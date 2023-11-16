Koco Korean Fried Chicken & Croffles 4876 Princess Anne Road
Chicken and Croffles
Wings
- 10 Wings$15.00
- 20 Wings$25.00
- 10 Naked Wings - No Batter$15.00
- 20 Naked Wings- No Batter$25.00
- Vegan Chicken Strips Soy Garlic Combo$12.00
3 Korean Fried Vegan Chicken Strips tossed in our soy garlic sauce and served with Fries, Rice, or Vegan Pancit.
- Vegan Chicken Strips Spicy Soy Garlic Combo$12.00
3 Korean Fried Vegan Chicken Strips tossed in our spicy soy garlic sauce and served with Fries, Rice, or Vegan Pancit.
Vegan Menu
- Vegan Pancit$10.00
Filipino rice noodles stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, celery, onions, and tofu.
- Vegan Bulgogi Fries$13.00
- Vegan Dumplings$9.00
Eight Vegan dumplings made with mix of whole edamame beans, vegetables, and shiitake mushrooms and tossed in our sweet soy sauce.
Pancit, Lumpia, & Sides
- Banh Mi Sandwiches$7.50
Choose from a Chicken, Bulgogi, Tocino, or Vegan Chicken. Served with Garlic Aioli, Cucumber, Pickled Radish, and Cilantro on a French Bread
- Bulgogi Fries$14.00
Crispy Fries topped with Beef Bulgogi, Onions, Cheese, drizzled with our Special Sauce
- Crispy Chicken Dumplings$8.00
- Filipino Breakfast$11.00
Classic Filipino Breakfast- Tocino served with Garlic Rice, and Eggs cooked to order.
- Fries$4.50
- Garlic Rice$5.00
Rice fried with lots of garlic.
- Korean Cheezy Corn Dog$6.50
- Lumpia 6 PCS$4.50
- Pancit (Chicken&Veg) & 4 Lumpia$11.00
- Rice$4.00
- Rabokki - Ramen + Tteokbokki$11.00
Spicy rice cakes, ramen noodles, boiled eggs, and fish cakes.
- Tteokbokki$7.00
A spicy, slightly sweet, chewy rice cakes served with hard boiled egg and fish cakes.
Sweet Croffles
- Spinach & Feta Croffle$3.75
- Banana Pudding$3.75
- Beignets$5.99
- Blueberry Cheesecake Croffle$3.75
- Blueberry Lemon$3.50
Lemon drizzle, Fresh blueberries
- Churro$3.75
Horchata drizzle, Caramel, Cinnamon
- Ferrero Rocher$3.75
Nutella and caramel topped with a Ferrero Rocher
- Halo-Halo$3.75
Ube whipped cream, coconut, jackfruit, leche flan, and ube drizzle
- Key Lime Pie Croffle$4.00
Croffle topped with Keylime Pie and a Homemade Blueberry Compote
- Oreo's & Cream$3.75
Cookie crumbles topped with an Oreo
- Peach Mango$3.75
- Peanut Butter Banana$3.75
Fresh bananas, peanut butter drizzle, a Reese's Cup
- Plain Croffle$2.50
- Plain with only Whipped Cream$3.50
- Strawberries & Cream$3.75
- Strawberry Matcha$4.00
- Strawberry Shortcake Crunch$4.00
- Strawberry, Banana, & Nutella$3.75
- Turon Croffle$3.75
Croffle topped with bananas, caramel, and crispy rice bits
- Ube$3.75
Ube whipped cream, ube drizzle
- Ube Matcha$3.75
Drinks
- Bottle water$1.99
- Caramel Thai Tea$5.75
- Caramel Vietnamese Coffee$5.75
- Horchata Coffee$4.75
- Horchata Ube Cold Brew$6.50
- Soda$2.29
Coke/Diet Coke/Sprite
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.75
- Strawberry Milk$4.75
- Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake$6.50
- Thai Tea$4.75
- Ube Cold Brew Coffee$6.50
- Ube Milkshake$6.50
- Vietnamese Coffee$4.75
- Mango Matcha$6.50
Refreshing mango matcha latte combines your favourite matcha latte with fresh mango puree for a fruity and delicious drink.