Greatea - Johns Creek
Creamy Milk Tea Collection 浓香奶茶系列
- Traditional Milk Tea 原味奶茶
Taiwanese style milk tea with sensible taste of tea$4.99
- Greatea 招牌奶茶
Signature milk tea with special yellow cream, extra creamy and tastes like custard(Contains egg)$5.69
- Taro Milk Tea 香芋奶茶
made with freshly mashed taro roots, able to taste the real taro's natural fiber$5.99
- Oreo Milk Tea 奥利奥奶茶
Milk tea topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies$5.69
- Cheese Milk Tea 芝士奶茶
Milk tea mixed with cream cheese, combination of black tea and rich, creamy taste$5.69
- Coffee Cake Milk Tea 咖啡蛋糕奶茶
premium grounded coffee mixed with milk tea topped with whipped cream and mixed nuts$5.69
- Mango Sago Milk Tea 杨枝甘露奶茶
Milk tea with crushed mango flesh and sago as a topping. creamy infused with sweet and sour, unavailable for topping exchange$5.69
- Black Sesame Milk Tea 黑芝麻奶茶
Milk tea with sesame taste , creamy and rich$5.69
- Matcha Milk Tea 抹茶奶茶
Matcha milk cap mixed with traditional milk tea, with a natural green color and rich matcha flavor$5.69
- Oreo House Special Green Milk Tea 奥利奥招牌奶绿
The perfect combination of Jasmine milk tea and matcha with Greatea's signature yellow cream, plus the perfect mix of Oreo cookies; really intriguing taste$6.99
- Taro Mango Sago Classic Milk Tea /Oreo
Multi-layered of mashed taro, Oreo, Sago, mashed fresh mango and taro cream added to the classic milk tea base; very diversified and enriched taste$7.99
- Super Greatea 超级招牌奶茶
It comes with 6 toppings, including bubble, taro, sago, grass jelly, red bean and oreo$8.99
Make your Own Tea Collection 自选茶系列
Fruit Tea Collection 水果茶系列
- Passion Fruit Tea 百香果茶
Made with. real passion fruit; can taste its seeds; rich source of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and fiber$6.99
- Cooling Lime 一杯冰柠
With fresh lime, giving unique sweet-and-sour taste$6.99
- Grapefruit Tea 一杯红柚
Sweet with subtle bitterness; perfect for grapefruit lover$6.99
- Lychee Fruit Tea 荔枝水果茶
Simple and delicious with canned lychees$6.99
- Running Peach 桃之夭夭
Sweet and refreshing with fresh peaches$6.99
- Strawberry Lychee Fruit Tea 草莓荔枝果茶
A perfect combination of the fresh aroma of green tea and fresh strawberries plus canned lychees$7.59
- Passion Pineapple 黄金百香菠萝
Fresh pineapple added to the passion fruit tea base$7.59
- Super Fruit Tea
All fruits are freshly cut!$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Watermelon Fruit Tea 西瓜水果茶
Mashed watermelon added to exclusive Oolong tea base; perfectly refreshing$6.99
- Apple Fruit Tea 苹果水果茶
Refreshing green tea mixed with 100% apple juice, topped with freshly cut apples$6.99
- Passion Honey Green Tea
A great combination of passion fruit and honey added to green tea base$6.99
- Lemon Passion Black Tea 柠檬百香红茶
Black tea base with passion fruit and lemon, bringing a unique taste$6.99
Cheese Tea Collection 芝士茶系列
- Mango Cheechee 芒果芝芝
Freshly cut mango blended with ice, topped with Greatea's signature cheese milk cap on top$7.99
- Peach Cheechee 桃子芝芝
Freshly cut peaches blended with ice, topped with Greatea's signature cheese milk cap on top$7.99
- Strawberry Cheechee 草莓芝芝
Freshly cut strawberries blended with ice, topped with Greatea's signature cheese milk cap on top$7.99
- Watermelon Cheechee 西瓜芝芝
Freshly cut watermelon blended with ice, topped with Greatea's signature cheese milk cap on top$7.99
- Coconut Cheechee w/Matcha Naigai 椰子芝芝（抹茶奶盖）
Green tea, coconut purees and ice cream blended with ice, topped with Greatea's signature matcha milk cap on top$8.99
Tiramisu Milk Tea Collection 提拉米苏奶茶系列
- Tiramisu Class Milk Tea 提拉米苏经典奶茶
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Classic milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu London Black Milk Tea 提拉米苏伦敦红
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and London black milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Green Milk Tea 提拉米苏奶绿
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Jasmine milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Roasted Oolong Milk Tea 提拉米苏炭焙乌龙
