Granny's Snack Shop 346 Shady Lake Pkwy
Granny's Snack Shop
Candy & Snacks
Drinks
Food
- Granny's Queso Fries$8.99
French Fries and Queso, chili and jalapenos.
- Hot Wings$9.99
Asian or buffalo style
- Boudin Eggroll$2.75+
with sweet chili sauce
- Loaded Baked Potato$9.99
baked potato with chili cheese
- Hot Dog$1.75
- Frito Pie$3.75
with chili and cheese
- Sausage Link$3.50
- Boudin Link$4.50
- French Fries$3.99
- Corn Dog$1.50
Hamburgers
Nachos
Poboys
- Club Poboy$11.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard
- Roast Beef Poboy$11.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard
- Turkey Poboy$9.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard
- Ham & Cheese$9.99
- Cheesburger Poboy$14.99
Three all beef patties dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard (Served with french fries)
Snoballs
- Almond$1.75+
- Banana$1.75+
- Blackberry$1.75+
- Blue Rasberry$1.75+
- Blueberry$1.75+
- Bubble Gum$1.75+
- Bubble Gum-Clear$1.75+
- Bubble Gum-Sugar Free$2.25+
- CC's Unicorn$2.75+
- Cherry$1.75+
- Coconut$1.75+
- Cotton Candy$1.75+
- Cream Cheese$1.75+
- Dreamsicle$1.75+
- Georgia Peach$1.75+
- Granny Smith Apple$1.75+
- Granny's Straw. Shortcake$3.50+
Strawberry, Ice Cream, Condensed milk
- Grape$1.75+
- Grape-Clear$1.75+
- Hawaiian$1.75+
- Hulk$3.50+
Green Apple stuffed with Ice cream
- Ice Cream$1.75+
- Ironman$1.75+
Blackberry, Ice cream
- Jack Attack$3.50+
Tiger's Blood stuffed with Ice cream
- Kiwi$1.75+
- Lemon$1.75+
- Lemon-Lime$1.75+
- Leo's Spiderman$1.75+
Strawberry and Blue Bubble Gum
- Margarita$1.75+
- Mike the Tiger$2.25+
Grape, Ice Cream and Condensed Milk
- Nectar$1.75+
- Orange$1.75+
- Passion Fruit$1.75+
- Pina Colada$1.75+
- Pina Colada-Sugar Free$2.25+
- Pineapple$1.75+
- Pink Lemonade$1.75+
- Polar Punch$1.75+
- Rainbow$2.00+
- Root Beer$1.75+
- Spearmint$1.75+
- Stars and Stripes$2.25+
Strawberry, blue bubble gum and wedding cake
- Stawberry-Clear$1.75+
- Strawberry$1.75+
- Strawberry Cheesecake$1.75+
- Strawberry-Sugar Free$2.25+
- Tater's Root Beer Bomb$3.50+
Root Beer stuffed w/ice cream
- The Greenwave$1.75+
Spearmint and ice cream (flavor)
- The Storm$1.75+
Polar Punch and Pina Colada
- The Trojan$1.75+
Lemon and Blackberry
- The Viking$2.25+
Strawberry, Blueberry covered with Condensed Milk
- Tiger's Blood$1.75+
- Tutti Frutti$1.75+
- Vanilla$1.75+
- Watermelon$1.75+
- Wedding Cake$1.75+
- Wedding Cake-Sugar Free$2.25+
- Wine Cooler$1.75+
- Worm Bucket$2.25+
Gummy Worms, Cotton Candy and Pink Lemonade