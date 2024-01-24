Granny's Drive In
Food
Burgers
- Hamburger$6.75
1/3 lb brisket short rib patty on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Cheeseburger$7.50
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with american cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.75
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with bacon and American cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Monster Double Cheeseburger$10.00
Two 1/3 pound brisket short rib patties topped with american cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Monster Double Bacon Cheeseburger$12.50
Two 1/3 pound brisket short rib patties topped with american cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Avocado Cheeseburger$9.50
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with avocado and American cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Jalapeño Pepper Jack Burger$9.00
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with spicy jalapeños and pepper jack cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Blue Bacon Cheeseburger$9.75
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with blue cheese crumbles on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Granny's Triple Pounder$13.00
Three 1/3 pound brisket short rib patties topped with american cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Granny's Tripple 1lb Cheeseburger$14.50
Three 1/3 pound brisket short rib patties topped with american cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Pastrami & Swiss Burger$9.25
1/3 pound beef patty topped with real hardwood smoked pastrami and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Western Burger$9.75
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with smoky bacon, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Mushroom Burger$11.00
1/3 pound beef patty topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Ranch Bacon Cheeseburger$8.75
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with bacon and American cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and ranch dressing.
- Granny's Triple (1Lb) Bacon Cheeseburger$17.50
Two 1/3 pound brisket short rib patties topped with american cheese and bacon on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Kraut Pastrami and Swiss$10.50
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty topped with pastrami, kraut and swiss cheese on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Black Bean Chipotle Burger$9.75
Black bean chipotle patty topped with avocado on a locally baked butter glazed burger bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and fry sauce.
- Solo Patty$3.00
1/3 pound brisket short rib patty
Chicken
- Big Crispy Chicken Basket$9.75
4 breaded chicken strips served with fries. Your choice of ranch, BBQ or Mango Habanero dipping sauce.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Crispy Chicken Sandwich served with our chicken seasoning, BBQ and Ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
- Solo Chicken Strip$2.00
Breaded Chicken Strip
Sides
Kids
- Kids Meal Hamburger$6.99
Plain hamburger served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Kids Meal Cheeseburger$7.50
Plain cheeseburger served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Kids Meal Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Plain bacon cheeseburger served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Kids Meal Chicken Strips$6.99
Chicken strips served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Kids Meal PB&J$6.99
Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwish served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Kids Meal Grilled Cheese$6.99
Grilled cheese sandwish served with fries and a small soda. (Shakes are sold separately.) Please ask for additional sauces when ordering. For kids 12 and under.
- Solo Kids Burger$4.50
Plain Kids Hamburger
- Solo Kids Cheeseburger$4.75
Plain Kids Cheeseburger
- Solo Kids Patty$2.00
- Solo PB&J$4.50
Peanut butter and jelly sandwish
- Solo Grilled Cheese$4.50
Grilled Cheese
- Solo Kids Bacon Cheeseburger$5.25
Plain Kids bacon cheeseburger
Pork
Salad
Sandwich
Specials
- 12 Pcs Buffalo Chicken Tender$13.50
12 Chicken Tenders Tossed with Franks Buffalo Sauce
- 6 Pcs Buffalo Tender Basket$11.00
Chicken Tenders Tossed with Franks Buffalo Sauce in a Basket of Fries
- Chicken + Waffles$10.50
Crispy Chicken on top of waffles with Maple syrup
- Hamburger Student Meal/Drink$7.00
Choice of 1/4lb Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Strips with lettuce, tomato, pickles and fry sauce (Burgers), fries and your choice of drink
- Cheeseburger Student Meal/Drink$7.25
- Bacon Cheeseburger Student Meal/Drink$7.50
- Hamburger Student Meal/Shake$7.50
Choice of 1/4lb Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Strips with lettuce, tomato, pickles and fry sauce (Burgers), fries and your choice of mini 1 ingredient shake
- Cheeseburger Student Meal/Shake$7.75
- Bacon Cheeseburger Student Meal/Shake$8.00
- Chicken Tender Student Meal/Drink$7.50
- Chicken Tenders Student Meal/Shake$8.00
Ice Cream
Signature Sky High Shake
Sky High Shakes
- Mini$4.99
Choose vanilla or chocolate and up to 3 mix-ins for a one-of-a-kind shake.
- Small$5.50
Choose vanilla or chocolate and up to 3 mix-ins for a one-of-a-kind shake.
- Medium$5.99
Choose vanilla or chocolate and up to 3 mix-ins for a one-of-a-kind shake.
- Large$6.99
Choose vanilla or chocolate and up to 3 mix-ins for a one-of-a-kind shake.
Cones & Sundays
- Ice Cream Cones$2.99
Cone cake with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or twist soft serve ice cream
- Large (32oz)$11.50
Bulk soft serve ice cream with your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Twist
- Medium (22oz)$5.99
Bulk soft serve ice cream with your choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Twist
- Hot Fudge Sunday$4.99
Creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with hot fudge and cashews