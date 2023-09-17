Main Menu

Starters

Pub Pretzel

$14.95

10 oz. Bavarian style soft pretzel served with whole grain mustard and warm cheese sauce

Cantina Sliders

$13.95

Angus beef sliders served with lettuce, tomato & pickle on brioche buns.

Bone-in House Wings

$15.95

1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.

Boneless Wings

$15.95

1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Authentic Mexican salsa prepared with fresh roasted tomatoes, white onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño peppers

Chips and Guacamole

$10.95

Warm tortilla chips served alongside freshly prepared guacamole

Green Chile Dip

$9.95

Cream cheese, Jack and cheddar cheese with Hatch green chiles

Spicy Bean Dip

$7.95

Beans, cheese & Hatch green chile

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Filled with Green Chile Dip, topped with bacon

Onion Rings

$9.95

Served with green chile ranch

Clucks Tenders

$11.95

Chicken tenders in your choice of original or Buffalo

Crispy Chicken Taquitos

$10.95

3 chicken taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato

Crispy Beef Taquitos

$10.95

3 beef taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato

Rollin in the Sauce

$11.95

3 chicken or beef taquitos smothered in green, red, or Christmas sauce and topped with cheese

Nachos Grande

$13.99

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

GC Quesadilla

$12.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Hatch green chile. Served with sour cream and guacamole.

Fries-Seasoned

$6.99

Served piping hot with ranch dressing

Fries-Cajun

$6.99

Served piping hot with ranch dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Served with green chile Ranch

Sopes

$7.95

Brussle Sprouts

$12.95

Crazy Fries

Pork GC Fries

$14.99

Fries smothered in our house-made pork green chile and topped with melted cheese.

Beef RC Fries

$15.99

Fries smothered in our house-made beef red chile sauce and topped with melted cheese.

Loaded Fries

$13.99

Fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Chorizo Fries

$15.99

Fries topped with chorizo, cotija cheese, sliced fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Monster Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, and 1,000 island dressing.

Buffalo Fries

$14.99

Crispy chicken pieces tossed in Buffalo sauce and piled on fries with melted cheese and green chili ranch.

Asada Fries

$17.99

Fries topped with melted cheese, tender steak, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

GC Garlic Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with green chile, garlic, and cotija cheese.

Seasoned Fries

$6.99

Cajun Fries

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Burgers

The Hatch

$16.95

Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 island. Served with fries.

Rio Rancho

$17.95

Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and a large onion ring. Served with fries.

Albuquerque

$18.95

Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with provolone cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.

Santa Rosa

$16.95

Half pound beef patty with melted cheddar, grilled onions and 1,000 on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.

Cantina Cheeseburger

$15.95

Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1,000 island with your choice of cheddar, provolone, gouda, or gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.

Borracho Burger

$19.95

Sandwiches

The New Yorker

$15.95

Hot pastrami piled high on a toasted French roll with melted provolone, mustard and pickles. Served with fries.

GC Chicken Melt

$15.99

Toasted Sourdough Bread Grilled Chicken Breast avocado and Gc Ranch Hatch green chile and melted cheddar. Served with fries

The Dodger

$16.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on a toasted Brioche bun and topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.

RIng of Fire

$16.99

Toasted French roll topped with crispy buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.

The Angel

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries.

GC Grilled Cheesy

$12.99

Melted cheddar and provolone loaded with Hatch green chile on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.

Wheeler Peak

$16.99

Shredded Beef , Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, on Toasted French Roll . Served with fries.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

BLTA

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries

Tacos

2 Taco Plate

$13.99

Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shredded beef with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Taco Trio 3 Taco Plate

$17.99

Choose any three of Ladera or Aztec tacos served with rice and beans.

Balboa 2 Taco Plate

$15.99

Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled shrimp, grilled cod, or fried cod with shredded cabbage, feta, pico de gallo, and your choice of green chile or chipotle aioli.

Balboa Trio 3 Taco Plate

$20.99

Choose any three Balboa tacos served with rice and beans.

Pastrami Tacos (2) w/side

$14.99

2 Tacos ala Carte

$9.99

3 Tacos ala Carte

$9.99

Burritos

Beef Red Chile Burrito

$14.99

Filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Smothered with red, green, or Christmas chile add $2

Crystal Cove Burrito

$19.95

Succulent shrimp, beans, rice, guacamole, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.

Rio Grande Burrito

$18.95

Shredded beef, beans, rice, shredded cheese, green chile, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.99

Pork Green Chile Burrito

$13.99

Steak Burrito

$15.99

Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Veggie Burrito

$13.99

Ground Beef GC & Potato Burrito

$14.99

Stacked Enchiladas

Beef - RC Stacked Enchilada

$15.99

Chicken - GC Stacked Enchilada

$14.99

Pork - GC Stacked Enchilada

$14.99

Ground Beef - GC Stacked Enchilada

$15.99

Rolled Enchiladas

Rolled Green enchilada Plate

$14.99

Rolled Christmas Enchilada Plate

$14.99

Rolled Red Enchilada Plate

$14.99

Cantina Bowls

Cantina Bowl No meat

$12.99

All bowls are served with cabbage, beans, rice, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole.

Ground Beef & Potato Cantina Bowl

$14.99

Pork GC Cantina Bowl

$14.99

Beef RC Cantina Bowl

$15.99

Shredded Beef Cantina Bowl

$14.99

Chicken Cantina Bowl

$13.99

Steak Cantina Bowl

$15.99

Veggie w/ Hatch GC Cantina Bowl

$13.99

Favorites

Roswell Chicken Alfredo w/GC

$20.99

Hatch green chiles are the star in this white wine and garlic Alfredo style sauce. Toss this magic with fettuccine pasta and top with a sliced grilled chicken breast and parmesan an your tastebuds will thank you!

El Borracho Chicken Tequila

$19.99

Chicken, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos tossed in a creamy tequila lime sauce over spinach fettuccine. Garnished with cilantro and parmesan.

Fish and Fries

$18.99

House-made beer battered Cod filets served with tartar sauce and fries.

Hatch Lemon Salmon w/fettucini plate

$25.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon filet topped in a lemon Hatch GC cream sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice.

Chile Verde De Nuevo Mexico Plate

$18.99

Tender pork green chile served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish. Corn or flour tortillas served on the side.

Santa Fe 3 Chicken Taquito Plate

$16.99

Three chicken taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.

El Toro 3 Beef Taquito Plate

$17.99

Three shredded beef taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.

Las Cruces Flauta Plate

$18.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and green chile and fried crisp. Topped with sour cream and guacamole and served with rice and beans.

Tucumcari Chicken & Veggies

$18.99

Fajita Meals

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$21.99

Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.99

Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Combo (2) Fajitas

$24.99

Any two choices of meat served with all the fixings.

Combo (3) Fajitas

$26.99

All three meats served with all the good stuff.

Small Pizza

Southwest Pizza

$17.75

The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.

Cheese Pizza

$12.75

House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.75

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage

Inferno Pizza

$16.75

Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños

Margherita Pizza

$14.25

(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Works Pizza

$16.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Veggie Pizza

$15.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato

Hawaiian Pizza

$14.25

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro

Chicken Club Pizza

$15.75

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing

Cheesy Sticks

$13.75

Garlic olive oil, herbs, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, parsley with ranch and marinara sauces

Large Pizza

Southwest Pizza - Large

$29.75

The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.

Cheese - Large

$19.75

House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers - Large

$29.75

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage

Inferno - Large

$28.75

Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños

Margherita - Large

$26.75

(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Works - Large

$28.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Veggie Pizza - Large

$27.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato

Hawaiian Pizza - Large

$26.25

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

BBQ Chicken - Large

$27.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro

Chicken Club - Large

$29.99

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing

Large- Half and Half Pizza

Cauliflower Thin Crust

Cheese - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$14.75

House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meat Lovers - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$19.75

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage

Inferno - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$18.75

Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños

Margherita - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$16.25

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil

The Works - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$18.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$17.95

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato

Hawaiian Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$16.25

Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple

BBQ Chicken - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$17.95

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro

Chicken Club - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$17.75

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing

Southwest - Cauliflower Thin Crust

$19.75

Flatbread

Tula Rosa Flatbread

$16.95

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno and pineapple

Liberty Flatbread

$16.95

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, pastrami, pepperoncini & drizzled yellow mustard

Giddy Up Flatbread

$16.95

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, cilantro, drizzled blue cheese dressing

Clubhouse Flatbread

$16.95

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, and a drizzle of ranch dressing

Laguna Flatbread

$16.95

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, broccoli, yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts, zucchini, drizzled balsamic glaze

Salads Wraps Soups

Gc Ranch Salad

$15.95

Cantina Steak Salad

$17.95

Taco Salad

$15.95

Spinach & Berry No Meat

$14.95

Chicken Spinach & Berry

$17.95

Salmon Spinach & Berry

$20.95

Famers Market

$15.95

Chicken Famers Market

$18.95

Salmon Farmers Market

$21.95

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$18.95

Crispy Tenders Cobb

$18.95

Southwest w/Chicken

$17.95

Buffalo Salad

$17.95

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Full Caesar

$12.95

Chicken Caesar

$15.95

Steak Caeser

$17.95

Full Garden

$12.95

Chicken House Salad

$15.95

SIde Caser

$5.95

Side house

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup cup

$5.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup bowl

$10.95

Chicken Tortilla Lg

$15.95

Posole cup

$5.95

Posole bowl

$10.95

Posole Lg

$15.95

Menudo cup

$5.95

Menudo bowl

$10.95

Menudo Lg

$15.95

Gc Corn Chowder not avail yet

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Conciere - Well Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$14.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandrin

