Grata Thai
Foods
Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
Edamame is a Japanese dish prepared with immature soybeans in the pod. The pods are boiled or steamed and toasted with salt.
- Crispy Tofu$7.00
Deep fried tofu until crispy outside and soft inside served with ground peanut and sweet chili sauce.
- Spring Rolls$7.00
Glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, celery and shitake mushroom are so perfectly seasoned and wrapped in spring rolls sheet serve with Thai plum sauce.
- Thai Dumplings$9.00
Marinated mince chicken wrapped in wonton sheet served with Thai soy sauce.
- Summer Rolls$8.00
Shredded lettuce, carrots, bean sprout, mint, fried tofu and rice noodle wrapped with spring roll crape. Served with Thai peanut sauce.
- Spicy Thai Wings$8.00+
Deep fried chicken wings tossed with sweet chili sauce served on mixed vegetable.
- Chive Pancake$9.00
Deep fried chive pancake until crispy outside and soft inside. Served with our signature soy sauce.
- Curry Puff$12.00
Puff pastry stuffed with mashed potatoes, onion and curry powder. Served with cucumber vinaigrette sauce.
- Chicken Satay$12.00
Perfectly marinated chicken in coconut curry sauce on skewer served with delicious peanut sauce and cucumber vinaigrette.
- Shrimp Rolls$12.00
Marinated whole shrimp wrapped in fried spring roll crape served with plum sauce.
- Shrimp Cake$15.00
Thai Shrimp Cake (Tod Mun Goong) are mixed with delicious house recipe sauce, and give a satisfying crunch with every bite. Served with a sweet chilli sauce.
- Crispy Calamari$12.00
Deep fried golden brown crust and tender calamari served with sweet chilli sauce.
- Thai Fish Cake$12.00
Tod Num Pla, also known as Thai Fish Cakes, is a popular snack and appetizer in Thailand. Made with fresh fish, diced long bean, red curry paste and fragrant lime leaves.
- Roti with Curry$14.00
Perfectly fried Paratha roti serve with spicy chicken green curry sauce or mild spicy chicken Massaman curry sauce.
- Crispy Pork Belly with Spicy Tamarin Sauce$18.00
Deep fried crispy pork belly served with spicy tamarin sauce ( Northeastern style sauce " Jaew " ).
- Crispy Pork Belly Larb Salad$20.00
- Crispy Soft Shell Carb with Papaya Salad$20.00
Soup
- Wonton Soup$7.50+
Minced chicken wrapped in wonton sheet boiled in chicken broth soup and vegetable.
- Tofu Soup$7.50+
Tofu, napa, mushroom, scallions and glass noodles in vegetable broth. Topped with fried garlic and pepper.
- Tom Yum Soup$7.50+
Spicy lemongrass soup with mushrooms, tomato, kaffir, lime leaf and galangals.
- Tom Kha Soup$7.50+
Coconut milk soup with mushroom, tomato, lemongrass and galangals.
Salad
- Bangkok Green Salad$10.00
Garden fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, tofu and carrot. Served with peanut dressing.
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Green papaya, tomato, string beans, carrots and peanuts in lime dressing. Spicy
- Larb Gai$14.00
Crispy rice, mint leaves, scallion, lemongrass, shallot, and chili tossed in lime dressing. Spicy.
- Larb Gai Tod$16.00
Crispy chicken tossed with red onion, cilantro, scallion, mint, crunchy rice powder in lime dressing. Spicy
- Glass Noodle Salad$16.00
Glass noodle, shrimp, minced chicken, onion, chili, mints, mixed greens and lime dressing. Spicy
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$18.00
Grilled shrimp, mixed green, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves and mint in chili paste dressing. Spicy
- BBQ Beef Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated beef mixed with onions, scallions, cilantro, celery and cucumber in lime dressing. Spicy
- Crispy Duck Salad$20.00
Sliced crispy duck, pineapple, tomato, green apple, cashew nut, shallots, and mixed greens. Spicy
- Crispy Pork Belly Salad$20.00
Deep fried crispy pork belly mix with onion, scallion, mint with tangy spicy traditional crunchy ground roasted rice sauce.
