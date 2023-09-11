VARA Juice - Express Gratiot Trailer
VARA Specials
VARA Juice
$6.49+
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
Strawberry
$6.49+
Jamaica Raspberry
$6.49+
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
Avocado with mango
$6.99
Strawberry Banana
$6.49+
Strawberry and Mango
$6.49
Mango
$6.49+
Jamaica Chocolate
$6.49+
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce
Avocado with Strawberry
$6.99
Pomango Passion
$7.49
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
Watermelon
$6.49
Arisi
$7.99
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup
Fruit Cup
$7.99
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
VARA Juice - Express Gratiot Trailer Location and Ordering Hours
(313) 444-0018
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM