Burgers

6oz, all beef, never frozen, angus burger. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted bun with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Truffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Soup, Coleslaw, Garden Salad or Caesar Salad. Any Burgers may be substituted with Grilled Chicken Breast or substitute Salmon for +$3