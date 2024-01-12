Greek From Greece 107 North 33rd Street, Philadelphia PA 19104
Create your own Mediterranean Bowl: Mix & match your favorite flavors
MEDI BOWLS
Choose Your Medi Bowl
- Create Your Own$14.00
- Lemon Chicken Bowl$14.00
Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Greek Chicken, Steamed Carrots, Roasted Zucchini, and a Scoop of our House Greek Salad
- Vegetarian Bowl$14.00
Orzo, Lemon Potatoes, Stuffed Peppers, Roasted Veggie Medley, and a Scoop of our House Greek Salad
- Salmon Greco Bowl$16.50
Rice Pilaf, Lemon Potatoes, Salmon, Grape Leaves, Roasted Veggie Medley, and a Scoop of our House Greek Salad.
- Gyro Bowl$15.00
Choose your meat
CUISINE
BREAKFAST
- Avocado Toast$8.00
- Greek Avocado Toast$9.00
feta avocado smashed on to thick cut bread topped with arugula and over easy egg
- Mixed Veggie Omelet$13.50
- Drexel Special$14.50
hot cakes or French toast served with two eggs any style and bacon
- Banana (Single)$1.50
- Yogurt Parfait$6.50
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Brioche$7.00
- Ham Egg & Cheese Brioche$7.00
- Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Brioche$7.00
- Egg & Cheese$6.00
- Western Omelet$13.50
- Cheese Omelet$12.00
- Spinach & Feta Greek Omelet$13.50
PASTRIES
PIES
SANDWICHES
SIDES
- Mousaka$9.75
- Lemon Potatoes$4.25
- Grape leaves (5)$6.00
- Pastitsio (12oz)$9.75
- Rice Pilaf (12oz)$4.00
- Roasted Veggies$4.50
- Salmon FIlet$8.50
- Béchamel Mac & Cheese$5.95
- Stuffed Pepper (12oz)$6.95
- Feta (4oz)$4.50
- Roasted Greek Chicken (12oz)$8.00
- Toasted Pita$1.50
- Homefries$3.00
- Lemon Chicken$5.00
- Stuffed Eggplant$12.00
- Extra Meatball$2.50
- House French Fries$5.50
DESSERTS
CHIPS
- Joe's Sour Cream$2.25
- Joe's Chips Pickle$2.25
- Joe's Chips Spicy Nacho$2.25
- Joe's Chips BBQ$2.25
- Joe's Chips Bacon Cheddar$2.25
- Joe's Chips Sweet Potato$2.25
- Joe's Chips Clasic Sea Salt$2.25
- Deep River Rosemary$2.25Out of stock
- Deep River Jalepeño$2.25Out of stock
- Deep River Onion$2.25Out of stock
- Greek Dracoulinia Cheetos (Large)$6.00
- Community Chili Lime$2.25
- Community Sea Salt$2.25
- Community Jalapeño$2.25
CAFÉ
HOT
ICED
- Cold Brew$3.50+
- Iced Latte$3.95+
- Iced Americano$3.25+
- Iced Red Eye$3.90+
- Iced Mocha$4.50+
- Frappe$5.00
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.00+
- Iced Chai Latte$4.50+
- Iced Chocolate$4.90+
- Iced Matcha$4.55+
- Freddo Espresso$4.00
- Freddo Capuccino$5.00
- Basil Infused Lemonade$3.75+
- Powelton Peach Tea$4.00+
- Iced Tea$2.50+
- Iced Shaken Espresso$4.80
SPECIALS
SMOOTHIES
- Monkey Mocha$8.00
Greek yogurt, banana, espresso, chocolate, and peanut butter.
- Pretty In Peach$7.50
Greek yogurt, raspberry, pineapple, peach syrup.
- Green Goddess$7.50
Greek Yogurt, spinach, pineapple, mango puree.
- Mango Matcha$7.50
Greek Yogurt, matcha, pineapple, mango puree.
- Merry Berry$7.50
Greek Yogurt, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, strawberry puree.
- Create Your Own Smoothie$7.50
BOTTLED
- Zagori Water$2.25
- 9 Fruit Juice (1 L)$6.00Out of stock
- Souroti Sparkling Water$2.95
- Kevita ACV Tonic Kombucha$5.00
- Amita Greek Peach Juice$2.00
- Amita Greek Motion Juice
- Pepsi$2.75
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Mountain Dew$2.75
- Mexican Coca Cola$3.00
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.00
- Boylan Black Cherry$3.00
- Tropicana Orange Juice$3.50
- Tropicana Apple Juice$3.50
- Tropicana Pineapple Mango$3.50
- Culture Pop Ginger Lemon & Turmeric$3.50
- Culture Pop Orange Mango$3.50
- Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit & Ginger$3.50
- Epsa Sour Chery Soda$3.00
- Epsa Lemon Soda$3.00
- Yamas Honey Peach Black Iced Tea$4.50
- Yamas Honey Blueberry Green Tea$4.50
- Theoni Water 16oz Box$3.00
MARKETPLACE
Sweets
- Biscotello Cookies$5.00
Choose your flavor
- Ion Milk Chocolate Bar$3.50
- Ion Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds$3.50
- Papadopoulos Miranda Biscuits$5.00
- Papadopoulos Petit-Beurre Biscuits$4.00
- Papadopoulos Milk Chocolate Biscuits$6.00
- Choco-freta Wafer Bar$2.00
- Olympos Honey Halva$9.00
- Orino Honey Bottle$12.00
- Orino Honey Jar$15.00
- Loukoumi Rose Jellies$7.00
- Loukoumi Variety Jellies$7.00
- Petit Beurre Milk Chocolate$5.00
- Caprice Wafers (250g)$6.00
Choose your flavor
- Olympos Halva$7.00
- Papadopoulos Dark Chocolate Dipped Biscuits$6.00
Coffee
Dry Goods
Preserved Goods
BEER & SELTZER
Singles
- Victory Festbier IPA$6.00
5.6%
- Rita's Lime-a-rita$5.00
8%
- Rita's Straw-ber-ita$5.00
8%
- Rita's Mang-o-rita$5.00
8%
- Bud Light Seltzer (Tangerine)$4.00
5%
- Bud Light Seltzer (Mango)$4.00
5%
- Bud Light Seltzer (Watermelon)$4.00
5%
- Bud Light Seltzer (Platinum)$4.00
8%
- Mike's Hard Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Mike's Hard Peach Lemonade$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
4.2%
- Budweiser$4.00
5%
- Beck's$5.00
5%
- Schlafly Pumkin Ale$6.00
8%
- Hoegaarden Biére Blanche$6.00
4.9%
- Elysian Night Owl$6.00
6.7%
- Yuengling$4.00
4.5%
- Corona Extra$5.00
4.6%
- Bud Light Platinum$4.00
6%
- Guinness$6.00
4.2%
Six Packs
Cases
- Bud Light Lime 12pk$22.00
- Goose IPA 15pk$26.99
- Bud Light 15pk$22.50
- Budweiser 15pk$22.50
- Natural Light 15pk$20.00
- HoopTea 12pk$25.00
- Mango Cart 12pk$25.00
- Beer Hug Goose 12pk$21.99
- Rolling Rock 12pk$19.99
- Michelob 12pk$24.99
- Bud Light Platinum 12pk$25.99
- Bud Light Seltzer 12pk$24.99
- White Claw V1 12pk$24.99
- White Claw V2 12pk$24.99
- White Claw V3 12pk$24.99
- White Claw Surge 12pk$26.99
- Happy Dad 12pk$24.99