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Roasted Oolong milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Osmanthus Milk Tea 提拉米苏桂花
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Osmanthus milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Peach Milk Tea 提拉米苏桃香奶茶
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and peach milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Rose Tie Guanyin Milk Tea 提拉米苏铁观音
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Rose Tieguanyin milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Thai Milk Tea 提拉米苏泰式奶茶
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Thai milk tea;$6.99
- Tiramisu Coco (regular Sweet only) 提拉米苏可可
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and Cocoa$6.99
- Tiramisu London Matcha Milk Tea 提拉米苏抹茶伦敦红
A combination of rich Tiramisu cream and matcha powder and London black milk tea$6.99
Slush Milk Tea Collection 冰沙奶茶系列
- Mango Slushy MT W/Mango Jelly
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, except for Mango Slush Milk Tea - fresh mango used. Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Strawberry Slushy MT W/Rainbow Jelly
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Vanilla Slushy MT W/ Original Crystal BB
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Oreo Slushy MT W/ Oreo Cookies
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Coffee Slushy MT W/Coffee Jelly
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Coconut Slushy MT W/Lychee Jelly
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
- Chocolate Slushy MT W/Whipped Cream
Traditional milk tea base and different flavors of ice cream mixed into cool slush, Choice of topping carefully matched with each drink (may be replaced)$7.29
Featured Drinks Collection 特饮系列
- Iced Lemon Black Tea 冰红茶
High-quality Classic black tea with two slice of lemon - tasting like sweet tea yet much healthier$6.69
- Iced Lemon Jasmine Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with two slices of lemon - utmost refreshing$6.69
- Manor Cocoa Oreo
Premium cocoa drink topped with whipped cream and Oreo cookies$6.99
- Manor Cocoa Naigai
Premium cocoa drink topped with cheese Naigai (milk cap)$6.99
- Brown Sugar Drinks 黑糖特饮（可选奶茶或鲜奶）
High-quality brown sugar syrup, with your choice of whole milk or traditional milk tea base; includes regular bubble topping or brown sugar crystal bubbles$7.69
- Thai Milk Tea 泰式奶茶
Thai-style milk tea with rich flavor$6.49
- Red Bean Slushy 红豆燕麦冰
Freshly cooked red beans with oak milk blended into slushy; caffeine free$7.49
- Green Bean Slushy 绿豆燕麦冰
Freshly cooked green beans with oak milk blended into slushy; caffeine free$7.49
- Matcha Red Bean Slushy 抹茶红豆燕麦冰
Freshly cooked red beans, matcha powder, oak milk blended into slushy; low caffeine$7.99
- Naigai Uji Matcha
Matcha powder and whole milk, topped with cheese Naigai$6.99
Yakult Collection 养乐多系列
- Lemon Yakult 檬多多
Lemon juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
- Mango Yakult 芒多多
Mango juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
- Peach Yakult 桃多多
Peach juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
- Passionfruit Yakult 百香多多
Passion fruit juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
- Grapefruit Yakult 柚多多
Grapefruit juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
- Lychee Yakult 荔多多
Lychee juice and yakult; caffeine free; no additional sugar; regular ice level; plus your favorite toppings$5.99
Detox Sparking Water Collection 排毒水系列
- Watermelon and Lemon Detox Water 西瓜柠檬排毒水
Cools down internal heat, removes toxins, and boosts energy$6.59
- Super Citrus Detox Water 超级柑橘排毒水
A perfect combination of supper citrus fruits - grapefruit + orange + lemon; excellent source for Vitamin C, to boost digestive metabolism and immune system$6.59
- Honeydew and Orange Detox Water 哈密瓜橙子排毒水
Vitamin C-rich; quenches thirst and whitens skin$6.59OUT OF STOCK
- Apple and Pear Detox Water 苹果雪梨排毒水
