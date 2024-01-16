Grande
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari$10.95
- Battered Mushrooms$6.95
- Zucchini Planks$8.45
- Provolone Sticks$7.95
- Combination Sampler$11.95
- Tomato Bruschetta$10.45
Diced roma tomatoes in marinade, with Pecorino Romano and balsamic drizzle on toast
- Buffalo Wings$13.95+
Hot, BBQ, or seasoned wings, 10 or 20 pieces
- Poppers$7.45
- Onion Rings$6.95
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.95
- As A Meal
Salads
- House Salad$4.95
roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix
- Chef's Salad$11.45
salad with provolone cheese, ham, salami, and black olives
- Chicken Salad$11.95
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken
- Steak Salad$11.95
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and steak
- Antipasto Salad$11.95
garden vegetables and lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, and provolone
- Ceasar Chicken Salad$11.95
romaine lettuce, shaved pecerino romano cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken with ceasar dressing
- Caprese Salad$10.45
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil, topped with olive oil and balsamic drizzle (there is no lettuce in this salad)
Soups
Pastas
- Spaghetti
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Linguini
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Penne
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Angel Hair
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Fettucini
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Shells
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
- Fettuccini Alla Carbonara$12.95
cream sauce with bacon, peas, and onions tossed with fettucini
- Fettuccini Alfredo$13.45
homemade alfredo sauce with fettucini
- Penne Primavera$12.95
penne tossed with black and green olives, red onions, and mild peppers
- Eggplant Parmesan$12.95
crispy layered eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti
- Pink Pasta$13.45
a mix of marinara and alfredo sauces, with penne
- Pasta Paesano$12.50
spinach, ricotta, olive oil and garlic, tossed with shells pasta
- Tortellini$12.95
cheese filled tortellini with your choice of sauce
- Fettucini Chicken & Vegetables$13.95
grilled chicken and fresh vegetables (yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, carrots, and green beans) tossed with fettucini
- Pasta Mani$12.95
san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic with short rigatoni.
- Gnocchi$13.50
potato pasta with a blend of tomato sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses
- Lobster Ravioli$13.95
lobster and cheese filled ravioli with your choice of Alfredo or pink sauce
- Ravioli$11.95
meat or cheese filled ravioli with tomato sauce
- Rabiatta$13.95
- Fettuccini Chicken Alfredo$16.45
Baked Dishes
- Eggplant Rolitini$13.45
crispy eggplant rolled with a ricotta center (pasta is not served with this)
- Baked Ravioli$12.45
meat or cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Lasagna$12.45
layers of pasta, provolone, meatsauce, and ricotta cheese
- Stuffed Rigatoni$12.45
ricotta stuffed rigatoni, with tomato sauce and provolone baked on top
- Stuffed Shells$11.45
large shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone
- Manicotti$11.45
rolled pasta filled with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone
- Baked Penne$11.95
penne in a mix of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, baked with provolone on top
- Italian Platter$12.45
manicotti, ravioli, lasagna, and a stuffed shell
- Hot Sausage Casserole$12.95
spicy sausage with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta)
- Meatball Casserole$12.95
homemade meatballs with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta served)
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$15.95
chicken sauteed in marsala wine, with fresh mushrooms, over linguini
- Chicken Francese$15.95
chicken breast in lemon butter with white wine sauce over angel hair
- Chicken Parmesan$15.95
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
- Chicken Romano$15.95
garlic, pecerino romano, and lemon over breaded chicken, with angel hair
- Chicken Scollopini$15.95
sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions, roma tomatoes, over linguini
- Chicken Picatta$15.95
sauteed chicken with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne pasta
- Chicken Alla Mafia$15.95
sauteed chicken topped with alfredo sauce and hot peppers, served over spaghetti
- Chicken Calabrese$15.95
sauteed chicken with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, served over linguini
- Chicken & Roasted Red Peppers$15.95
sauteed chicken with roasted red peppers served over linguini
- Veal Marsala$17.95
sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms, in a marsala wine sauce, over linguini
