Great Sage 5809 Clarksville Square Dr
Food
SOUPS/STARTERS
- SOUP OF THE DAY$7.00
House-made organic soup
- ARTICHOKE DIP$16.00
Warm crock of creamy artichoke spinach dip with melted Parmesan, accompanied by tasted crostini (nut and soy free; wheat-free option available)
- BUFFALO BITES$15.00
Battered and baked cauliflower tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, served with celery and dill-ranch dressing (nut free)
- ULTIMATE NACHOS$16.00
Blue corn tortilla chips with house-made nacho cheese, corn & black bean salsa, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and scallions. (Wheat & Nut-free; Soy-free option) Add grilled or blackened chick'n +6
- THREE CHEESE FLATBREAD$15.00
Pumpkin seed pesto with house- made macadamia ricotta, Miyoko's liquid mozzarella and Violife parmesan and basil oil. (Soy-free)
SALADS
- CAESAR$10.00+
Crisp romaine lettuce and garlic croutons tossed with a zesty Caesar dressing. (Nut and soy free, wheat-free option available)
- GINGER DIJON$11.00+
Shredded cabbage and lacinato kale, green onion, shaved jalapenos, and pickled carrot tossed with a tangy ginger-Dijon dressing. (Wheat and soy free; nut-free option available)
- SOUTHWEST KALE$17.00
Massaged kale in a chipotle-balsamic dressing topped with black beans and roasted corn; diced tomato, Gardein Chick'n, red onion and avocado. (Nut-free; Wheat and Soy-free option available)
ENTREE
- BALT WRAP$20.00
Smoky maple-tempeh bacon, tomato, romaine lettuce, avocado mash and horseradish aioli in a toasted tortilla. Served with Dijon coleslaw. (Nut free; wheat-free salad option available)
- BLACK BEAN BURGER$20.00
House-made black bean patty on a toasted pretzel bun, topped with Violife cheddar, sliced avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli. Served with oven fries and ketchup. (Soy and nut-free, wheat-free option available)
- THAI GREEN CURRY$20.00
Spicy green curry with bell peppers, brocolli, scallions, tofu and brown rice topped with mung bean sprouts, basil, cilantro and a lime wedge. (Wheat & Nut-free; soy-free option available)
- CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$22.00
Hearts of palm crab cake on a toasted pretzel bun, served with lettuce, tomato, Old Bay remoulade and oven fries. (Soy & Nut-free; Wheat-free option)
- CRAB CAKE PLATTER$26.00
Two of our famous hearts of palm crab cakes on a bed of roasted asparagus and a succotash of lima beans, roasted corn, caramelized onion, red pepper and grape tomatoes. Topped with Old Bay remoulade and microgreens. (Wheat, Soy & Nut-free)
- CREAMY GARLIC-CASHEW PASTA$23.00
Rigatoni in a cashew garlic-herb cream sauce, topped with roasted spiced- caulifower, lemon-garlic tofu, grated Violife parmesan & parsley. (Wheat & Soy-free options)
- ADULT MAC & CHEESE$23.00
Baked casserole with rigatoni, broccoli, cannellini beans, spinach and sundried tomatoes in a velvety cheese sauce. Topped with Daiya mozzarella, rosemary bread crumbs and truffle oil. (Nut-free; wheat-free option available)
- PORTABELLA-BULGOGI BOWL$24.00
Grilled portabella mushrooms in a bulgogi marinade on a bed of rice, with sesame broccoli, corn cheese, soy-glazed baby potatoes and spicy cucumber salad drizzled with gochujang aioli and topped with scallions and sesame seeds. (Nut- and wheat-free)
- SPANAKOPITA$24.00
