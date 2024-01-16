Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Grand Marais Tavern 14260 Lake Street
Pizza
- Cheese / BYO Pizza$12.00
- GMT Special
Pepperoni, Ham, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Olives.$17.00
- Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, cudighi sausage, and bacon.$17.00
- Hawaiian
Big Island or Big Peninsula? Aloha either way! Ham, bacon, Pineapple, and onion.$17.00
- Cudighi Sausge
A double helping of the famous sweet and spicy specialty pork sausage made in the UP!$17.00
- BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, cheese, Chicken, Banana Peppers, and Onions.$17.00
- Veggie Lovers
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Green Olives, and Banana Peppers.$17.00
- Caprese
Pesto sauce, Tomatoes, and balsamic glaze.$17.00
- Coney Pizza
Everything that makes a Coney dog a Coney dog... except in Pizza form.$17.00
- Salad/BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Mozzarella base. Topped with Ranch dressing.$17.00
- Calzone$14.00
Merch
- Black T-Shirt (Small)$25.00
- Black T-Shirt (Medium)$25.00
- Black T-Shirt (Large)$25.00
- Black T-Shirt (XL)$25.00
- Black T-Shirt (2-X)$35.00
- Black T-Shirt (3-X)$35.00
- Black T-Shirt (4-X)$35.00
- Black T-shirt (5-X)$35.00
- Grey T-Shirt (Small)$25.00
- Grey T-Shirt (Medium)$25.00
- Grey T-Shirt (Large)$25.00
- Grey T-Shirt (XL)$25.00
- Grey T-Shirt (2-X)$35.00
- Grey T-Shirt (3-X)$35.00
- Grey T-Shirt (4-X)$35.00
- Grey T-shirt (5-X)$35.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (Small)$25.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (Medium)$25.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (Large)$25.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (XL)$25.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (2-X)$35.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (3-X)$35.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (4-X)$35.00
- V-Neck T-Shirt (5-X)$35.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Small)$32.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Medium)$32.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Large)$32.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (XL)$32.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (2-X)$49.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (3-X)$49.00
- Long Sleeve T-Shirt (4-X)$49.00
- Long Sleeve T-shirt (5-X)$49.00
- Black Hoodie (Small)$48.00
- Black Hoodie (Medium)$48.00
- Black Hoodie (Large)$48.00
- Black Hoodie (XL)$48.00
- Black Hoodie (2-X)$65.00
- Black Hoodie (3-X)$65.00
- Black Hoodie (4-X)$65.00
- Black Hoodie (5-X)$65.00
- Grey Hoodie (Small)$48.00
- Grey Hoodie (Medium)$48.00
- Grey Hoodie (Large)$48.00
- Grey Hoodie (XL)$48.00
- Grey Hoodie (2-X)$65.00
- Grey Hoodie (3-X)$65.00
- Grey Hoodie (4-X)$65.00
- Grey Hoodie (5-X)$65.00
- Ball Cap
- Beanie
- Cloth Koozie$4.00
- Tumbler/Koozie$5.00
- Shot Glass$5.00
- Tumbler$35.00
- Trail Map 4$5.00
- Trail Map 5$6.00
- Stickers$3.00
- Popcorn$2.00
- Pork Rinds$3.00
Grand Marais Tavern Location and Ordering Hours
(906) 494-2111
Closed • Opens Monday at 4PM