Main

Breads

Honey Whole Wheat

Honey Whole Wheat

$7.50

Made with Five Ingredients: 100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt & Yeast

Old Fashioned White

Old Fashioned White

$7.25

Our signature white bread.

Dakota

Dakota

$8.50

100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast, Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds & Sesame Seeds

Nine Grain

Nine Grain

$8.50

100% Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Water, Salt, Yeast and 9 Grains (Red and white cracked wheat, rye, barley, corn, millet, oats, flax, and buckwheat kernels)

Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Swirl

$8.50

Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce

Cinnamon Pecan Swirl

Cinnamon Pecan Swirl

$9.50

Wheat and White Flour, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar and Applesauce with Pecans

Cinnamon Chip

Cinnamon Chip

$8.25

White Bread with Cinnamon Chips baked throughout

Cinnaburst Swirl

Cinnaburst Swirl

$9.00

Cinnamon Chip Swirl Bread with Brown Sugar and added Cinnamon

Glutenless Cinnamon Chip

$9.00

Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, cinnamon chips, butter, yeast, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar

Glutenless Sunflower Millet

Glutenless Sunflower Millet

$9.00

Brown Rice flour, water, buttermilk, honey, eggs, tapioca flour, cornstarch, butter, sunflower seeds, yeast, millet, xanthan gum, salt, vinegar.

Green Chile Cheese (Monday after 11am)

Green Chile Cheese (Monday after 11am)

$9.00

Large pieces of melted cheddar cheese blended with garlic, green chiles, onion, cumin, oregano, and paprika in a whole wheat and white flour dough make this bread a must have for grilling, sandwiches, or parties!

Country White Sourdough (Monday & Wednesday after 11am)

Country White Sourdough (Monday & Wednesday after 11am)

$7.75
Parmesan Sourdough (Wednesday after 11am)

Parmesan Sourdough (Wednesday after 11am)

$8.50

Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl

$10.00

Oregon Herb

$8.75
Jewish Rye (Wednesday after 11am)

Jewish Rye (Wednesday after 11am)

$8.00
Challah (Thu, Fri, & Sat after 11am)

Challah (Thu, Fri, & Sat after 11am)

$8.75

Unlike our other breads, we make this one with eggs, which give it a lighter, fluffier texture. The eggs also give this bread its custard-like tasted and beautiful coloring. it's braided and makes a beautiful dinner centerpiece.

Cheddar Garlic

$9.00
Spinach Feta (Thursday after 11am)

Spinach Feta (Thursday after 11am)

$8.50

This delicious bread features the fresh taste of spinach and zesty feta cheese. Amazing brushed with olive oil and grilled to toasty perfection. Great for picnics, parties, and with pasta.

Jalapeno Cheddar (Thursday after 11am)

$9.00

Open Amount

Red, White, & Blueberry

$10.00

Sweets

Open Amount

Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix

$8.00
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.00
Raspberry Scone

Raspberry Scone

$3.00

Peach Scone

$3.00

Strawberry Scone

$3.00
Mixed Berry Scone

Mixed Berry Scone

$3.00

Triple Chocolate Scone

$3.00

Turtle Scone

$3.00

Maple Nut Scone

$3.00

Caramel Apple Scone

$3.00

Cinnamon Peach Scone

$3.00

White Chocolate Cherry Scone

$3.00

Irish Coffee Scone

$3.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Scone

$3.00

Almond Poppy Seed Scone

$3.00

Pecan Raisin Scone

$3.00

Cranberry Walnut Scone

$3.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.00
Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix

Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix

$8.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Tea Cake

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Tea Cake

$6.00+

Banana Chocolate Chip Tea Cake

$6.00+

Snickerdoodle Tea Cake

$6.00+
Strawberry Swirl Tea Cake

Strawberry Swirl Tea Cake

$6.00+
Red Velvet Bar (Monday, Wednesday, & Friday)

Red Velvet Bar (Monday, Wednesday, & Friday)

$4.00
Banana Bar (Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday)

Banana Bar (Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday)

$4.00
Lemon Bar (Fridays only)

Lemon Bar (Fridays only)

$4.00
Savannah Bar

Savannah Bar

$4.00
Harvest Bar

Harvest Bar

$4.00

Rocky Mountain Energy Bar

$4.00

Chewy Ginger Bars (Pack of 6)

$7.50
Brownie (Mondays and Thursdays)

Brownie (Mondays and Thursdays)

$4.00
M&Ms Cookie

M&Ms Cookie

$2.25+
Dillon Cookie

Dillon Cookie

$2.25+
Frosted Sugar Cookie

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.25+
Glutenless Chocolate Chip Cookie

Glutenless Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Oat Berry Muffin

Oat Berry Muffin

$3.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00
Glutenless Chocolate Chip Muffin

Glutenless Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll - Baked Pan of 8

$12.00
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
Cinnamon Roll Single Pecan Raisin

Cinnamon Roll Single Pecan Raisin

$4.50

Honey Sticky Bun

$5.00
Cinnamon Twist Single (Saturdays only)

Cinnamon Twist Single (Saturdays only)

$2.25
Cinnamon Twist 6 Pack (Saturdays only)

Cinnamon Twist 6 Pack (Saturdays only)

$10.00

Monkey Bread

$4.00

Frozen Yogurt

$4.00+

Sandwiches and Salads

Make it a Meal Option if you want to include chips and a drink!