Green goddess-hummus and pearl couscous-tabbouleh topped with flaky spanakopita stuffed with tofu-feta, garlic-spinach and sautéed onion. Drizzled with a lemon-cream cheese sauce and garnished with local microgreens. (Nut free)
- DINNER SPECIAL$19.00Out of stock
DESSERTS
- CARROT CAKE$11.00
Perfectly spiced carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts (wheat free)
- CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE$11.00
Velvety chocolate cake with a molten, hot chocolate truffle center topped with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge (nut, soy and wheat free)
- SIN TRES LECHES$11.00
Moist vanilla cake soaked in a three-milk blend topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and coconut whipped cream. (Contains: Wheat, Soy and Cashews)
- MOUSSE FLIGHT$12.00
Black sesame topped with coconut whipped cream and sesame seeds (Wheat &; Soy-free), RAW chocolate avocado mousse topped with coconut whipped cream and fresh mint (Wheat, Soy & Nut-free), blueberry mousse topped with whipped cream and lemon zest (Wheat & Soy-free)
- DECADENT CINNAMON BUN$11.00
Giant cinnamon bun with a sweet cream cheese glaze (nut free)
- COOKIES$5.00
Giant Cookie
- DESSERT SPECIAL$11.00
- 2 SCOOP ICE CREAM$4.00
- a la mode Ice Cream$2.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
SIDES
KIDS
- PICCOLO PASTA$10.00
Brown rice fusilli with marinara sauce (wheat free)
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$10.00
Flatbread with tomato sauce, Daiya cheese and soy pepperoni
- MACARONI & CHEESE$10.00
Brown rice fusilli with house made cheesy sauce (wheat free)
- CHICK'N NUGGETS$10.00
Crispy chick'n nuggets with side of ketchup
- BAKED CAULIFLOWER BITES$10.00
Battered and baked cauliflower with ranch dipping sauce
- GRILLED CHEESE$10.00
Whole wheat bread grilled with Field Roast Chao cheese (wheat free option available)
- PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY$10.00
Organic peanut butter & jelly on whole wheat bread (wheat-free option available)
- JUICE$4.00
Apple or white grape juice
- MILK$4.00
Plain or Chocolate
- MILK SHAKE$5.00
Chocolate or Vanilla
- EXTRA KIDS SIDES$2.00
Potato Chips, Apple Sauce, Broccoli, Fries
Drinks
Hot Drinks
- COFFEE Regular$4.00
- COFFEE Decaf$4.00
- Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Latte$6.00
- Latte Mocha$7.00
- Latte Vanilla$7.00
- Latte Hazelnut$7.00
- Latte Caramel$7.00
- Latte Pumpkin$7.00
- Latte French Toast$7.00
- TEA Ginger Elixer$6.00
- TEA Golden Milk Latte$6.00
- TEA Matcha Latte$6.00
- TEA Chai Latte$6.00
- TEA BLACK Earl Greyer$6.00
- TEA BLACK Assam Breakfast$6.00
- TEA GREEN Dancing Leaves$6.00
- TEA HERBAL Peppermint$6.00
- TEA HERBAL Hibiscus$6.00
- TEA HERBAL Cham-Lemon$6.00
- HOT CHOCOLATE$6.00
- Magic Mushroom Maca Latte$7.00
- ADD HEMP EXTRACT$4.00
- MILK OPTION SOY
- MILK OPTION ALMOND
- MILK OPTION COCONUT
- MILK OPTION OAT
- CBD Mellow Matcha$9.00
- Cappuccino$6.00
Cold Drinks
- RAW Coconut Water$5.00
- Kombucha$6.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Diet Root Beer$4.00
- Clementine - IZZE$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Sparkling Rainwater$4.00
- COFFEE ICED Regular$4.00
- COFFEE ICED Decaf$4.00
- Latte ICED$6.00
- Latte Mocha ICED$7.00
- Latte Vanilla ICED$7.00
- Latte Hazelnut ICED$7.00
- Latte Caramel ICED$7.00
- Latte Pumpkin ICED$7.00
- Latte French Toast ICED$7.00
- TEA Golden Milk Latte ICED$6.00
- TEA Matcha Latte ICED$6.00
- TEA Chai Latte ICED$6.00
- Magic Mushroom Maca Latte ICED$7.00