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Nolets

$16.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Conciere - Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$11.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Malfy

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$10.00

Conciere - Well Rum

$9.00

Cruzan 151

$10.00

Whalers Rum

$10.00

El Dorado 5Yr

$11.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Conciere - Well Tequila

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$17.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Califino Blanco

$10.00

Califino Anejo

$14.00

Califino Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Jaja Reposado

$10.00

Partida Anejo

$17.00

Partida Reposado

$15.00

Milagro

$10.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$16.00

Buffalo Trace- Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark 46- Bourbon

$15.00

Makers Mark- Bourbon

$12.00

Screwball

$14.00

Conciere - Well Bourbon

$9.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Clan McGregor

$10.00

Liqueur

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Jager

$10.00

White Sambuca

$11.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$14.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark And Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

John Collins

$10.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Melon Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Napoleon

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Seabreeze

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tokyo Tea

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Zombie

$9.00

Not So Old Fashioned

$9.00

Mango Mojito

$9.00

Tori's Julep

$9.00

Spicy Watermelon Fresca

$9.00

Watermelon Crush

$9.00

Apple Martini

$9.00

Spicy Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Raspberry Tart Martini

$9.00

Summer - Rita

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Blood Orange Martini

$9.00

Damn Good Lemonade

$9.00

Spiked Soda Floats

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Aloha Buzz

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

GCs Signature Margaritas

House Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Rosarita Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Cucumber

$14.00

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$14.00

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

Wine

Glass: Red

Glass House Cabernet

$8.00

Glass Justin Cabernet

$16.00

Glass La Crema Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Bella Grace Zinfandel

$12.00

Glass Salmon Creek Merlot

$9.00

Glass Francis Coppola Merlot

$12.00

Bottle: Red

Bottle House Cabernet

$29.00

Bottle Justin Cabernet

$48.00

Bottle La Crema Pinot Noir

$36.00

Bottle Bella Grace Zinfandel

$36.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Merlot

$27.00

Bottle Francis Coppola Merlot

$36.00

Glass: White

Glass House Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$9.00

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Glass House Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Bottle: White

Bottle House Chardonnay

$29.00

Bottle La Crema Chardonnay

$36.00

Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$27.00

Bottle Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Glass: Rose + Sparkling

Glass Meiomi Rosé

$12.00

Glass Opera Prima Brut

$11.00

Bottle: Rose + Sparkling

Bottle Meiomi Rosé

$36.00

Bottle Opera Prima Brut

$33.00

Bottle Zonin Prosecco Split

$11.00

Bottle Luminara Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay Split

$16.00

NA Beverage

NA Beverages

Milk

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Decal Coffee

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Coke Zero

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Soda Water

Pellegrino

$4.00

Strawberry Horchata

$4.99

Horchata

$4.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Mango Lemonade

$3.99

Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Tea

$3.99

Peach Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Tea

$3.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.99

Kids Soft Drink

$1.00

Kids Fancy Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Horchata or Strawberry Horchata

$3.50

Dessert

Desserts

Churro Pretzel Bites

$14.00

Bite-sized pretzel bites rolled in cinnamon sugar goodness,drizzled with vanilla icing and topped with whipped cream. Perfect for sharing, but you may not want to!

How Sweet it Is

$12.00

Sweet vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked sugar cookies and smothered in strawberries, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of candied walnuts. Yes, please!

Choco Choco Latta

$12.00

A rich and moist house-made brownie topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Kookie Monster

$12.00

Sweet vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies drizzled with chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kid's Taquito Plate

$7.99

Chicken taquito with rice and beans

Kid's Enchilada Plate

$7.99

Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.

Kid's Burrito

$7.99

Bean and cheese burrito with fries

Kid's Clucks

$7.99

Served with Fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice

Kid's Mini Cheeseburger

$7.99

Mini cheeseburger served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with Fries

Kid's Pasta with Butter

$7.99

Fettuccine pasta topped with butter and parmesan cheese

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$7.99

Fettuccine pasta topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kid's Quesadilla w/chicken

$9.74

Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice

Kid's Quesadilla w/steak

$9.74

Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice

Sides

Corn tortillas (3)

$2.00

Flour tortillas (3)

$2.00

Small Sour cream

$2.00

2 oz Guacamole

$3.00

Chicken breast

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Sauteed Veggie

$5.00

side shredded cheese

$2.00

side Hatch GC

$2.00