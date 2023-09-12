FOOD

40TWO Soft Opening

40TWO Meat and Cheese Board

$15.95

40TWO Salad

$9.95

Battered Fries with Ranch

$4.95

Flatbread (Cheese)

$9.00

Flatbread (Pepperoni)

$11.00

Hummus Plate

$9.95

Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese

$8.95

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with BBQ Ranch

$5.95

Traditional Wings (Baked)

$9.95

Traditional Wings (Fried)

$9.95

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Monday Wing Night (Baked)

$0.75

Monday Wing Night (Fried)

$0.75

Apps & Salads

40 Two Salad

$10.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Queso with pico de gallo

Grilled Blackened shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Grilled Chicken breast Skewers

$14.00

Grilled Petite Filet Skewers

$15.00

Petite Filet skewers with Chimichurri

Grilled Veggie Skewers

$10.00

Seasonal Veggies

Hummus Trio

$13.00

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Sauce, Mozzerella

Pepperoni Truffle Flatbread

$13.00

pepperoni, fresh Mozzerella truffle

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$9.00

Pretzel bites serve with beer cheese and Pico

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle fries with parmesean cheese

Peperonia Flatbread

$11.00

Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni

Dessert

Toffee Cake

$10.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Entrees

Teres Major Beer Glazed steak

$20.00

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

$20.00

Grilled Brined Chicken Breast

$16.00

NA Beverages

Agua Minerale

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

BLUMania

$5.00

Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Burger Sliders

$13.00

Chicken Slider

$13.00

BAR

Beer

512 Pecan Porter

$8.00

Alstadt Hefe

$7.00

Billy Jenkins Bock

$8.00Out of stock

Bishop Cider Pinapple Paradise

$7.00

Community Citrus Slice IPA

$7.00

Community Kush IPA

$8.00

Community Mosiac IPA

$8.00

Deep Ellum Citrus Squall

$8.00

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$8.00

Deep Ellum Dream Crusher

$8.00

Four Corners El Grito

$7.00

Karbach Cervesa Especial

$7.00

Karbach Hopadillo IPA

$8.00

Manhattan Project Half life

$8.00

McConauhaze Hazy IPA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Rahr Adios Pantalones

$8.00

Rahr Paleta De Pina

$8.00

Revolver Blood And Honey

$8.00

Lakewood Temptress Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

Texas Ale Project Fire Ant Funeral Amber

$8.00

Tupps Day Pass Wheat Ale

$8.00

Tupps Juice pack

$8.00

Wild Acre Texas Blonde

$8.00

Zigenbock Tx Amber

$4.00

Boulevard Ginger Lemon Radler

$7.00

805 Blonde Firestone Walker Brewing Company

$7.00

Oktoberfest Rahr & Sons Brewing Company

$8.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Karbch Ranch wWater

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Cocktails

Martini

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Ranchwater

$13.00

Margarita (Corazon)

$9.00

Margarita (Patron)

$12.00

Liquor

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Kettel

$9.00

Kruto

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Calypso Silver

$6.00

Calypso Spiced

$6.00

Aviation

$14.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Sauza Silver

$6.00

Hornitos Rep

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Tres Gen Plato

$9.00

Tres Gen Rep

$11.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$13.00

Mango Shotta

$6.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Rep

$8.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$7.00

Clase Azul Rep

$26.00

Amador

$13.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Balcones Blue Whiskey

$12.00

Balcones Tequila Cask

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bullet Bourbon

$10.00

Crown

$13.00

Eligah Craig

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Lone Elm Small Batch Wheat Whiskey

$16.00

Longbranch

$15.00

Makers

$12.00

Mitchners

$14.00

Paddy irish Whiskey

$11.00

TX Whiskey

$13.00

Weller 12

$17.00

Whistle pig 12 rye

$22.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Woodford

$13.00

Benchmark Old # 8 Brand

$3.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Chivas 18

$25.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Courvoiser XO

$50.00

Hennessy VSOP

$17.00

Remy XO

$49.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Well Blue Curacao

$5.00

Well Melon Liq

$5.00

Well Peach

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Triple Sec

$5.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Watermelon

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Fireball

$4.00

WIne

Daou Cabernet

$18.00

Euphoria Sparking White

$18.00

Quilt

$18.00

Rebellious Blend

$13.00

The Show Malbec

$13.00