Stimulates appetite and improves digestion$6.59
Joy Ice Cream Milk Collection 冰冰乐系列
- Matcha with Vanilla Ice Cream 抹茶冰冰乐
Matcha powder in fresh milk, topped with vanilla ice cream, low caffeine$6.59
- Double Strawberries 草莓冰冰乐
Strawberry purees in fresh milk, topped with strawberry ice cream, caffeine free$6.59
- Mango with Vanilla Ice Cream 芒果冰冰乐
Mango juice in fresh milk, topped with vanilla ice cream, caffeine free$6.59
Ice Cream 冰淇淋
Waffle without Ice Cream 鸡蛋仔 （没有冰淇淋）
Great Waffle with Ice Cream 鸡蛋仔 （有冰淇淋）
Seasonal Drinks Collection （季节特饮系列）
- Guava Fruit Tea 粉红番石榴果茶
Guava fruit tea is made with a refreshing green tea base and pink guava slices.$7.49
- Mango Sago w/Cherry Blossom 芒果西米露
Fresh mango blended with coconut milk. It has no caffeine or dairy and comes with cherry blossom crystal boba and sago.$8.99
- Cloud Crumble Milk Tea 蛋糕奶茶$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pineapple Fruit Tea 菠萝果茶
Pineapple fruit tea has a special pineapple tea base with fresh pineapple inside.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Green Grape Fruit Tea 青葡萄果茶
Green grape fruit tea is made with its own special green grape tea base, and comes with fresh grapes inside. The tea is light and refreshing.$7.99
- Mango Fruit Tea 芒果水果茶
Mango fruit tea has an oolong tea base with mashed mango in the bottom. It has a light mango flavor with a stronger tea taste.$7.99
- Roasted Milk Tea 烤奶
The roasted milk tea has a oolong tea base, is dairy free, and is mixed with a roasted syrup. It is very light and refreshing. If you do no sugar, there will be no roasted syrup inside!$6.99
- Grapefruit Milk Tea 红柚鲜牛乳茶
This tea is made with whole milk added to a green tea base. The tea has fresh grapefruit and is very citrusy and refreshing- perfect for all grapefruit lovers!$7.99
- Watermelon Milk Tea 西瓜鲜牛乳茶
This tea is made with whole milk added to a green tea base. The tea has fresh watermelon, and a light watermelon flavor.$7.99
- Mango Milk Tea 芒果鲜牛乳茶
This tea is made with whole milk added to a green tea base. The tea has mashed mango and a light mango taste. It's the most popular fresh fruit milk tea!$7.99
- Orange Milk Tea 橙子鲜牛乳茶
This tea is made with whole milk added to a green tea base. The tea has fresh orange slices and a sweet, light, and refreshing orange flavor.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- CheeSquare
Cheese square paired with Peach Oolong fresh milk tea.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Matcha Square
Matcha Squares paired with Jasmine Matcha fresh milk tea$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Snacks （小吃）
Catering
- One Gallon Milk Tea (At least 2 hours in advance, 至少提前两个小时点单)
Traditional Milk Tea only, customers must preorder at least 1 day in advance. if you order online, please call to confirm your pickup time and leave your contact info after completing your order. If you order on Kiosk, please contact the cashier after completing your order to add your pickup details.$29.99
- One Gallon Fruit Tea (At least 2 hours in advance, 至少提前两个小时点单)
Any fruit tea but not including fruits, customers must preorder at least 1 day in advance. if you order online, please call to confirm your pickup time and leave your contact info after completing your order. If you order on Kiosk, please contact the cashier after completing your order to add your pickup details.$34.99
- One Gallon Superfruit tea$39.99OUT OF STOCK
- One Gallon Plain Tea(At least 2 hours in advance, 至少提前两个小时点单)
customers must preorder at least 1 day in advance. if you order online, please call to confirm your pickup time and leave your contact info after completing your order. If you order on Kiosk, please contact the cashier after completing your order to add your pickup details.$24.99
- Extra Large 1000ml
For drinks (24oz or 700ml) other than slushy and hot tea, add $3 for this size, pls tell the cashier what drink you want to upgrade$3.00
- Kids Size 350ml
If you need to split any 700ml, 24oz drinks into two cups, add $1.5 for kid's cup.$1.50