- Veal Francese$17.95
egg battered veal in a lemon butter sauce, over angel hair
- Veal Parmesan$17.95
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
- Hearts & Medallions$17.95
veal medallions and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce over linguini
- Veal Scollopini$17.95
sauteed veal, roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, and fresh mushrooms over linguini
- Veal Picatta$17.95
veal with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne
- Veal Calabrese$17.95
sauteed veal with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, with linguini
- Veal Romano$17.95
garlic, lemon butter and pecerino romano over crispy veal, served over angel hair
- Mussels Linguini$16.95
mussels with a light marinara sauce, over linguini
- Salmon Romano$17.95
fresh, grilled Norwegian salmon with a lemon butter sauce, served over angel hair
- Calamari Marinara$16.95
fresh, sauteed calamari in a light marinara sauce tossed in linguini
- Haddock Linguini$17.45
Atlantic haddock in a light marinara sauce served with linguini
- Shrimp Scampi Fradiavallo$18.45
shrimp tossed in a marinara sauce and spicy pepper flakes, served over linguini (you can ask for no spice if you prefer)
- Linguini Pescatore$19.45
scallops, shrimp, mussels, and clams in a light marinara sauce over linguini
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.45
shrimp in an alfredo sauce tossed with fettucini
- Linguini & Clams$16.95
Sandwiches
- Half Steak & Cheese$9.45
philly steak with provolone cheese
- Half Steak Special$9.95
Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone
- Half Steak Deluxe$10.45
philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes
- Half Chicken Parmigiana$9.95
crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone
- Half Veal Parmigiana$9.95
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Half Meatball Parmigiana$9.45
homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Half Meatball Special$10.45
homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)
- Half Hot Sausage Parmigiana$9.45
spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Half Hot Sausage Special$10.45
spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)
- Half Eggplant Parmigiana$9.45
crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Half Italian$8.95
ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone
- Half Deluxe$9.45
salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing
- Half Provolone$8.45
lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing
- Half Turkey & Cheese$8.95
roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone
- Half Dennis Special$9.95
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.
- Half Tuna Melt$8.45
homemade tuna salad with provolone
- Half Tuna Deluxe$8.95
homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone
- Half Ham & Cheese$8.95
ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing
- Cheeseburger$8.95
- Double Cheeseburger$9.95
- Pizza Burger$8.95
- Whole Steak & Cheese$11.45
philly steak with provolone cheese
- Whole Steak Special$12.45
Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone
- Whole Steak Deluxe$12.95
philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes
- Whole Chicken Parmigiana$12.45
crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone
- Whole Veal Parmigiana$12.95
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Whole Meatball Parmigiana$11.95
homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Whole Meatball Special$12.95
homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)
- Whole Hot Sausage Parmigiana$11.95
spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Whole Hot Sausage Special$12.95
spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)
- Whole Eggplant Parmigiana$11.95
crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
- Whole Italian$11.45
ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone
- Whole Deluxe$11.95
salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing
- Whole Provolone$10.45
lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing
- Whole Turkey & Cheese$11.45
roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone
- Whole Dennis Special$12.45
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.
- Whole Tuna Melt$10.95
homemade tuna salad with provolone
- Whole Tuna Deluxe$11.45
homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone
- Whole Ham & Cheese$11.45
ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing
- fish and cheese$13.95
Pizzas
- Mini Pizza$8.45
- 8 Cut$12.45
14 inch round, hand-tossed pizza
- 12 Cut$13.45
16 inch round, hand-tossed pizza
- 16 Cut$17.45
Sicilian style, square pizza with a thicker crust. Please allow 10 additional minutes (from quoted time) for preparation, as these take longer to bake. Thank you!
- Gluten Free Pizza$11.45
Ten inch, gluten free crust made with cauliflower.
