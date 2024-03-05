Grapetown Vineyard 8142 Old San Antonio Road
Wine Menu
Dry White Wines
- Glass Au Contraire Russian River Valley Chardonnay, California$15.00
Round and elegant with perfect balance, offers a pronounced lemon-lime citrus core with notes of pear and red apple lined with floral notes of orange blossom. A long, lingering finish includes a touch of minerality
- Bottle Au Contraire Russian River Valley Chardonnay, California$39.00
Round and elegant with perfect balance, offers a pronounced lemon-lime citrus core with notes of pear and red apple lined with floral notes of orange blossom. A long, lingering finish includes a touch of minerality
- Glass Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$14.00
Zesty citrus aromas lead to layers of passion fruit, grapefruit, and gooseberry flavors, followed by a clean, refreshing finish
- Bottle Echo Bay Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand$37.00
Zesty citrus aromas lead to layers of passion fruit, grapefruit, and gooseberry flavors, followed by a clean, refreshing finish
- Glass Tommasi Pinot Grigio, Italy$13.00
A bright straw yellow with pale green reflections, notes of ripe fruit (pears and golden delicious apples), evolving in the lass with delicate hints of hay and almonds, dry and well-balanced, with a particularly fresh, tangy finish
- Bottle Tommasi Pinot Grigio, Italy$35.00
A bright straw yellow with pale green reflections, notes of ripe fruit (pears and golden delicious apples), evolving in the lass with delicate hints of hay and almonds, dry and well-balanced, with a particularly fresh, tangy finish
- Tasting plus Glass$30.00
Rose
- Glass Chateau Berne "Romance" Rose, Provence$13.00
This dry rose is straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. Its soft and light pale pink color looks like rosy cheeks after a first kiss
- Bottle Chateau Berne "Romance" Rose, Provence$35.00
This dry rose is straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. Its soft and light pale pink color looks like rosy cheeks after a first kiss
- Glass Confetti Sweet Pink Rose, Italy$15.00
Bright rose color with aromas of fresh strawberries. Deliciously sweet with a lively frizzante and flavors of red berries and watermelon
- Bottle Confetti Sweet Pink Rose, Italy$39.00
Bright rose color with aromas of fresh strawberries. Deliciously sweet with a lively frizzante and flavors of red berries and watermelon
Dry Red Wines
- Glass 1895 Norton Malbec, Argentina$13.00
Deep red color with hints of purple. Expressive on the nose with notes of ripe black fruits, violets, and tobacco. Long finish
- Bottle 1895 Norton Malbec, Argentina$33.00
Deep red color with hints of purple. Expressive on the nose with notes of ripe black fruits, violets, and tobacco. Long finish
- Glass Alexander Valley Merlot, California$17.00
Spicy aromas of cassis, black cherry, plum, vanilla, oak, and slight chocolate in the glass. This Merlot is full bodied with big flavors of blackberry, plum, cassis, and juicy red cherry. The layered flavors are well-balanced with a long, textured finish
- Bottle Alexander Valley Merlot, California$41.00
Spicy aromas of cassis, black cherry, plum, vanilla, oak, and slight chocolate in the glass. This Merlot is full bodied with big flavors of blackberry, plum, cassis, and juicy red cherry. The layered flavors are well-balanced with a long, textured finish
- Glass Austin Hope, California$23.00
Enticing aromas of fresh black cherry, burnt sugar, and a slight smokiness fill your glass. On the palate, flavors evolve with vanilla foam, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee, and nuances of spice
- Bottle Austin Hope, California$90.00
Enticing aromas of fresh black cherry, burnt sugar, and a slight smokiness fill your glass. On the palate, flavors evolve with vanilla foam, ripe dark fruit, roasted coffee, and nuances of spice
- Glass Duchman Montepulciano, Texas$17.00
Fills the senses with aromas of dried flowers, dark fruit, and a delicate peppery spice. Rich flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and plum please the palate
- Bottle Duchman Montepulciano, Texas$41.00
Fills the senses with aromas of dried flowers, dark fruit, and a delicate peppery spice. Rich flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and plum please the palate
- Glass Golden West Pinot Noir, Washington$14.00
