Grandpa Bar 1501 Herman St, suite 123
Coffee & Tea
Classic Espresso
Latte HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ steamed milk
Latte ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ milk
Mocha HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ gourmet chocolate & steamed milk
Mocha ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ gourmet chocolate & milk
Americano ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ water
Americano HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ hot water
Cappuccino HOT 8oz
Espresso w/ a little steamed & foamed milk
Cortado HOT 4oz
Espresso w/ a little steamed milk
Double Shot HOT 2oz
Two Shots of Our House Espresso
Signature Latte
Cheekwood Latte HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ steamed milk, lavender & vanilla
Cheekwood Latte ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ milk, lavender & vanilla
Honky Tonk Latte HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ steamed milk & goo goo syrup
Honky Tonk Latte ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ steamed milk & goo goo syrup & sweet cream
Grandpa's Original Latte HOT 12oz
Espresso w/ steamed milk, caramel & sweet cream
Grandpa's Original Latte ICED 16oz
Espresso w/ milk, caramel & sweet cream
Tea & Stuff
Hot Chocolate HOT 12oz
Gourmet Chocolate w/ steamed milk
Chai Tea Latte ICED 16oz
Firepot Organic Masala Chai w/ milk
Chai Tea Latte HOT 12oz
Firepot Organic Masala Chai w/ steamed milk
Matcha Latte ICED 16oz
Ceremonial Grade Matcha w/ milk
Matcha Latte HOT 12oz
Ceremonial Grade Matcha w/ steamed milk
Tea Herbal HOT 12oz
Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free
Tea Green HOT 12oz
Green Tea
Tea Black HOT 12oz
Black Tea - English Breakfast