- Crispy Soft-Shell Crab with Papaya Salad$20.00
Crispy fried soft-shell crab is bedded with papaya salad. Spicy
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$16.00
Traditional fried rice with egg, tomato, onion and scallions
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Pineapple, egg, onion, scallion and cashew nut.
- Green Curry Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with green curry paste, egg, bell pepper, string bean, basil, lemon leave, and basil with choice of protein. Spicy
- Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Fried rice, egg, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper and basil. Spicy
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice, egg, onion, tomato, bell pepper and mushroom. Spicy
Curry
- Red Curry$17.00
Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, and coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy
- Green Curry$17.00
Bamboo shoot, basil, eggplant, and bell pepper in green chili paste in coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy
- Massaman Curry$17.00
Massaman curry, potato, onion, peanut, coconut milk and top with fried shallot and peanuts. Served with jasmine rice
- Panang Curry$17.00
Panang curry paste, bell pepper, string beans, kaffir leaves and coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy
Noodle
- Pad Thai$16.00
Thin rice noodle, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg and crushed peanuts.
- Pad See Eiw$16.00
Broad rice noodle. Chinese broccoli, egg with thick soy sauce
- Drunken Noodle$16.00
Broad rice noodle, egg, garlic, chili, basil, bell pepper and onion
- Pad Lo Mein in Garlic Sauce$16.00
Stir-fried lo mien noodle with mushroom, carrot, napa and broccoli in garlic sauce.
- Kua Kai Noodle$16.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, preserved radish, scallion and black pepper
- Pad Woon Sen$16.00
Sauteed glass noodles with napa, onion, scallion, tomato, mushroom and carrot.
Fish
- Fish with Basil Sauce$25.00
Deep fried fish is topped with saute garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper and spicy basil sauce.
- Fish with Chili Sauce$25.00
Deep Fried fish top with a sweet, tangy and spicy tamarind sauce. It can taste rather complicated with so many flavors mixing together but is indeed to die for dish! Crispy and succulent deep fried fish really goes well with this flavorful thai three flavored sauce.
- Fish with Mango or Papaya Salad$25.00
Deep fried fish come with spicy Mango or Papaya salad. Shallot, Cilantro, Scallion, Mango or Papaya, Cashew nut, tomatoes and chili in Palm sugar Lime dressing.
- Chu Chee Salmon$25.00
Deep fried salmon is topped with spicy Chu Chee curry sauce.
Thai Street Food
- Kraprow Gai w/ Fried Egg$19.00
Stir fry minced chicken with basil, chili, and garlic served with fried egg. Served with white rice. Spicy
- Chinese Broccoli$20.00
Stir fry crispy pork belly or beef with oyster sauce and Chinese broccoli. Served with white rice.
- Chicken Kanom Jean$20.00
Thai rice vermicelli, chicken in green curry with bamboo shoots, basil, eggplant and bell peppers. Spicy
- Pad Ped Normai$16.50
Sauteed red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil and lime leaf. Served with white rice . Spicy
- Cashew Nut$16.50
Sauteed cashew nut, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and baby corn in chili paste. Served with white rice.
- Basil Sauce$16.50
Stir fry with basil, garlic, chili, bell pepper and onion . Served with white rice. Spicy
- Ginger Sauce$16.50
Stir fry garlic, onion, bell pepper, ginger, mushrooms, carrot, baby corn and scallion. Served with white rice.
- Pad Prig Khing$16.50
Stir fry Prig Khing paste, string bea, lime leaf and bell peppers. Spicy
Chef Special
- Sesame Chicken$18.00
Deep fried breaded chicken with sweet chili sauce and pineapple, scallion, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots and sesame seeds.
