with Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce, Fries and Coleslaw

Fulford

$16.75

Grilled Chicken, Melted Swiss, Bacon and Tomato With Honey Mustard Dressing

Grand Avenue French Dip

$16.75

Hot Shaved Prime Rib, Melted Swiss and Horseradish Mayonnaise On a Toasted Hoagie with Beef Jus

Mac-n-Cheese

$13.25

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions Mushrooms or Jalapenos. Additional items & sides (+$)

Tacos

$16.25

Grilled Prime Rib, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo Pepper Jack Cheese and Salsa With Chips and Salsa, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Turkey Cheddar & Avocado

$16.75

Turkey, Cheddar and Avocado with Chipotle Mayonnaise Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon

Wrap - Blackened Chicken Wrap

$16.75

Blackened Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon Cheddar and Ranch Dressing

Wrap - Crispy Fish Wrap

$16.85

Crispy Beer Battered Cod, Cabbage, Black Beans, Avocado Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce

Wrap - Southwest Shrimp Wrap

$16.95

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo Shredded Lettuce and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Wrap -Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.75

Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions American Cheese and Chipotle Mayonnaise

Country Fried Steak or Chicken (Copy)

$17.75

Topped with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Creamy Corn

Salads

Blackened Prime Rib Salad

$16.95

Blackened Prime Rib, Crispy Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles And Tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Brush Creek Salad

$12.25

Apples, Toasted Pecans and Bleu Cheese Crumbles With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.25+

Classic Caesar

Cobb Salad

$16.50

Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes and Grilled Chicken Breast with Choice of Dressing

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$16.75

Tomato, Crispy Bacon and Hard-Boiled Egg with Honey Mustard Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00+

Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots and Red Onion

Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.75

Cabbage, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Carrots, Pickled Ginger And Crispy Wontons with Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette

BBQ Shrimp Salad

$18.25

Grilled Shrimp Tossed in BBQ Sauce, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Beans, Tomatoes and Bacon Tossed with Bleu Cheese Dressing

Taco Salad

$16.75

Chicken or Ground Beef Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle-Ranch with Crispy Tortilla Wedges

Kids Meals

Includes a 12oz Drink

Kids Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.95

Choice of: Diced Apples or Fries

Kids Dyno Nuggets

$7.95

Choice of: Diced Apples or Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Sides & Dressings

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Bread - Tortilla CORN

$2.50

Bread - Tortilla FLOUR

$2.50

Chili - *Small Side

$1.50

Chili - Bowl

$8.50

Chili - Cup

$6.50

Coleslaw

$3.75

Creamy Corn (after 5pm only)

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Guacamole Large

$5.00

Guacamole Small

$3.25

Jalapeno Fried (1)

$2.00

Mashed Potato (after 5pm only)

$4.00

Meat - Bacon

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Hollandaise - *Small

$5.00

Guacamole Small

$3.25

Hollandaise - *Small

$0.75

Hollandaise - Large

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Pesto Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa Large

$4.00

Salsa Small

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Au Jus

$1.50

Beverages

*Diet Pepsi

$3.20

*Dr Pepper

$3.20

*Ginger Ale

$3.20

*Mtn Dew

$3.20

*Pepsi

$3.20

*Root Beer

$3.20

*Sierra Mist

$3.20

*Soda Water

$2.25

*Shirley Temple

Arnold Palmer

$3.20

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.20

Iced Tea

$3.20

Juice - Apple

$3.20

Juice - Cranberry

$3.20

Juice - Orange

$3.20

Juice - Pineapple

$3.20

Juice - Tomato

$3.20

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.20

Mocha (1/2 coffee 1/2 hot choc)

$3.95

Water (cup)

Quick Cocktails

Baileys & Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Georgia Peach Slushie

$9.25

Manmosa

$9.50

Margarita (Fresh)

$11.00

Margarita House

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.75

Spiked Cucumber Lemonade

$10.00

Strawberry Tequila Fizz

$10.00

Dinner Specials

Dinner Specials (5pm - Close)

Asiago Crusted Chicken Penne

$17.75

Red and Yellow Onions, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Poblano Chiles Tossed with a Cilantro Pesto

Country Fried Steak or Chicken

$17.75

Topped with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Creamy Corn

Chill

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Strawberry, Pineapple, and Hot Fudge Whipped Cream, Nuts and Cherry

Cones or Cups

Cake Cone or CUP

$3.25+

Waffle Cone

$5.50

Root Beet Float

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Shake - Candy Bar/Cookie

Brownie Shake

$4.00+

Butterfinger Shake

$4.00+

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.00+

M&M’s Shake

$4.00+

Oreo Shake

$4.00+

Resse’s Shake

$4.00+

Shake - Specialty

All topped with whipped cream Each Additional items $.50

Banana Caramel Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Banana, Warm Caramel

Banana Split Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Shake, Hot Fudge, Banana, Strawberries, Crushed Pineapple, Peanuts

Breakfast in a Cup Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Maple Syrup, Crispy Bacon, Sea Salt

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Shake

$4.25+

Chocolate Ice Cream, Raspberries, Cheesecake Pieces

Chunky Monkey Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Fresh Banana, Chocolate Chips

Coconut Cream Pie Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Graham Crackers

Coffee Cake Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Cake Shake, Coffee, Caramel, Cinnamon, Pecans

Mango Tango Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Lime, Mango, Toasted Coconut and Coconut Milk

Mississippi Mud Pie Shake

$4.25+

Chocolate Ice Cream, Coffee, Oreo Pieces, Pecans

Peppermint Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream, Peppermint Candy Pieces

Pina Colada Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Crushed Pineapple

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Crushed Pineapple

Rocky Road Shake

$4.25+

Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Pecans, Marshmallows

Salted Nut Roll Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Pecan, Sea Salt

Strawberry Butterfinger Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Butterfinger

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Cheesecake Pieces

Turtle Shake

$4.25+

Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Pecans

Shake - Traditional

Banana Shake

$3.75+

Caramel Shake

$3.75+

Chocolate Shake

$3.75+

Coffee Shake

$3.75+

Hot Fudge Shake

$3.75+

Lemon Shake

$3.75+

Mango Shake

$3.75+

Orange Cream Shake

$3.75+

Pineapple Shake

$3.75+

Raspberry Shake

$3.75+

Strawberry Shake

$3.75+

Vanilla Shake

$3.75+

Slushies

Strawberry Slushie

$5.50

Raspberry Slushie

$5.50

Mango Slushie

$5.50

Lime Slushie

$5.50

Lemon Slushie

$5.50

Sundaes

All topped with whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry

Caramel Sundae

$4.25+

Chocolate Sundae

$4.25+

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.25+

Pineapple Sundae

$4.25+

Raspberry Sundae

$4.25+

Strawberry Sundae

$4.25+

Turtle Sundae

$4.50+