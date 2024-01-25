Greek Eatery 1160 E State Road 434 Unit 1188
Full Menu
Vegetarian Menu
Sides
- Regular Greek Salad$4.99
- Large Greek Salad$8.99
- Regular Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
- Large Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
- Cajun Fries$4.99
Topped with feta cheese, cajun lemonato sauce and spices
- Greek Fries$4.99
Topped with feta cheese, creamy garlic sauce
- Fire Fries$5.50
Topped with spicy feta, cajun lemonato sauce
- Sautéed Vegetables$3.99
- Side Gyro Meat$5.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Side Rice$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.50
- Extra Dressing and Sauce$0.75
- Feta$1.99
- Spicy Feta$1.99
- Kalamata Olives$1.99
- Falafel$0.75
- Extra Pita$1.00
Soups
Combos
- Small Combo #1$12.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #1$13.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Large Combo #1$14.99
Gyro with fries and drink
- Small Combo #2$12.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Regular Combo #2$13.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Large Combo #2$14.99
Gyro with salad and drink
- Small Combo #3$12.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #3$13.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Large Combo #3$14.99
Chicken gyro with fries and drink
- Small Combo #4$12.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Regular Combo #4$13.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Large Combo #4$14.99
Chicken gyro with salad and drink
- Small Combo #5$12.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #5$13.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Large Combo #5$14.99
Turkey and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Small Combo #6$12.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #6$13.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Large Combo #6$14.99
Ham and cheese sandwich with fries and drink
- Small Combo #7$12.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Regular Combo #7$13.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Large Combo #7$14.99
Falafel pita with fries and drink
- Combo #8$44.99
4 gyros, 4 fries and 4 drinks
Kids' Menu
Desserts by the Piece
- Walnut Baklava$3.99
- Chocolate Baklava$5.99
- White Chocolate Baklava$5.99
- Lemon Cheesecake$6.99
- Cheesecake with Strawberry$6.99
- Chocolate Cake$6.99
- Mini Walnut Baklava$1.75
- Mini Chocolate Baklava$2.49
- Mini White Chocolate Baklava$2.49
- Almond Cookies$1.25
- Rice Pudding with Cinnamon$3.99
- Tiramisu$6.99
- Carrot Cake$6.99
- Sea Salt Carmel$6.99
Daily Specials
Pita Platter
- Small Lamb Gyro$12.99
- Regular Lamb Gyro$13.99
- Large Lamb Gyro$14.99
- Small Chicken Gyro$12.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro$13.99
- Large Chicken Gyro$14.99
- Small Shawarma Beef$12.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef$13.99
- Large Shawarma Beef$14.99
- Small Shawarma Chicken$12.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken$13.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken$14.99
- Small Falafel$12.99
- Regular Falafel$13.99
- Large Falafel$14.99
- Small Spicy Chicken$12.99
- Regular Spicy Chicken$13.99
- Large Spicy Chicken$14.99
- Small Veggie$12.99
- Regular Veggie$13.99
- Large Veggie$14.99
Subs "N" Buns
- Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
Steak mixed with grilled onion, green peppers melted cheese and mayo
- Greek Eatery$12.99
Gyro meat, sauce, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and banana peppers
- Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
Chicken mixed with grilled onion, green peppers, melted cheese and mayo
- Turkey Cheese$10.99
Smoked turkey topped with American cheese, garnished with lettuce tomatoes, red onions banana peppers and mayonnaise
- Fire Chicken Sub$11.99
Chicken finger, onions, green peppers, hot sauce and melted American cheese
- Fire Burger$12.99
Homemade burger with spicy feta cheese, veggies
- Athena Cheeseburger$11.99
Homemade burger with feta cheese, gyro meat, veggies
- Veggies Sub$8.99
Grilled veggies, cold veggies, sauces and feta cheese
- Willy's "Reuben"$12.99
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island sauce on toasted rye bread
Appetizers and Mazzah
Dips App
- Hummus$6.99
A pureed garbanzo bean dip with middle eastern origins
- Tzatziki$6.95
Yogurt mixed cucumbers, garlic, salt and garlic
- Spicy Feta "Kopanisti$7.95
Greek spicy feta cheese and kalamata olives, topped with oregano and extra virgin olive oil
- Baba Ganoush$6.95
Smoked eggplant puree flavored with tahini, olive oil and garlic
- Spinach Feta Dip$6.95
Baby spinach cooked with lemon juice mixed with feta cheese and olive oil