Aromas of sweet and sour fruit with cherries, strawberries, and some orange peel. It's medium-bodied with fine, firm tannins and a delicious chocolate and coffee undertone to the fruit at the end
- Bottle Golden West Pinot Noir, Washington$37.00
Aromas of sweet and sour fruit with cherries, strawberries, and some orange peel. It's medium-bodied with fine, firm tannins and a delicious chocolate and coffee undertone to the fruit at the end
- Glass Liberty School Reserve Cabernet, California$14.00
Black currants and a dash of smoke welcome you before each sip. Flavors of dark fruit and ripe cherry are subtly met by herbaceous nots and white pepper
- Bottle Liberty School Reserve Cabernet, California$37.00
Black currants and a dash of smoke welcome you before each sip. Flavors of dark fruit and ripe cherry are subtly met by herbaceous nots and white pepper
- Glass Luke Syrah, Washington$15.00
This wine opens up rich and bold, suggesting pepper, licorice, dark chocolate, and spice followed by blackberry, blueberry, and candies fruits
- Bottle Luke Syrah, Washington$39.00
This wine opens up rich and bold, suggesting pepper, licorice, dark chocolate, and spice followed by blackberry, blueberry, and candies fruits
- Glass Mcpherson EVS Windblown, Texas$14.00
A juicy and spicy texas red blend, reminiscent of the Rhone valley. Exudes notes of plum, and baked cherries, finishing with cinnamon, pepper, and clove
- Bottle Mcpherson EVS Windblown, Texas$37.00
A juicy and spicy texas red blend, reminiscent of the Rhone valley. Exudes notes of plum, and baked cherries, finishing with cinnamon, pepper, and clove
Sweet Wines
- Glass Apple Pie, Indiana$15.00
Sweet white wine with juicy ripe raspberries, strawberries, and nectarine flavors. This frizzante wine finishes sweet, yet with balanced acidity and slightly creamy mouth-feel served chilled
- Bottle Apple Pie, Indiana$39.00
Sweet white wine with juicy ripe raspberries, strawberries, and nectarine flavors. This frizzante wine finishes sweet, yet with balanced acidity and slightly creamy mouth-feel served chilled
- Glass Bella Bolle Peach Moscato, Italy$15.00
Aromas of peach gummy rings, pineapple essence, orange blossom, and berry cobbler a la mode with a satiny, lively, effervescent, light body, and a polished, brisk peach hard candy, lemon hard candy, lemon rind, chervil, and wet stone finish
- Bottle Bella Bolle Peach Moscato, Italy$39.00
Aromas of peach gummy rings, pineapple essence, orange blossom, and berry cobbler a la mode with a satiny, lively, effervescent, light body, and a polished, brisk peach hard candy, lemon hard candy, lemon rind, chervil, and wet stone finish
- Glass Duchman Canto Felice Red, Texas$15.00
Non-vintage semi-sweet proprietary red blend. The blend varies from year to year to ensure consistency. This blend brings together Texas-grown Italian varietals in rapturous flavors of spice and a touch of sweetness
- Bottle Duchman Canto Felice Red, Texas$39.00
Non-vintage semi-sweet proprietary red blend. The blend varies from year to year to ensure consistency. This blend brings together Texas-grown Italian varietals in rapturous flavors of spice and a touch of sweetness
- Glass Llano Moscato, Texas$13.00
Strong citrus oils, floral notes, and exotic spice aromas create a sweet, yet refreshing drinking experience
- Bottle Llano Moscato, Texas$35.00
Strong citrus oils, floral notes, and exotic spice aromas create a sweet, yet refreshing drinking experience
- Glass Llano Sweet Black Cherry, Texas$15.00
The llano sweet black cherry is a refreshingly sweet red wine combined with natural flavors of fresh, ripe black cherries, and blackberries
- Bottle Llano Sweet Black Cherry, Texas$39.00
The llano sweet black cherry is a refreshingly sweet red wine combined with natural flavors of fresh, ripe black cherries, and blackberries
- Glass Llano Sweet Peach, Texas$15.00
The llano sweet peach is a refreshingly sweet white wine combined with natural flavors of fresh ripe peaches
- Bottle Llano Sweet Peach, Texas$39.00
The llano sweet peach is a refreshingly sweet white wine combined with natural flavors of fresh ripe peaches
- Glass Llano Sweet Raspberry, Texas$15.00
The llano sweet raspberry is a refreshingly sweet blush wine combined with natural flavors of fresh ripe raspberries
- Bottle Llano Sweet Raspberry, Texas$39.00
The llano sweet raspberry is a refreshingly sweet blush wine combined with natural flavors of fresh ripe raspberries
