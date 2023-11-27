The Great American 2049 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield, IL 60586
Apps
- CHIPS AND QUESO$6.99
Warm nachos with fresh warm queso cheese
- DIRTY NACHOS$9.99
Topped with sour cream, jalapeños and queso cheese +$2.99 For Choice of meat: Steak, chicken, or ground beef +$1.50 For Bacon
- FRIES$5.99
- QUESO FRIES$5.99
Fries with side of Queso
- DIRTY FRIES$9.99
Topped with sour cream, jalapeños and queso cheese +$2.99 For Choice of meat: Steak, chicken, or ground beef +$1.99 For Egg +$1.50 For Bacon
- CHIPS & SALSA$4.99
- ONION RINGS$6.99
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$8.99
With marinara sauce
- JALAPEÑOS POPPERS$7.99
Filled with a cream cheese
Entrees
- SINGLE AMERICAN SMASH BURGER$12.99
Double patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. 2 slices of american cheese. Served medium. Add Free Toppings: Lettuce, tomato, mayo Add Cost Extra: Extra Onion - +$1.00 Grilled or Raw Jalapeño- +$0.50 Bacon- $1.50 Egg- +$1.99 Side of Fries- +2.99
- DOUBLE AMERICAN SMASH BURGER$15.99
Triple patty. Comes with dijonnaise, pickles, and onions. 2 slices of american cheese. Served medium. Add Free Toppings: Lettuce, tomato, mayo Add Cost Extra Toppings: Extra Onion - +$1.00 Grilled or Raw Jalapeño- +$0.50 Bacon- +$1.50 Egg- +$1.99 Side of Fries- +2.99
- BUILD YOUR OWN TACOS$4.99
Choose the meat, tortilla, and 3 free toppings
- AMERICAN STYLE TACOS$4.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato Extra Toppings can be added
- MEXICAN STLE TACOS$4.99
Cilantro, grilled onion, limes Extra toppings can be added
- SHRIMP TACOS$4.99
Chipoltle mayo, avocado, lettuce Extra toppings can be added
- VEGGIE BURRITO$9.99
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, beans, and sour cream
- MEAT BURRITO$13.49
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, beans
- CHIMICHANGA$15.49
Deep-fried burrito with Cheese and Beans Topped with: Queso Cheese, Cilontro, and Sour cream
- CHICKEN TENDERS & SIDE OF FRIES$11.99
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.99
- MEAT QUESADILLA$13.99
- SINGLE HAMBURGER$11.99
Add 3 Toppings Extra Cost Toppings: Bacon- +$1.50 Egg- +$1.99
Pizza
- 16" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA$27.60
16" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA +$3.50 Per Topping +$7.00 For Skirt Steak Topping +$1.00 For Crushed Red Pepper Added On Before Cooking
- 12" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA$17.60
12" THIN CRUST CHEESE PIZZA +$2.50 Per Topping +$5.50 For Skirt Steak Topping +$1.00 For Crushed Red Pepper Added On Before Cooking