Gray Jett Cafe 1617 West Wells Street
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Choice of meat eggs, potato fresh veggies, cheese in a soft tortilla
- Breakfast Croissant$14.00
Flaky croissant stuffed with your choice of meat, eggs, veggies with cheese.
- Avo Toast$12.00
Crispy toast topped with avocado and your choice of egg.
- Breakfast Scramble$14.00
Choice of meat, sauteed veggies and potatoes topped with cheese.
- The Lox Bagel$8.00
An open-faced bread piece known as a bagel that is topped thin sliced red onions, cream cheese, briny capers, and salmon.
- Pancake Bites$6.00
Little Eats
- Loaded Hash$12.00
Potatoes, cheese, peppers, your choice of meat topped with scallons.
- Loaded Chia$7.00
Creamy pudding made from coconut milk topped with fresh fruit and agave.
- Loaded Oats$10.00
Hearty steel cut oats topped with nuts, fresh fruit and drizzle of agave.
- Fruit Bowl$8.00
An assortment of fresh seasonal fruits.
Tex Mex
- Southwest Tacos$13.95
Three tortillas filled with zesty black beans, mango pico, avocado, cheese and choice of meat.
- De Burger$11.95
Grilled hamburger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and chipotle mayo.
- Nachos$6.95
Tortilla chip layered with choice of meat, chipotle sauce, mango pico, black olives, and cheese.
- BBQ Brisket$15.95
Smoky beef or jackfruit rich in barecue flavor topped with a house mesquite bbq sauce and kale cabbage slaw.
- Wings$14.95
Six juicy wings tossed in your choice of sauce (garlic parm, bbq, buffalo).
- Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Chicken patty dipped in a honey buffalo sauce served with garlic aoli, lettuce and pickles.
Flavors From Around The World
- Italian Chicken Parm$17.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and fresh basil served with garlic butter noodles.
- Caribbean Jerk Tacos$15.95
- Asian Inspired Buddha Bowl$13.95
A harmonious blend of roasted veggies on a bed of spring mix topped with asian inspired chicken or beef and a savory sauce.