Bag of Chips

$2.00
Baja Chipotle Turkey Sandwich

Baja Chipotle Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

Turkey, Shaved Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Lime Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Pepper Jack, Avocado Spread, & Tomato

Best Ever BLT Sandwich

Best Ever BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Toasted Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Black & Bleu Sandwich

Black & Bleu Sandwich

$10.50

Roast Beef, Housemade Bleu Cheese Spread, Red Onion, Tomato, & Lettuce

California Cobb Sandwich

California Cobb Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, & Red Onion

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Toasted Cheddar & Provolone

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$9.25

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Harvest Veggie Sandwich

Harvest Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Cheddar & Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, with a Sundried Tomato Spread

The Italian Sandwich

The Italian Sandwich

$9.50

Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Shaved Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion & Housemade Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

Louisville Chicken Salad

Louisville Chicken Salad

$8.95

White Chicken Mixed with Seasoned Mayo, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onione, & Mayo

Mediterranean Sandwich

Mediterranean Sandwich

$8.95

Housemade Hummus, Avocado, Provolone, Spinach, Pepper Rings, Cucumber, Tomato, & Red Onion

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.25

Natural Chunky Peanut Butter & Raspberry Preserves

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.25

Toasted Sandwich with Roast Beef, Provolone, Red Onion, Pepper Rings, & Mayo

Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich

Roast Beef & Provolone Sandwich

$10.25

Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich

Smokehouse Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Toasted Sandwich Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, and Housemade Baja Chipotle Sauce

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$8.75

Chunky White Tuna with Seasoned Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Mayo

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$9.75

Turkey, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo & Mustard

Ultimate Club Sandwich

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$11.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar & Provolone, Avocado Spread, Mayo, Onion, Lettuce, & Tomato

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onione, Cheddar, Egg, & Protein

Tuna Scoop

$5.00

Louisville Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Sausage, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Ham Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Ham Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Ham, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion with Garlic Herb Spread

Pesto Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

Pesto Florentine Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Made with Freshly Cracked Eggs, Provolone, Tomato, Onion with Basil Pesto Sauce

Bakery Made Add-On

Dakota Spice Cookie Mix

Dakota Spice Cookie Mix

$9.00
Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix

Cinnamon Chip Scone Mix

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

$8.50
Pancake Mix

Pancake Mix

$8.00
Cornbread Mix

Cornbread Mix

$7.25

Hot Cocoa Mix

$8.50
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie Mix

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie Mix

$8.50

5 lb Wheat Flour

$12.00
2 lb Wheat Flour

2 lb Wheat Flour

$6.00

5 lb White Flour

$7.00

2 lb White Flour

$3.00
Dog Treats

Dog Treats

$7.50
Raisin Cinnamon Oatmeal Mix

Raisin Cinnamon Oatmeal Mix

$7.50
Almond Cranberry Oatmeal Mix

Almond Cranberry Oatmeal Mix

$7.50
Groovy Granola

Groovy Granola

$8.50

Vanilla Nut Granola

$9.50
Double Fudge Brownie Mix

Double Fudge Brownie Mix

$9.00

Vanilla Almond Biscotti

$8.50
Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls

Take N Bake Cinnamon Rolls

$11.00

Take N Bake Blueberry Peach Crisp

$11.00
Take N Bake Apple Crisp

Take N Bake Apple Crisp

$11.00
Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$4.75
Vanilla Honey Butter

Vanilla Honey Butter

$4.75
Cinnamon Butter

Cinnamon Butter

$4.75

Red Velvet Oh

$14.00

Lemon Oh

$14.00

Pumpkin Oh

$14.00

Open Amount

Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.75

Beverage

Beverage

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

House Coffee Small

$2.50

House Coffee Large

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Rocky Mountain Soda Co

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Bottled Teas

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Natalie's Juices

$4.00

Coffee

Latte

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$2.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$2.75+

Mocha

$4.80+

White Mocha

$4.80+

House Coffee

$2.50+

Small Coffee (w/Sandwich)

$2.00

Retail

Honeyville Honey

Honeyville Honey

$9.00

Honeyville Jam

$9.00

Honeyville Syrup

$9.00

GH Pancake Flipper

$4.95

GH Rubber Spatula

$4.95

GH Soup Ladle

$4.95

GH Wooden Spoon

$4.95

GH Bread Knife

$8.95

GH Spreader Knife

$5.95

GH Cutting Board

$14.00

Pruiba Bag Small

$10.00

Pruiba Bag Medium

$16.00

Pruiba Bag Large

$20.00

Pruiba Apron Small

$16.00

Pruiba Apron Large

$10.00

GH Cardboard basket Small

$6.00

GH Cardboard basket Medium

$12.00

GH Cardboard basket Large

$16.00

GH Wood Crate Large

$22.00

GH Coffee Cup

$6.00

GH Canvas Bag

$4.00

Frontier Soup Mixes

$9.00

Open Amount

Tru Pickles

$7.95

Rose's Creamery Nut Butters

Sprig Trivet

$12.00