- Soft-Shell Crab Curry$25.00
Deep fried soft-shell crab bedding with onion, celery, carrot, scallion in thick karee curry sauce.
- Fisherman net$28.00
Spicy lemongrass coconut milk soup with mixed seafood, served in a hot pot with mushroom, tomato and lime leaf. Spicy
- Shrimp Clay Pot$25.00
Steamed shrimp baked with garlic, scallion, ginger, napa cabbage, celery and glass noodle.
- Roast Duck Over Rice$22.00
Roast Duck Over Rice served with original Thai duck sauce and steamed Chinese Broccoli.
- Duck Wraps$13.00
Boneless duck, scallion, carrot, and cucumber wrapped in seared roti bread and mixed with our unique sauce and wasabi on the side.
- Hot Plated Beef$22.00
Sizzling beef on hot plate with signature oyster sauce, mushroom, onions, scallion and babycorn
Vegetarian
- Steamed Broccoli and Tofu$15.00
Steamed broccoli and tofu with peanut sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
- Vegetables Delight with Tofu$16.00
Sauteed broccoli, Chinese broccoli, napa, carrot, mushroom, tofu with house sauce and sesame oil. Served with jasmine rice.
- Eggplant Tofu with Mock Duck$18.00
Sauteed mock duck, tofu, bell pepper, eggplant with spicy basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy.
- Grilled Tofu with Teriyaki$17.00
Grilled tofu, brushed with Teriyaki sauce on BBQ Grill, bedding with bok choy and mushroom
Side Orders
Lunch Special
Lunch Special
- Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodle, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg and crushed peanut.
- Pad See Eiw$14.95
Broad rice noodle. Chinese broccoli, egg with thick soy sauce.
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Broad rice noodle, egg, chili, basil, bell pepper, and onion.
- Lo Mein Garlic Sauce$14.95
Stir-fried lo mien noodle with mushroom, carrot, napa and broccoli in garlic sauce.
- Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Traditional fried rice with tomato, onion, scallions and egg with original Thai fried rice sauce.
- Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves, egg and scallion stir fired with white rice with garlic and spicy chilli basil sauce.
- Ginger Sauce$14.95
Garlic, ginger, mushroom, broccoli, carrot, scallion, onion and bell pepper comes with white rice.
- Pad Prig Khing$14.95
Stir fry with spicy Prig Khing paste with string bean, bell pepper and lime leaves. Come with white rice.
- Basil Sauce$14.95
Stir fry with basil, garlic, chili, onion, bell pepper. Come with white rice.
- Red Curry$14.95
Bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper, red curry paste simmered in coconut milk. Come with white rice.
- Green Curry$14.95
Bamboo shoot, basil, eggplant and bell pepper in green curry paste with coconut milk. Come with white rice.
- Panang Curry$14.95
Panang curry paste and coconut milk, string bean, bell pepper and shredded lime leaves, Come with white rice.
- Massaman Curry$14.95
Massman curry paste, peanut, potato and onion simmered in coconut milk. Come with white rice.
Special Lunch
- Minced Chicken Kraprow with Fried Egg$15.95
Stir fry minced chicken with basil, chili, and garlic served with fried egg. Served with white rice.
- Sesame Chicken$15.95
Deep fried breaded chicken with sweet chili sauce and pineapple, scallion, tomato, onion, bell pepper, carrots and sesame seeds.
- Roast Duck Over Rice$21.95
Roast Duck Over Rice served with 9 incredient original Thai duck sauce and steamed Chinese Broccoli.
- Spicy Chicken with Bamboo Shoot$15.95
Stir-fry chicken with Bell peppers, red chili paste, bamboo shoot and lime leaves.
- Khao Mun Gai$14.95
Cooking jasmin rice with Chicken broth, garlic and ginger topping or side with cooked chicken meat. Slice cucumber on the side with spicy bean sauce on the side.
- Khao Mun Gai Tod$14.95
Cooking jasmine rice with Chicken broth, garlic and ginger topping or sided with deep fried crumb coated chicken, come with sweet and little spicy sauce.