- Feta and Olives$7.50
Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives, topped with oregana and extra virgin olive oil
- 3 Combo Dips$13.99
Your choice of your favorite dips
- Tabbouleh$5.99
Baked App. "N" Pies
Fried App
- Falafel 7 pcs$6.99
7 pieces. Fried bean croquette with hummus, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and creamy garlic sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$9.99
Lightly breaded and fried on our premises topped with a coconut sauce
- Chicken Tender Basket$9.99
4 pieces of fried chicken tenders with fries served with BBQ sauce or creamy garlic sauce
- Calamari$11.99
Lightly breaded and fried on our premises
Greek Eatery Create Your Own
On Pita
- Small Lamb Gyro pita$7.99
- Regular Lamb Gyro pita$8.99
- Large Lamb Gyro pita$9.99
- Small Chicken Gyro pita$7.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro pita$8.99
- Large Chicken Gyro pita$9.99
- Small Shawarma Beef pita$7.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef pita$8.99
- Large Shawarma Beef pita$9.99
- Small Shawarma Chicken pita$7.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken pita$8.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken pita$9.99
- Small Falafel pita$7.99
- Regular Falafel pita$8.99
- Large Falafel pita$9.99
- Small Keftdes$7.99
- Regular Keftdes$8.99
- Large Keftdes$9.99
- Small Veggie pita$7.99
- Regular Veggie pita$8.99
- Large Veggie pita$9.99
On Salad
- Regular Gyro Greek salad$12.99
- Large Gyro Greek salad$14.99
- Regular Grilled Chicken salad$12.99
- Large Grilled Chicken salad$14.99
- Regular Grilled Salmon$12.99
- Large Grilled Salmon$14.99
- Regular Grilled Shrimp$12.99
- Large Grilled Shrimp$14.99
- Regular Fried Falafel salad$12.99
- Large Fried Falafel salad$14.99
- Regular Chicken Spicy$12.99
- Large Chicken Spicy$14.99
- Regular Chicken BBQ$12.99
- Large Chicken BBQ$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef salad$12.99
- Large Shawarma Beef salad$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken salad$12.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken salad$14.99
On Rice
- Regular Gyro Bowl$12.99
- Large Gyro Bowl$14.99
- Regular Grilled Chicken Bowl$12.99
- Large Grilled Chicken Bowl$14.99
- Regular Shrimp Bowl$12.99
- Large Shrimp Bowl$14.99
- Regular Falafel Bowl$12.99
- Large Falafel Bowl$14.99
- Regular Veggie Bowl$12.99
- Large Veggie Bowl$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Bowl - Beef$12.99
- Large Shawarma Bowl - Beef$14.99
- Regular Shawarma Bowl - Chicken$12.99
- Large Shawarma Bowl - Chicken$14.99
- Regular Mushroom Bowl$12.99
- Large Mushroom Bowl$14.99
On Hummus
- Regular Lamb Gyro Hummus$13.99
- Large Lamb Gyro Hummus$15.99
- Regular Chicken Gyro Hummus$13.99
- Large Chicken Gyro Hummus$15.99
- Regular Falafel Hummus$13.99
- Large Falafel Hummus$15.99
- Regular Veggie Hummus$13.99
- Large Veggie Hummus$15.99
- Regular Shawarma Beef Hummus$13.99
- Large Shawarma Beef Hummus$15.99
- Regular Shawarma Chicken Hummus$13.99
- Large Shawarma Chicken Hummus$15.99
- Regular Mushroom Hummus$13.99
- Large Mushroom Hummus$15.99
Greek Traditional Dishes
Beef and Lamb
- Lamb Kabob$19.99
Chunk of lamb, marinated with fresh herbs, then grilled with onions, green peppers
- Lamb Chops$29.99
A generous portion of lamb chops, grilled to your liking
- All Lamb Mix$29.99
Lamb chops, lamb kabobs and gyro meat
- Half and Half Kabob$24.99
Lamb kabobs and chicken kabob
- Dolmadaka Dinner$14.99
Stuffed with lean ground beef, lamb, rice and Greek herbs, lemon sauce served with sauteed vegetables
- Lamb Shank$24.99
Baked lamb shank with bon topped with tomato sauce
Chicken
- Chicken Lemonato$17.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs, lime juice and olive oil
- Chicken Kabob "Our Favorite"$19.99
Chicken tenders, onions, green peppers and mushrooms, grilled with Mediterranean herbs
- Mixed Shawarma Plate$23.99
Beef and chicken with grilled veggies cooked together, comes with rice and hummus, pita and sauce
- Chicken and Shrimp$29.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated with fresh herbs, lime juice and olive oil and grilled shrimp
- Mixed Grill Dish$39.99
Two char grilled lamb chops, two keftedes, braised chicken breast. Eat to the extreme
- Grecian Chicken$15.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomato sauce and feta cheese
Seafood
- Lemon Salmon Fillet$19.99
Fresh salmon fillet grilled with lemon herb sauce served with rice and vegetables
- Scallops Ala Greek$29.99
Grilled scallops with oregano and topped with garlic butter sauce served with rice and vegetables
- Grouper Fish$16.99
Grilled grouper fillet topped with lemon sauce. Served with rice and vegetables
- Mix Seafood$39.99
Grilled grouper fillet, fresh salmon filet and grilled shrimp
