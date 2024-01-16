LG Grazey for Keto

$185.00

Our Keto Board allows grazers to stay within their dietary needs. This board gives you more of the protein elements and less of the carb and sugar components found in our other boards. *ingredients subject to substitutions depending on market demand INGREDIENTS SPREAD: Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Dip, Pickle Cup, Cottage Cheese Dill Dip MEAT: Fennel Spiced Ham, Italian Prosciutto, Soppressata, Sweet Coppa, Peppered Salami CHEESE: Brie, Goat Cheese garnished with Everything Bagel Seasoning, Sliced Cheese, Mozzarella Pearls FRUIT & VEGGIE: Broccoli, Cauliflower, Mini Sweet Pepper, Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers, Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Strawberries GARNISH: Parmesan Crisps