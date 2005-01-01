Coffee & Tea

Classic Espresso

Latte HOT 12oz

$4.95

Espresso w/ steamed milk

Latte ICED 16oz

$4.95

Espresso w/ milk

Mocha HOT 12oz

$5.50

Espresso w/ gourmet chocolate & steamed milk

Mocha ICED 16oz

$5.50

Espresso w/ gourmet chocolate & milk

Americano ICED 16oz

$3.75

Espresso w/ water

Americano HOT 12oz

$3.75

Espresso w/ hot water

Cappuccino HOT 8oz

$4.75

Espresso w/ a little steamed & foamed milk

Cortado HOT 4oz

$4.25

Espresso w/ a little steamed milk

Double Shot HOT 2oz

$3.75

Two Shots of Our House Espresso

Signature Latte

Cheekwood Latte HOT 12oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ steamed milk, lavender & vanilla

Cheekwood Latte ICED 16oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ milk, lavender & vanilla

Honky Tonk Latte HOT 12oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ steamed milk & goo goo syrup

Honky Tonk Latte ICED 16oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ steamed milk & goo goo syrup & sweet cream

Grandpa's Original Latte HOT 12oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ steamed milk, caramel & sweet cream

Grandpa's Original Latte ICED 16oz

$6.50

Espresso w/ milk, caramel & sweet cream

Tea & Stuff

Hot Chocolate HOT 12oz

$4.95

Gourmet Chocolate w/ steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte ICED 16oz

$5.50

Firepot Organic Masala Chai w/ milk

Chai Tea Latte HOT 12oz

$5.50

Firepot Organic Masala Chai w/ steamed milk

Matcha Latte ICED 16oz

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha w/ milk

Matcha Latte HOT 12oz

$5.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha w/ steamed milk

Tea Herbal HOT 12oz

$3.50

Herbal Tea - Caffeine Free

Tea Green HOT 12oz

$3.50

Green Tea

Tea Black HOT 12oz

$3.50

Black Tea - English Breakfast

Tea Berry HOT 12oz

$3.50

Tea Ginger HOT 12oz

$3.50

Basic Coffee

Drip Coffee HOT 12oz

$2.95

Get Off My Lawn House Blend - Medium Roast

Cold Brew ICED 16oz

$3.95

Get Off My Lawn House Blend - Medium Roast

Pastries

Donuts & Kolaches

Glazed Old Fashioned

$2.95Out of stock

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$2.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$2.95Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Kolache

$3.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.95Out of stock

Sausage & Cheese Kolache

$3.95Out of stock

Pastry

Croissant Plain

$4.50

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Muffin Donut

$3.50

Muffin Blueberry

$3.50

Scone Lemon Blueberry

$3.50

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Croissant Spinach & Feta

$5.50

Retail

Retail

Retail 12 oz Get Off My Lawn

$14.95

Retail 5 lb Get OFF My Lawn

$89.00

Retail Beverage

Liquid Death STILL Water

$2.95

Liquid Death LIME Sparkling

$2.95

Guayaki BERRY Yerba Mate

$4.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$2.95

OJ Natalies 16oz

$5.95

Bar

Wine

White GLS

$10.00

White BTL

$49.00Out of stock

GLS Charles RED

$10.00

Red BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Rosé GLS

$10.00Out of stock

Rose BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Sparkling

$10.00Out of stock

N/A Beverage

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topo Chico

$2.95

Beer

IPA - Bearded Iris Homestyle PINT

$9.00

PB Stout - Tailgate PINT

$8.00

Pilsner - Chicken Scratch PINT

$8.00

Coors Banquet BTL 12oz

$5.00

Dogfish Seaquench Sour CAN 12oz

$7.00

Diskin Cider CAN 16oz

$8.00

Modelo CAN 12oz

$5.00

Liquor

Titos

Out of stock

Cocktails

OF Bacon Me Crazy

$12.00

OF Tenn I See

$12.00

EM Kate Moss

$12.00

EM Chai River

$12.00

SC Social Butterfly

$12.00

SC Mee Mawgarita

$12.00

MOCK Halva Nice

$10.00

MOCK Whidbey Mule

$10.00