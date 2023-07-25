Grand Avenue Grill 678 Grand Avenue
Lunch & Dinner (10am-Close)
Nibbles
Ahi Tuna & Avocado Bruschetta
Diced Ahi, Avocado, Cucumber, Pickled Ginger, Soy and Wasabi Sauce with Crispy Wontons
Basket of Fries
Crispy & delicious
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Crispy Beer Battered Mushrooms with Cilantro-Pesto
Crispy Chicken Strips
With Honey Mustard & Ranch
Down Valley Wings
Buffalo, Lemon-Pepper-Garlic, BBQ, Bleu Cheese or Ranch
Green Chili Cheese Fries
Crispy Fresh Cut Fries with Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Smothered with Pork Green Chili, Topped with Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
House Made Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with Bacon, Cilantro and Cream Cheese, Pico de Gallo with a side of Ranch
Potato Skins
Pepper Jack, Bacon, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream
Truffle Fries
Crispy, Fresh Cut Fries, Tossed with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese and Red Pepper Flakes
Burgers
Alamo Burger
Guacamole, Roasted Poblano Chile, Crispy Onions And Melted Pepper Jack Cheese
American Burger
Beer Battered Onion Ring, Crispy Bacon American Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Black-N-Bleu Burger
Blackened, Warmed Bleu Cheese and Crispy Onions
Castle Peak Burger
Roasted Mushrooms, Garlic Mayo, Melted Swiss
Colorado Burger
Crispy Jalapeno Popper, Melted Pepper Jack and Chipotle Mayonnaise
Cowboy Burger
Crispy Bacon, BBQ Sauce And Melted Cheddar Cheese
Green Chile Burger
Smothered with Green Chile and Pepper Jack Cheese
Steakhouse Burger
Bleu Cheese crumbles Smothered with a Mushroom Steak Sauce Topped with Crispy Onions
Western Burger
Sliced Avocado, Crispy Bacon And Melted Pepper Jack Cheese
Grand Ave Burger
Build it how you like it!
..And More
Asiago Crusted Chicken Club
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise On Toasted Multigrain Wheat
Colorado Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Roasted Poblano Chiles, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms And Pepper Jack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise On Toasted Bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayonnaise On Toasted Bun
Fish-n-Chips
Crispy Battered Cod with Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce, Fries and Coleslaw
Fulford
Grilled Chicken, Melted Swiss, Bacon and Tomato With Honey Mustard Dressing
Grand Avenue French Dip
Hot Shaved Prime Rib, Melted Swiss and Horseradish Mayonnaise On a Toasted Hoagie with Beef Jus
Mac-n-Cheese
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Tomatoes, Crispy Onions Mushrooms or Jalapenos. Additional items & sides (+$)
Tacos
Grilled Prime Rib, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo Pepper Jack Cheese and Salsa With Chips and Salsa, Corn or Flour Tortillas
Turkey Cheddar & Avocado
Turkey, Cheddar and Avocado with Chipotle Mayonnaise Lettuce, Tomato and Bacon
Wrap - Blackened Chicken Wrap
Blackened Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon Cheddar and Ranch Dressing
Wrap - Crispy Fish Wrap
Crispy Beer Battered Cod, Cabbage, Black Beans, Avocado Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack Cheese Lemon Dill Tartar Sauce
Wrap - Southwest Shrimp Wrap
Crispy Fried Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado, Pico de Gallo Shredded Lettuce and Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Wrap -Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Onions American Cheese and Chipotle Mayonnaise
Country Fried Steak or Chicken (Copy)
Topped with Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Creamy Corn
Salads
Blackened Prime Rib Salad
Blackened Prime Rib, Crispy Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles And Tomatoes with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Brush Creek Salad
Apples, Toasted Pecans and Bleu Cheese Crumbles With Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar
Cobb Salad
Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes and Grilled Chicken Breast with Choice of Dressing
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
Tomato, Crispy Bacon and Hard-Boiled Egg with Honey Mustard Dressing
Garden Salad
Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots and Red Onion
Grilled Ahi Tuna Salad
Cabbage, Cilantro, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Carrots, Pickled Ginger And Crispy Wontons with Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette
BBQ Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp Tossed in BBQ Sauce, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Black Beans, Tomatoes and Bacon Tossed with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Taco Salad
Chicken or Ground Beef Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Avocado, Roasted Corn, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle-Ranch with Crispy Tortilla Wedges
Kids Meals
Sides & Dressings
Avocado Slices
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Bread - Tortilla CORN
Bread - Tortilla FLOUR
Chili - *Small Side
Chili - Bowl
Chili - Cup
Coleslaw
Creamy Corn (after 5pm only)
French Fries
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Small
Jalapeno Fried (1)
Mashed Potato (after 5pm only)
Meat - Bacon
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ
Blue Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Sauce
Caesar
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Guacamole Large
Guacamole Small
Hollandaise - *Small
Hollandaise - Large
Honey Mustard
Pesto Ranch
Ranch
Salsa Large
Salsa Small
Sour Cream
Tartar
Thousand Island
Au Jus
Beverages
*Diet Pepsi
*Dr Pepper
*Ginger Ale
*Mtn Dew
*Pepsi
*Root Beer
*Sierra Mist
*Soda Water
*Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Juice - Apple
Juice - Cranberry
Juice - Orange
Juice - Pineapple
Juice - Tomato
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Mocha (1/2 coffee 1/2 hot choc)
Water (cup)
Quick Cocktails
Dinner Specials
Dinner Specials (5pm - Close)
Chill
Banana Split
Cones or Cups
Root Beet Float
Shake - Candy Bar/Cookie
Shake - Specialty
Banana Caramel Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Banana, Warm Caramel
Banana Split Shake
Vanilla Shake, Hot Fudge, Banana, Strawberries, Crushed Pineapple, Peanuts
Breakfast in a Cup Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Maple Syrup, Crispy Bacon, Sea Salt
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Shake
Chocolate Ice Cream, Raspberries, Cheesecake Pieces
Chunky Monkey Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter, Fresh Banana, Chocolate Chips
Coconut Cream Pie Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Graham Crackers
Coffee Cake Shake
Vanilla Cake Shake, Coffee, Caramel, Cinnamon, Pecans
Mango Tango Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Lime, Mango, Toasted Coconut and Coconut Milk
Mississippi Mud Pie Shake
Chocolate Ice Cream, Coffee, Oreo Pieces, Pecans
Peppermint Shake
Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream, Peppermint Candy Pieces
Pina Colada Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Toasted Coconut, Coconut Milk, Crushed Pineapple
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel, Crushed Pineapple
Rocky Road Shake
Chocolate Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Pecans, Marshmallows
Salted Nut Roll Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Pecan, Sea Salt
Strawberry Butterfinger Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Butterfinger
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Cheesecake Pieces
Turtle Shake
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Pecans