- Glass Llano Sweet Red, Texas$13.00
Light red wine, it is an excellent wine to transition from sweeter white wines to drier red wines. This fruity red wine displays blackberry flavor, with soft, and round tannins with a hint of mint
- Bottle Llano Sweet Red, Texas$35.00
Light red wine, it is an excellent wine to transition from sweeter white wines to drier red wines. This fruity red wine displays blackberry flavor, with soft, and round tannins with a hint of mint
- Glass Melon Mint Moscato, Indiana$15.00
Real fruit Moscato! Aromas of freshly sliced melon, followed by a cool splash of sweet, juicy red fruit. Hints of real lime, mint, and cucumber. Refreshing and light, with a hint of bubble
- Bottle Melon Mint Moscato, Indiana$39.00
Real fruit Moscato! Aromas of freshly sliced melon, followed by a cool splash of sweet, juicy red fruit. Hints of real lime, mint, and cucumber. Refreshing and light, with a hint of bubble
- Glass Movendo Moscato, Italy$13.00
Intense aromas of honey with hints of pear and apricots. This Moscato Bianco is luscious, lively, and fruity with a great vein of acidity and notes of apricot on the finish
- Bottle Movendo Moscato, Italy$35.00
Intense aromas of honey with hints of pear and apricots. This Moscato Bianco is luscious, lively, and fruity with a great vein of acidity and notes of apricot on the finish
- Glass Peach Pie, Indiana$15.00
Bright, perfectly ripe fruit, sweet, and juicy white wine with those refreshing summer moments
- Bottle Peach Pie, Indiana$39.00
Bright, perfectly ripe fruit, sweet, and juicy white wine with those refreshing summer moments
- Glass Porch Swing Red Reserve, Indiana$13.00
Bright and delicious concord wine with gentle sweetness. Luscious, fruity, and just-a-touch of fizz, it goes down as an instant classic. This easy-to-love concord wine offers balanced sweetness and brilliant ruby color
- Bottle Porch Swing Red Reserve, Indiana$33.00
Bright and delicious concord wine with gentle sweetness. Luscious, fruity, and just-a-touch of fizz, it goes down as an instant classic. This easy-to-love concord wine offers balanced sweetness and brilliant ruby color
- Glass Risata Red Moscato, Texas$13.00
Sweet red wine with juicy ripe raspberries, strawberries, and nectarine flavors. This frizzante wine finishes sweet, yet with balanced acidity and slightly creamy mouth-feel served chilled
- Bottle Risata Red Moscato, Texas$35.00
Sweet red wine with juicy ripe raspberries, strawberries, and nectarine flavors. This frizzante wine finishes sweet, yet with balanced acidity and slightly creamy mouth-feel served chilled
- Glass Schloss Vollrads QBA Riesling, Germany$15.00
With its mineral bouquet is complemented by typical fruit aromas like fresh green apple, vineyard peach, and white blossoms. This wine has a wonderful balance of residual sugar and acidity
- Bottle Schloss Vollrads QBA Riesling, Germany$39.00
With its mineral bouquet is complemented by typical fruit aromas like fresh green apple, vineyard peach, and white blossoms. This wine has a wonderful balance of residual sugar and acidity
- Glass - Roscato Sweet Red Wine$13.00
- Bottle - Roscato Sweet Red Wine$35.00
Wines That Sparkle
- Glass Bouvet Brut, France$14.00
Fruity and floral, a lovely bottle of fizz. White peach, pear, and apple blossom backed up with baked notes of brioche and pastry
- Bottle Bouvet Brut, France$37.00
Fruity and floral, a lovely bottle of fizz. White peach, pear, and apple blossom backed up with baked notes of brioche and pastry
- Glass Verdi Green Apple Sparkletini, Italy$15.00
Delightfully sweet sparkling spumante with a light, refreshing green apple taste that's perfect whenever you feel like enjoying a fun sophisticated drink. A well-balanced clean taste
- Bottle Verdi Green Apple Sparkletini, Italy$39.00
Delightfully sweet sparkling spumante with a light, refreshing green apple taste that's perfect whenever you feel like enjoying a fun sophisticated drink. A well-balanced clean taste
Tickets
- General Admission Tickets$10.00
- Parking$20.00
- Alpaca Drinker$75.00
- Alpaca Interaction non Drinker$45.00
- Goat Cuddling$75.00
- Goat Cuddling non Drinker$45.00
- Grapestomp GA$10.00
- Grapestomp VIP$95.00
- Hop and Sip$75.00
- Hop and Sip non Drinker$45.00
- Polo Dinner$50.00
- Ranch Tour$20.00
- Safari Tour Kids & non Drinker$45.00
- Safari Wine Tasting Plus$75.00
- Texas Balloon Ride$60.00