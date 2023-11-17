Grandaddy's Kitchen 6008 Clarks Hill Rd.
Everyday Menu
Burgers, Sandwiches, Hotdogs
- Grandaddy's Best Burger$11.99
Double meat, grilled onions, American cheese on a Brioche bun
- All-American Dog$7.99
All beef hotdog with mustard, ketchup, raw onion, dill relish
- Hot Dog - Build Your Way$7.99
- Southern Dog$10.99
All beef hotdog with pulled pork and coleslaw
- Jr. Hot Dog$5.99
Choice of: chili, relish, grilled onions, raw onions, coleslaw, mayo, ketchup, mustard
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
NO HEAT - fried crispy chicken with pickles on toasted Brioche bun
- Rajun Cajun Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Spicy fried chicken with pickles on a toasted Brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
Coleslaw, BBQ sauce on a toasted Brioche bun
- Ultimate Grilled Cheese$7.99
special blend of cheeses on Texas toast
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
- Pork BBQ Plate$13.99
Pizza - 14"
Pizza - 10"
Gluten Free Pizza - 10"
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
- House Salad$8.99
lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, cheddar cheese
- Side - Caesar salad$2.99
- Side House Salad$2.99
- Chicken Salad Lettuce Cup$5.99
- Bowl of Potato Soup$4.99
- Cup of Potato Soup$2.99
- Tomato Soup$4.99
- Autumn Chopped Chicken Salad$10.99
Chicken - Fried
Junior Meals
- Jr. Hamburger$9.99
one meat patty with grilled onions and American cheese on a Brioche or Regular bun.
- Jr. Chicken Strips - 1 piece$6.49
approx. 4 oz fresh chicken strip
- Jr. Hot Dog$5.99
Choice of: chili, relish, grilled onions, raw onions, coleslaw, mayo, ketchup, mustard
- Jr. Corn Dog - 2.7oz.$4.99
4 oz. State Fair corn dog comes with Waffle fries or Tater tots. Upcharge .99 to add a different side
- Kraft Mac-N-Cheese$3.99
Kraft Mac-N-Cheese
- Jr. Grilled Cheese$3.49
American cheese, sandwich bread
- Jr. Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Sides - 4 oz.
- Cole Slaw - 4 oz.$2.49
- Collard Greens - 4 oz.$2.49
- Fried Okra - 4 oz.$2.49
- Italian Green Beans - 4 oz.$2.49
- Lima Beans - 4 oz.$2.49
- Mac-N-Cheese - 4 oz.$2.49
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy - 4 oz.$2.49
- No Gravy$2.49
- Onion Rings - Side - 4 oz.$2.49
- Side Caesar Salad$2.99
romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
- Side House Salad$2.99
lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing
- Grandma's Squash Cass. - 4 oz.$2.49
- Sweet Potato Casserole - 4 oz.$2.49
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - 4 oz.$2.49
- Tater Tots - 4 oz.$2.49
- Crinkle Fries - 4 oz.$2.49
- potato salad$2.49
- bacon$0.99
- Cauliflower-Broccoli Salad$2.49
- Steamed Cabbage$2.49
- Green Beans$2.49
Sides - 8 oz.
- Waffle Fries - 8 oz.$4.99
- Tater Tots - 8 oz.$4.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - 8 oz.$4.99
- Onion Rings - 8 oz.$4.99
- Fried Okra - 8 oz.$4.99
- Sweet Potato Casserole - 8 oz.$4.99
- Mac-N-Cheese - 8 oz.$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy - 8 oz.$4.99
- Mashed Potatoes with NO Gravy - 8 oz.$4.99
- Lima Beans - 8 oz.$4.99
- Italian Green Beans - 8 oz.$4.99
- Grandma's Squash Casserole - 8 oz.$4.99
- Collard Greens - 8 oz.$4.99
- Coleslaw - 8 oz.$4.99
- potato salad. 8 oz.$4.99
Sides - 16 oz.
- Waffle Fries - 16 oz.$6.99
- Tater Tots - 16 oz.$6.99
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries - 16 oz.$6.99
- Onion Rings - 16 oz.$6.99
- Fried Okra - 16 oz.$6.99
- Sweet Potato Casserole - 16 oz.$6.99
- Mac-N-Cheese - 16 oz.$6.99
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy - 16 oz.$6.99
- Mashed Potatoes with NO Gravy - 16 oz.$6.99
- Lima Beans - 16 oz.$6.99
- Italian Green Beans - 16 oz.$6.99
- Grandma's Squash Casserole - 16 oz.$6.99
- Collard Greens - 16 oz.$6.99
- Coleslaw - 16 oz.$6.99
- 1/2 tray of side$22.00
- potato salad 16 oz$6.99
Desserts
- Cookies$1.00
cookie of the day
- Cupcakes$1.49
cupcakes of the day
- Sliced Cake$3.49
cake of the day
- Banana Puddin$2.99
- Upside Down Pineapple Cake$2.99
- Mama Jo's peach cobbler$3.99
- pecan pie$3.99
- 16 oz Mama Jo's Peach Cobbler$6.99
- Dump cake$2.99
- Mandarin Orange Cake$3.49
- Chocolate Overload Brownie$4.99
- ice cream$0.99
- Amaretto Cake - Almond Cake$3.99
Specials
Specials - Salads
Specials - Salads & Sandwich
Specials - Sides
- Grandma's Baked Deep Dish Mac-N-Cheese
traditional Southern
- Grilled Asparagus
- Steamed or Sauteed Cabbage
- Yellow Squash and Onion - Stewed
- Yellow Squash and Onion - Grilled
- Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Onion - Stewed
- Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Onion - Grilled
- Cauliflower - Sauteed
- Cauliflower - Steak
- Brussel Sprouts
- Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms
- Sweet Potato - Whole
butter, cinnamon and sugar