- Khao Mun Gai Yang$14.65
Cooking jasmine rice with Chicken broth, garlic and ginger topping or sided with grilled roasted chicken and spicy tamarin sauce.
Dessert
Ice cream
Catering
Catering | Chef's Specialties
- Luscious Duck$120.00
Crispy duck topped with pineapple, scallion, bell pepper, onion and tomato in a sweet and sour sauce. Served with jasmine rice
- Tamarind Duck$120.00
Crispy duck topped with eggplant and tamarind sauce. Served with jasmine rice
- Shrimp Clay Pot$100.00
Steamed jumbo shrimp baked in garlic, scallion, baby corn, mushroom, bell pepper, cilantro, Napa, celery and vermicelli noodle. Served with jasmine rice
Catering | Starters
- Edamame$30.00
Lightly salted steamed soybean
- Fried Tofu$30.00
Served with ground peanut and chili sauce
- Curry Puff$50.00
Ground chicken, potatoes, carrots and curry powder
- Thai Dumpling$35.00
Ground chicken, carrots and water chestnuts with tangy soy sauce
- Spring Roll$35.00
Fried vegetable roll served with plum sauce
- Chicken Sate$60.00
BBQ on skewer served with cucumber and peanut sauce
- Shrimp Roll$40.00
Whole shrimp stuffed with minced chicken, wrapped in spring roll crepe served with plum sauce
- Fried Calamari$45.00
Crispy fried calamari rings with spicy chili sauce
Catering | Soup
Catering | Noodle
Catering | Salad
- Papaya Salad$50.00
Spicy. Som tum. Green papaya, tomato, string beans, carrots and peanuts in lime dressing
- Chicken Larb Salad$60.00
Spicy. Minced chicken, herbs, mint leaves, scallions, lemongrass, shallots and chili tossed in lime dressing
- Bangkok Green Salad$35.00
Garden fresh greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, tofu and carrot served with peanut dressing
- Glass Noodle Salad$70.00
Spicy. Yum woon sen. Vermicelli noodle, shrimp, minced chicken, tomato, onion, chili, mint, mixed greens and lime dressing
Catering | Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$70.00
Traditional fried rice with tomato, onion, scallion, peas, carrots and egg
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$70.00
Very spicy. Onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves, egg and scallion
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$75.00
Pineapple, onion, scallion, raisin, carrot, egg, peas and cashew nut
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$70.00
Very spicy. Red onion, tomato, scallion, white mushroom and egg
Catering | Vegetarian Entrees
- Vegetable Symphony$70.00
Sauteed mixed vegetable, tofu and tomato in garlic sauce. Served with jasmine rice
- Eggplant, Tofu & Mock Duck$75.00
Spicy. Sauteed with black bean, basil and chili paste. Served with jasmine rice
- Broccoli & Tofu$65.00
Steamed broccoli and tofu served with peanut sauce. Served with jasmine rice
Catering | Curry
- Green Curry$80.00
Very spicy. Bamboo shoot, basil, eggplant and bell pepper in green chili paste. Served with jasmine rice
- Panang Curry$80.00
Very spicy.thai herbs, string bean, kaffir leaves and chili paste simmered in coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice
- Red Curry$80.00
Very spicy. Bamboo shoot, basil, bell pepper and red chili simmered in coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice
- Massaman Curry$80.00
Very spicy. Southern thai spices blend in chili paste, peanut, potato and onion simmered in coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice
Catering | Wok
- Basil Sauce$70.00
Spicy. Gra pao. Sauteed fresh basil, chili, garlic, onion and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice
- Prig Khing$70.00
Very spicy. Stir-fried chili paste with string bean, bell pepper and basil. Served with jasmine rice
- Ginger Sauce$70.00
Sauteed garlic, ginger, mushroom, broccoli, scallion, onion and bell pepper. Served with jasmine rice