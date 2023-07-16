Great Harvest Bread Co - Greenwood Village
Breads
Honey Whole Wheat
Made with Five Ingredients: 100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt & Yeast
Old Fashioned White
Our signature white bread.
Dakota
100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds & Sesame Seeds
Nine Grain
100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast and 9 Grains (Red and white cracked wheat, rye, barley, corn, millet, oats, flax, and buckwheat kernels)
Cinnamon Swirl
Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce
Cinnamon Pecan Swirl
Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce with Pecans
Cinnamon Chip
White Bread with Cinnamon Chips baked throughout
Cinnaburst Swirl
Cinnamon Chip Swirl Bread with Brown Sugar and added Cinnamon
Glutenless Cinnamon Chip
Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, cinnamon chips, butter, yeast, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar
Glutenless Sunflower Millet
Brown Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, butter, sunflower seeds, yeast, millet, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar.
Green Chile Cheese (Monday after 11am)
Large pieces of melted cheddar cheese blended with garlic, green chiles, onion, cumin, oregano, and paprika in a whole wheat and white flour dough make this bread a must have for grilling, sandwiches, or parties!
Country White Sourdough (Monday & Wednesday after 11am)
Parmesan Sourdough (Wednesday after 11am)
Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl
Oregon Herb
Jewish Rye (Wednesday after 11am)
Challah (Thu, Fri, & Sat after 11am)
Unlike our other breads, we make this one with eggs, which give it a lighter, fluffier texture. The eggs also give this bread its custard-like tasted and beautiful coloring. it's braided and makes a beautiful dinner centerpiece.
Cheddar Garlic
Spinach Feta (Thursday after 11am)
This delicious bread features the fresh taste of spinach and zesty feta cheese. Amazing brushed with olive oil and grilled to toasty perfection. Great for picnics, parties, and with pasta.
Jalapeno Cheddar (Thursday after 11am)
Red, White, & Blueberry
Sweets
Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix
Blueberry Scone
Raspberry Scone
Peach Scone
Strawberry Scone
Mixed Berry Scone
Triple Chocolate Scone
Turtle Scone
Maple Nut Scone
Caramel Apple Scone
Cinnamon Peach Scone
White Chocolate Cherry Scone
Irish Coffee Scone
Lemon Poppy Seed Scone
Almond Poppy Seed Scone
Pecan Raisin Scone
Cranberry Walnut Scone
Orange Cranberry Scone
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Tea Cake
Banana Chocolate Chip Tea Cake
Snickerdoodle Tea Cake
Strawberry Swirl Tea Cake
Red Velvet Bar (Monday, Wednesday, & Friday)
Banana Bar (Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday)
Lemon Bar (Fridays only)
Savannah Bar
Harvest Bar
Rocky Mountain Energy Bar
Chewy Ginger Bars (Pack of 6)
Brownie (Mondays and Thursdays)
M&Ms Cookie
Dillon Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Glutenless Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oat Berry Muffin
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin
Glutenless Chocolate Chip Muffin
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Cinnamon Roll - Baked Pan of 8
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll Single Pecan Raisin
Honey Sticky Bun
Cinnamon Twist Single (Saturdays only)
Cinnamon Twist 6 Pack (Saturdays only)
Monkey Bread
Frozen Yogurt
Sandwiches and Salads
Bag of Chips
Baja Chipotle Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, Shaved Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Lime Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack, Avocado Spread, & Tomato
Best Ever BLT Sandwich
Toasted Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Black & Bleu Sandwich
Roast Beef, Housemade Bleu Cheese Spread, Red Onion, Tomato, & Lettuce
California Cobb Sandwich
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted Cheddar & Provolone
Ham & Swiss Sandwich
Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard
Harvest Veggie Sandwich
Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Cheddar & Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, with a Sundried Tomato Spread
The Italian Sandwich
Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Shaved Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion & Housemade Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing
Louisville Chicken Salad
White Chicken Mixed with Seasoned Mayo, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onione, & Mayo
Mediterranean Sandwich
Housemade Hummus, Avocado, Provolone, Spinach, Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Natural Chunky Peanut Butter & Raspberry Preserves
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Toasted Sandwich with Roast Beef, Provolone, Red Onion, Pepper Rings, & Mayo
Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich
Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard
Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich
Toasted Sandwich Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, and Housemade Baja Chipotle Sauce
Tuna Sandwich
Chunky White Tuna with Seasoned Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Mayo
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard
Ultimate Club Sandwich
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar & Provolone, Avocado Spread, Mayo, Onion, Lettuce, & Tomato
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onione, Cheddar, Egg, & Protein
Tuna Scoop
Louisville Chicken Salad Scoop
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread
Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Sausage, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread
Ham Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread
Pesto Florentine Breakfast Sandwich
Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Provolone, Tomato, Onion with Basil Pesto Sauce