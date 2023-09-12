40 TWO 3540 N Grapevine Mills Blvd STE 100/200
FOOD
40TWO Soft Opening
40TWO Meat and Cheese Board
$15.95
40TWO Salad
$9.95
Battered Fries with Ranch
$4.95
Flatbread (Cheese)
$9.00
Flatbread (Pepperoni)
$11.00
Hummus Plate
$9.95
Pretzel Bites and Beer Cheese
$8.95
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with BBQ Ranch
$5.95
Traditional Wings (Baked)
$9.95
Traditional Wings (Fried)
$9.95
Chips and Salsa
$2.50
Monday Wing Night (Baked)
$0.75
Monday Wing Night (Fried)
$0.75
Apps & Salads
40 Two Salad
$10.00
Chips and Queso
$8.00
Queso with pico de gallo
Grilled Blackened shrimp Skewers
$15.00
Grilled Chicken breast Skewers
$14.00
Grilled Petite Filet Skewers
$15.00
Petite Filet skewers with Chimichurri
Grilled Veggie Skewers
$10.00
Seasonal Veggies
Hummus Trio
$13.00
Cheese Flatbread
$9.00
Sauce, Mozzerella
Pepperoni Truffle Flatbread
$13.00
pepperoni, fresh Mozzerella truffle
Pretzels and Beer Cheese
$9.00
Pretzel bites serve with beer cheese and Pico
Truffle Fries
$9.00
Truffle fries with parmesean cheese
Peperonia Flatbread
$11.00
Sauce, Mozzerella, Pepperoni
Entrees
BAR
Beer
512 Pecan Porter
$8.00
Alstadt Hefe
$7.00
Billy Jenkins Bock
$8.00Out of stock
Bishop Cider Pinapple Paradise
$7.00
Community Citrus Slice IPA
$7.00
Community Kush IPA
$8.00
Community Mosiac IPA
$8.00
Deep Ellum Citrus Squall
$8.00
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde
$8.00
Deep Ellum Dream Crusher
$8.00
Four Corners El Grito
$7.00
Karbach Cervesa Especial
$7.00
Karbach Hopadillo IPA
$8.00
Manhattan Project Half life
$8.00
McConauhaze Hazy IPA
$8.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Rahr Adios Pantalones
$8.00
Rahr Paleta De Pina
$8.00
Revolver Blood And Honey
$8.00
Lakewood Temptress Nitro Milk Stout
$8.00
Texas Ale Project Fire Ant Funeral Amber
$8.00
Tupps Day Pass Wheat Ale
$8.00
Tupps Juice pack
$8.00
Wild Acre Texas Blonde
$8.00
Zigenbock Tx Amber
$4.00
Boulevard Ginger Lemon Radler
$7.00
805 Blonde Firestone Walker Brewing Company
$7.00
Oktoberfest Rahr & Sons Brewing Company
$8.00
Bud
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Coors Banquet
$6.00
Corona Extra
$7.00
Dos XX
$7.00
Karbch Ranch wWater
$8.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Modelo Especial
$7.00
Shiner Bock
$6.00
Yuengling Lager
$6.00
Cocktails
Liquor
Chopin
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Kettel
$9.00
Kruto
$6.00
Titos
$8.00
Mount Gay
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple
$14.00
Calypso Silver
$6.00
Calypso Spiced
$6.00
Aviation
$14.00
Tangueray
$13.00
Sauza Silver
$6.00
Hornitos Rep
$9.00
Hornitos Plata
$8.00
Tres Gen Plato
$9.00
Tres Gen Rep
$11.00
Tres Gen Anejo
$13.00
Mango Shotta
$6.00
Corazon Blanco
$7.00
Corazon Rep
$8.00
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
$7.00
Clase Azul Rep
$26.00
Amador
$13.00
Angels Envy
$16.00
Balcones Blue Whiskey
$12.00
Balcones Tequila Cask
$14.00
Blantons
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$15.00
Bullet Bourbon
$10.00
Crown
$13.00
Eligah Craig
$13.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$8.00
Lone Elm Small Batch Wheat Whiskey
$16.00
Longbranch
$15.00
Makers
$12.00
Mitchners
$14.00
Paddy irish Whiskey
$11.00
TX Whiskey
$13.00
Weller 12
$17.00
Whistle pig 12 rye
$22.00
Wild Turkey
$13.00
Woodford
$13.00
Benchmark Old # 8 Brand
$3.00
Jim Beam
$4.00
Chivas 18
$25.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Macallan 12
$22.00
Courvoiser XO
$50.00
Hennessy VSOP
$17.00
Remy XO
$49.00
Well Amaretto
$5.00
Well Blue Curacao
$5.00
Well Melon Liq
$5.00
Well Peach
$5.00
Well Rum
$5.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
Well Triple Sec
$5.00
Well Vodka
$5.00
Well Watermelon
$5.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Fireball
$4.00
