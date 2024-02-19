Graze Craze Cypress, TX
**Seasonal
Valentines Day Board
- SM Indulgence Board$145.00
Grazey in love with our new Indulgence Board! Artfully crafted to satisfy your cravings this Valentine's season. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Beet Hummus, Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill, Lemon Dill Mayo, Cranberry Orange Jam, Nutella, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Multi-Grain Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Pound Cake, Brownies MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Peppered Salami, Soppressata CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese, Dubliner FRUIT & VEGGIE: Mini Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Grapes, Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Yogurt Covered Pretzels, Mozzarella & Tomato skewers, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
Game Day Board
- SM Game Day Board$145.00
Get ready to tackle your game-day cravings with our crowd-favorite medley: perfect for watch parties, draft snacking, and tailgating events this sports season! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Dessert Bread, Baguette MEAT: Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Turkey Salami, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Goat Cheese, Assorted Sliced Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Grapes, Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cucumber, Carrots GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with Pink Himalayan Salt and Pistachios).
Local
Valentines Board
Courtside Grazer
Cypress
**Grazing Boards & Boxes
The Lone Grazer
- Lone Grazer Gone Grazey$36.00
A full meal for the grazer on the go, or a satisfying snack for two. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto CHEESE: Brie, Sliced Cheese, FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberry, Grapes GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries
- Lone Grazer Grazey for Keto$36.00
Our Lone Grazer is perfect for one person on the go! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Pickle Cup MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham, CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps
- Lone Grazer The Vegegrazian$36.00
Our Lone Grazer is perfect for one person on the go! *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Wheat Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mini Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Peppers, Grapes, Strawberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
The Picnic Box
- Picnic Box Gone Grazey$89.00
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Hot Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto CHEESE: Brie, Pepper Jack Cheese, Swiss, Cheddar FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries
- Picnic Box Grazey for Keto$89.00
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Pickle Cup MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa CHEESE: Brie, Sliced Cheese, FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps
- Picnic Box The Vegegrazian$89.00
An intimate meal for two grazers, or a day trip snack for four. *Ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Classic Hummus, Beet Hummus, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Grapes, Strawberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- Picnic Box Sweet & Grazey$89.00
Our Picnic Box is perfect for date nights, intimate anniversary celebrations, or day trip picnics. The Picnic box will easily feed 2 people or can be shared as a snack between 4 grazers. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake, Lemon Cake Garnished with Honey and Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Macarons
Small Boards
- SM Gone Grazey$125.00
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables, with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, and Goat Cheese garnished with Honey & Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Cucumber, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Grapes GARNISH: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- SM Grazey for Keto$125.00
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup. MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami. CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, and Mozzarella Pearls. FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries. GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps.
- SM The Vegegrazian$125.00
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachio
- SM Sweet & Grazey$125.00
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake, Lemon Cake garnished with honey and pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
Medium Boards
- MED Gone Grazey$159.00
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables, with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey STARCH: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, Raincoast Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese Garnished with Honey & Pistachios FRUIT & VEGGIE: Cherry Tomatoes, Mini Cucumbers with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Carrots, Kiwi, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers GARNISH: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- MED Grazey for Keto$159.00
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Roasted Red Pepper Cauliflower Hummus MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, Mozzarella Pearls FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps
- MED The Vegegrazian$159.00
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Roasted Beet Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Mustard, Honey STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Kiwi GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- MED Sweet & Grazey$159.00
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake garnished with caramel and pistachio, Lemon Cake FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
Large Boards
- LG Gone Grazey$189.00