Specialty Pizzas
- Mini Villa Grande Special$10.95
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
- Mini White$10.95
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- Mini Margherita$10.45
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
- Mini Grilled Chicken$10.95
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
- Mini Vegetarian$10.45
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- Mini Meatball & Ricotta$10.95
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
- Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.95
- Mini Buffalo Chicken$10.95
- 8 Cut Villa Grande Special$19.95
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
- 8 Cut White$16.45
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- 8 Cut Margherita$16.45
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
- 8 Cut Grilled Chicken$17.45
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
- 8 Cut Vegetariano$16.45
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- 8 Cut Meatball & Ricotta$17.45
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
- 8 Cut Buffalo Chicken$17.45
- 8 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.45
- 12 Cut Villa Grande Special$21.95
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
- 12 Cut White$17.45
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- 12 Cut Margherita$17.45
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
- 12 Cut Grilled Chicken$18.45
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
- 12 Cut Vegetariano$17.45
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
- 12 Cut Meatball & Ricotta$18.45
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
- 12 Cut Buffalo Chicken$18.45
Grilled chicken, buffalo, ranch, red onions, mozzarella
- 12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch$18.45
- 16 Cut Villa Grande Special$26.95
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and extra cheese
- 16 Cut HALF Villa Grande Special$23.45
- 16 Cut Upside Down$19.95
Calzones & Strombolis
- Sm Stromboli$9.75
ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Sm Stromboli Special$10.45
ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Sm Steak Calzone$10.95
steak, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Sm Pepperoni & Mushroom$10.45
pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Sm Vegetarian$10.45
roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Spinach Bacon$10.45
spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Five Cheese$10.45
provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses
- Sm Meatball & Green Peppers$10.45
housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Calzone Special$10.95
Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Side Of Sauce$0.50
- Lg Stromboli$11.45
ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Lg Stromboli Special$12.95
ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella
- Lg Steak Calzone$13.45
steak, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Lg Pepperoni & Mushroom$12.95
pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Lg Vegetarian$12.95
roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg Spinach Bacon$12.95
spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg Five Cheese$12.95
provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses
- Lg Meatball & Green Peppers$12.95
housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg Calzone Special$13.45
Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella
- Side Of Sauce$0.50
Ala Carte
- Olive Oil Garlic Sauce$2.25
- Garlic Bread$3.95
- Garlic Bread With Cheese$4.95
- French Fries$4.45
- Side Of Pasta$7.95
- Side Of Meatballs$4.50
- One Meatball$2.25
- Side Of Italian Sausage$4.50
- Side Of Alfredo Sauce$3.00
- Side Of Pink Sauce$3.00
- Extra Roll$0.50
- Side Of Sauce$0.50
- Side Dressing$0.50
- Fried Chicken Cutlet$7.95
- Baked Potato$3.95
- Side Meatsauce$3.00
Catering
Half Pans
- Half Lasagna$70.00
- Half Tossed Salad$20.00
- Half Chicken Salad$70.00
- Half Steak Salad$60.00
- Half Penne Alfredo$50.00
- Half Chicken Alla Mafia$100.00
- Half Chicken & Vegetables$70.00
- Half Chicken Romano$80.00
- Half Chicken Parmesan$80.00
- Half Pink Pasta$60.00
- Half Paesano$60.00
- Half Penne Tomato Sauce$40.00
- Half Antipasta Salad$60.00
- Half Baked Penne$55.00
- Half Shrimp Scampi$85.00
- Half Chicken Picatta$90.00
- Half Pasta And Meatballs$55.00
- Half Pasta & Meatballs$60.00
- Half Pan Tortellini$50.00
- Half Pan Carbonara$60.00
- Half Ravoli$65.00
- Half Eggplant Parmesan$60.00
- Half Stuffed Shells$65.00
- Half Fettucini Alfredo Chicken$70.00
- Half Chicken Marsala$80.00
Full Pans
- Full Chicken Parmesan$120.00
- Full Tossed Salad$35.00
- Full Chicken Salad$85.00
- Full Pink Pasta$80.00
- Full Lasagna$90.00
- Full Chicken Romano$120.00
- Full Fried Calamari$65.00
- Full Chicken Francese$120.00
- Full Baked Ravioli$85.00
- Full Baked Manicotti$75.00
- Full Penne Tomato Sauce$70.00
- Full Fettucini Alfredo Chicken$100.00
- Meatballs$2.00
- Full Veal Marsala$130.00
- Full Eggplant Parmesan$90.00
- Full Chicken Vegetables$100.00
- Full Eggplant Rolitini$85.00
- Full Antipasta Salad$80.00
- Full Chicken Picatta$120.00
- Full Stuffed Shells$85.00
- Full Penne Alfredo$80.00
- Full Chicken Marsala$120.00
- Full Chicken Francese$115.00
- Full Spaghetti & Meatballs$100.00
- ADD CHICKEN$15.00
- Full Baked Penne$80.00
- Full Tortellini$80.00
- Full Italian Platter$95.00
- Full Linguini Clams$100.00
- Full Pasta Mani$85.00
- Full Lobster Ravioli$90.00
- Full Casserole$90.00