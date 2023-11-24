Grand Avenue Pizza
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$18.00+
- Grand Ave Special Pizza$23.00+
This pie has a little bit of everything! Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions, eggplant and meatball.
- Vegetable Pizza$23.00+
A vegetarian pizza that has Eggplant, Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, and Broccoli!
- Grandma Pizza$23.00+
Made with focaccia sauce, fresh mozzarella and pesto. Pesto contains walnuts.
- Fresh Mozzarella$23.00+
- Grilled Chicken Pizza$23.00+
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.00+
- Focaccia Pizza$22.00+
- Bruschetta Square Pizza$31.00
This is a thin square pizza with chopped tomatoes, onions, fresh garlic, basil, and extra virgin olive oil!
- Smoked Bacon Pizza$23.00+
- Hawaiian Pizza$23.00+
A sauceless pizza with ham and pineapple!
- White Pizza$23.00+
A sauceless pizza with mozzarella and ricotta.
- Garden Pizza$27.00+
A sauceless pizza with fresh sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, and parsley!
- Bacon and Potato Pizza$23.00+
- Bacon and Pepperoni Pizza$24.00+
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$28.00+
- Burrata Pizza$33.00+
- 16” Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza$30.00
- 16” Meat Lovers Pizza$30.00
A 16” round pizza covered in our homemade focaccia sauce and topped with chopped pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef.
- 16” Penne Vodka Pizza$30.00
A 16” round pizza topped with penne and our homemade vodka sauce.
- Square Marinara Pizza$30.00
A square pizza with our homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil.
- 16” Creamy Spinach and Artichoke with Alfredo Sauce$29.00
- 10” Cauliflower Pizza (Personal Pie)$14.00
A gluten free pizza topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella.
Slices
- Regular$3.25
- Sicilian$3.25Out of stock
- Potato & Bacon$4.50
- Garden$4.50
- BBQ Chicken$4.50
- Hawaiian$4.50
- Vegetable$4.50
- Eggplant Parmigiana Slice$4.50
- Penne Vodka Slice$4.50
- Buffalo Chicken$4.50
- Pepperoni & Bacon$4.50
- White$4.50
- Mushroom$4.50
- Sausage & Pepperoni$4.50
- Chicken$4.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$4.50
- Meat Lovers$4.50
- Marinara$4.50
- Caprese$4.50
- Bruschetta$4.50
- Fresh Mozzarella$4.50
- Spinach & Artichoke w/ Alfredo Sauce$4.50
- Grandma$4.50
- Salad Slice$4.50
- Burrata Slice$4.75
Hot Heroes
- Veal Cutlet Hero with Sauce$12.00
- Chicken Cutlet Hero with Sauce$10.00
- Eggplant Hero with Sauce$8.25
- Meatball Hero with Sauce$9.00
- Sausage Hero$9.00
- Sausage and Peppers Hero$9.00
- Sausage and Eggs Hero$9.00
- Peppers and Eggs Hero$8.00
- Potato and Eggs Hero$8.00
- Grilled Chicken Hero$10.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Hero$12.50Out of stock
- Steak Hero$10.00
- Steak and Onions Hero$10.50
- Steak and Peppers Hero$10.50
- Steak and Mushrooms Hero$11.00
Entrees
- Veal Milanese Entree$17.00
- Chicken Milanese Entree$14.75
- Sausage and Peppers Entree$12.50
- Sausage Entree$12.00
- Eggplant Entree$12.00
- Eggplant Rollatini Entree$14.00
- Meatball$13.50
- Veal Francese Entree$18.95
- Veal Marsala Entree$18.95
- Chicken Cacciatore Entree$17.00
- Chicken Rollatini Entree$17.00
- Chicken Piccata Entree$17.00
- Chicken Marsala Entree$17.00
- Chicken Francese$17.00
- Fried Shrimp Entree$18.95
- Shrimp Francese Entree$18.95
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.95
- Calamari Marinara Entree$18.00
- Fried Calamari Entree$18.00
Pasta Specialties
- Linguini with Garlic and Oil$11.00
- Ziti with Tomato Sauce$9.00
- Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce$9.00
- Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$13.75
- Ziti with Meat Sauce$13.75
- Fettuccine Alfredo$13.50
- Penna alla Vodka$13.50
- Linguini with White Clam Sauce$14.50
- Linguini with Red Clam Sauce$14.50
- Rigatoni with Broccoli, Garlic, and Oil$14.50
- Rigatoni Primavera$14.00
- Ziti Primavera$14.00
- Spaghetti with Mushrooms$14.00
- Tortellini Bolognese$14.75
- Gnocchi with Meat Sauce$14.75
- Stuffed Shells$12.50
- Baked Rigatoni Melenzana$14.75
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$12.50
- Baked Ziti$12.50
- Sicilian Baked Ziti with Eggplant$13.50
- Meat Lasagna$13.75
- Vegetable Lasagna$13.75
- Linguini Carbonara$16.00
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.25
8 oz. Angus beef served on a focaccia bun with lettuce and tomato. Deluxe comes with french fries and pickles.
- Cheeseburger$10.00
8 oz. Angus beef served on a focaccia bun with lettuce and tomato. Deluxe comes with french fries and pickles.
- Mushroom Teriyaki Burger$11.00
8 oz. Angus beef served on a focaccia bun with lettuce and tomato. Deluxe comes with french fries and pickles.
Salads
Rolls & Side Orders
- Chicken Roll$7.75
- Sausage and Peppers Roll$7.75
- Eggplant Roll$7.75
- Pepperoni Roll$7.75
- Spinach Roll$7.75
- Cheese Calzone$7.75
- Cheese Calzone with Ham$9.25
- French Fries$5.00
- French Fries with Mozzarella$6.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
8 pieces
- Garlic Knots$2.00
6 pieces
- Beef Patty$3.50
- Beef Patty with Cheese$4.25
- Side of Meatballs$11.00
3 Meatballs with sauce.
- Side of Sausages$11.00
3 Sausages with sauce.
- Fried Calamari$13.25
- Buffalo Wings$11.00+
- Pepperoni Bite$0.50
- Beef Rice ball$5.00
- Broccoli Rice Ball$5.00
- Side of Grated Cheese$0.50
- Side of Sauce$0.50
Beverages
Desserts
Catering
- Chicken Parmigiana$80.00+
- Chicken Marsala$80.00+
- Chicken Francese$80.00+
- Eggplant Parmigiana$55.00+
- Veal Parmigiana$105.00+
- Veal Marsala$105.00+
- Veal Francese$105.00+
- Sausage with Peppers & Mushrooms$75.00+
- Meatballs$80.00+
- Fried Calamari$85.00+
- Fried Shrimp$105.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$65.00+
- Ravioli with Tomato Sauce$60.00+
- Ravioli with Meat Sauce$70.00+
- Fettuccine Alfredo$70.00+
- Penne alla Vodka$70.00+
- Linguini Bolognese$70.00+
- Baked Ziti$60.00+
- Meat Lasagna$85.00+
- Stuffed Shells with Tomato Sauce$70.00+
- Linguini with Clam Sauce$95.00+
- House Salad$35.00+
- Caesar Salad$35.00+
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$85.00+
- Antipasto Salad$75.00+