Our signature platter is bursting with a variety of cured meats, cheeses, and colorful fruits and vegetables with a touch of something sweet. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS Spreads: Classic Hummus or Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip, Cranberry Orange Jam, Raspberry Jam, Lemon Dill Mayo, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey Starch: Baguette, Dessert Bread, Seed Bread, RainCoast Crackers, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Wheat Crackers Meat: Hot Soppressata, Peppered Salami, Sweet Coppa, Italian Prosciutto, Fennel Spiced Ham Cheese: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey & Pistachios Fruit & Vegetable: Cherry Tomatoes, Mini Cucumbers with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Carrots, Kiwi, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Grapes, Mini Sweet Peppers Garnish: Cranberry Raisins, Mixed Nuts, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- LG Grazey for Keto$189.00
Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, Mozzarella Pearls FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps
- LG The Vegegrazian$189.00
For those grazers looking for a light and artful approach to a dinner party or luncheon, our vegetable platter is sure to please. This tasty creation provides an array of in-season raw crudités beautifully arranged with delicious dips. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus STARCH: Seed Bread, Dessert Bread, Baguette, Raincoast Crackers, Wheat Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers, Rosemary Crackers CHEESE: Brie, Assorted Cheese Slices, Goat Cheese garnished with Honey and Pistachio FRUIT & VEGGIE: Carrots, Persian Cucumbers, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Strawberries, Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Kiwi GARNISH: Mixed Nuts, Dried Cranberries, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- LG Sweet & Grazey$189.00
Our signature dessert platter contains an abundance of gourmet chocolates and baked goods that feature an assortment of traditional sweets. Each platter is hand-crafted to bring a touch of sweetness to any occasion. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Chocolate Hazelnut Spread, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Dessert Bread, Brownies, Pound Cake Garnished with Caramel and Pistachio, Lemon Cake CHEESE: Manchego FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Orange Slices, Strawberries, Kiwi, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
- LG Brunch Board$189.00
A gourmet and innovative twist on your morning routine. Packed with breakfast meats, fresh fruits, eggs, and pastries, this board is the perfect bagel-and-donut brunch alternative. *ingredients are subject to substitutions depending on market demand. INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Nutella®, Honey, Syrup, Everything Bagel Cream Cheese STARCH: Dessert Bread, Hazelnut Mignon, Danish, Mini Pancakes, Beignet MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Bacon Twists, Hard-Boiled Eggs CHEESE: Brie FRUIT & VEGGIE: Honeydew, Cantaloupe, Orange, Grapes, Kiwi, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries GARNISH: Mixed Nuts
Catering
Tea Sandwich Trays
**Grab & Go
Char-Cutie-Cup
- Char-Cutie-Cup Gone Grazey$9.00
A satisfying snack for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Rosemary Cracker, Cracked Pepper Cracker MEAT: Soppressata, Sweet Coppa CHEESE: Dubliner Cheese, Manchego Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberries, Mini Tomatoes
- Char-Cutie-Cup The Vegegrazian$9.00
A satisfying snack for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS STARCH: Rosemary Cracker, Cracked Pepper Cracker CHEESE: Manchego, Dubliner FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Tomatoes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Mini Cucumber
Grab & Graze
- Grab & Graze Gone Grazey$15.00
A small meal for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Lemon Dill Mayo, Cranberry Orange or Raspberry Jam STARCH: Seed Bread, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers MEAT: Italian Prosciutto, Hot Soppressata CHEESE: Sliced Cheese, Merlot Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Grapes, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Mini Tomatoes, Mini Sweet Peppers GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Cranberry Raisins
- Grab & Graze Grazey for Keto$15.00
A small meal for one grazer. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Cottage Cheese Dill Dip MEAT: Hot Soppressata, Italian Prosciutto CHEESE: Mozzarella Pearls, Pepper Jack Cheese, Cheddar, Swiss FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Mini Sweet Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries
- Grab & Graze The Vegegrazian$15.00
Designed as a small meal for 1. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Classic Hummus, Red Pepper Hummus, Lemon Dill Mayo, Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam STARCH: Seed Bread, Rosemary Crackers, Cracked Pepper Crackers CHEESE: Assorted Cheese Slices, Red Wine Merlot Cheese FRUIT & VEGGIE: Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Peppers, Mini Tomatoes, Grapes, Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, GARNISH: Dark Chocolate Bark (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios), Dried Cranberries
- Grab & Graze Sweet and Grazey$15.00
Designed as a small meal for 1. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Raspberry Jam, Cranberry Orange Jam, Honey STARCH: Pound Cake, Lemon Cake Garnished with Honey and Pistachios, Brownies, Dessert Bread FRUIT & VEGGIE: Strawberries, Grapes, Blackberries, Raspberries, GARNISH: Dried Cranberries, Macarons, Dark Chocolate (with pink Himalayan salt and Pistachios)
**Add Ons
1-3 oz Add Ons
- 1 oz Cran Orange Jam$0.50Out of stock
- 1 oz Lemon Dill Mayo$0.50Out of stock
- 1 oz Raspberry Jam$0.50
- 2 oz Classic Hummus$1.95
- 2 oz Cottage Cheese Dill Dip$1.95
- 2 oz Cran Orange Jam$1.95Out of stock
- 2 oz Everything Cream Cheese Dip$1.95
- 2 oz Raspberry Jam$1.95
- 2 oz Roasted Beet Hummus$1.95Out of stock
- 2 oz Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$1.95
- 3 oz Chocolate$4.95