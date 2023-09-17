Green Chile Cantina 23641 Via Linda
Starters
Pub Pretzel
10 oz. Bavarian style soft pretzel served with whole grain mustard and warm cheese sauce
Cantina Sliders
Angus beef sliders served with lettuce, tomato & pickle on brioche buns.
Bone-in House Wings
1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.
Boneless Wings
1 pound of wings, tossed w/choice of Mango Habanero, Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Honey BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili or Dry, served with carrots, celery and ranch.
Chips and Salsa
Authentic Mexican salsa prepared with fresh roasted tomatoes, white onion, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño peppers
Chips and Guacamole
Warm tortilla chips served alongside freshly prepared guacamole
Green Chile Dip
Cream cheese, Jack and cheddar cheese with Hatch green chiles
Spicy Bean Dip
Beans, cheese & Hatch green chile
Jalapeno Poppers
Filled with Green Chile Dip, topped with bacon
Onion Rings
Served with green chile ranch
Clucks Tenders
Chicken tenders in your choice of original or Buffalo
Crispy Chicken Taquitos
3 chicken taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato
Crispy Beef Taquitos
3 beef taquitos with guacamole, lettuce & Tomato
Rollin in the Sauce
3 chicken or beef taquitos smothered in green, red, or Christmas sauce and topped with cheese
Nachos Grande
Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
GC Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Hatch green chile. Served with sour cream and guacamole.
Fries-Seasoned
Served piping hot with ranch dressing
Fries-Cajun
Served piping hot with ranch dressing
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with green chile Ranch
Sopes
Brussle Sprouts
Crazy Fries
Pork GC Fries
Fries smothered in our house-made pork green chile and topped with melted cheese.
Beef RC Fries
Fries smothered in our house-made beef red chile sauce and topped with melted cheese.
Loaded Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and sour cream.
Chorizo Fries
Fries topped with chorizo, cotija cheese, sliced fresh jalapenos, cilantro, and chipotle ranch dressing.
Monster Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, grilled onions, and 1,000 island dressing.
Buffalo Fries
Crispy chicken pieces tossed in Buffalo sauce and piled on fries with melted cheese and green chili ranch.
Asada Fries
Fries topped with melted cheese, tender steak, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
GC Garlic Fries
Fries topped with green chile, garlic, and cotija cheese.
Seasoned Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Burgers
The Hatch
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, Hatch green chile, lettuce, tomato and 1,000 island. Served with fries.
Rio Rancho
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with double cheddar, bacon, bbq sauce, and a large onion ring. Served with fries.
Albuquerque
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with provolone cheese, bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli. Served with fries.
Santa Rosa
Half pound beef patty with melted cheddar, grilled onions and 1,000 on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.
Cantina Cheeseburger
Toasted brioche bun topped with a half-pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and 1,000 island with your choice of cheddar, provolone, gouda, or gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.
Borracho Burger
Sandwiches
The New Yorker
Hot pastrami piled high on a toasted French roll with melted provolone, mustard and pickles. Served with fries.
GC Chicken Melt
Toasted Sourdough Bread Grilled Chicken Breast avocado and Gc Ranch Hatch green chile and melted cheddar. Served with fries
The Dodger
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and chipotle aioli on a toasted Brioche bun and topped with a fried jalapeno. Served with fries.
RIng of Fire
Toasted French roll topped with crispy buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fries.
The Angel
Grilled chicken breast, melted provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with fries.
GC Grilled Cheesy
Melted cheddar and provolone loaded with Hatch green chile on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.
Wheeler Peak
Shredded Beef , Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, on Toasted French Roll . Served with fries.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries
Tacos
2 Taco Plate
Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shredded beef with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
Taco Trio 3 Taco Plate
Choose any three of Ladera or Aztec tacos served with rice and beans.
Balboa 2 Taco Plate
Two grilled corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled shrimp, grilled cod, or fried cod with shredded cabbage, feta, pico de gallo, and your choice of green chile or chipotle aioli.
Balboa Trio 3 Taco Plate
Choose any three Balboa tacos served with rice and beans.
Pastrami Tacos (2) w/side
2 Tacos ala Carte
3 Tacos ala Carte
Burritos
Beef Red Chile Burrito
Filled with beans, cheese and your choice of meat. Smothered with red, green, or Christmas chile add $2
Crystal Cove Burrito
Succulent shrimp, beans, rice, guacamole, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
Rio Grande Burrito
Shredded beef, beans, rice, shredded cheese, green chile, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Pork Green Chile Burrito
Steak Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Ground Beef GC & Potato Burrito
Stacked Enchiladas
Rolled Enchiladas
Cantina Bowls
Cantina Bowl No meat
All bowls are served with cabbage, beans, rice, cheese, tomatoes and guacamole.
Ground Beef & Potato Cantina Bowl
Pork GC Cantina Bowl
Beef RC Cantina Bowl
Shredded Beef Cantina Bowl
Chicken Cantina Bowl
Steak Cantina Bowl
Veggie w/ Hatch GC Cantina Bowl
Favorites
Roswell Chicken Alfredo w/GC
Hatch green chiles are the star in this white wine and garlic Alfredo style sauce. Toss this magic with fettuccine pasta and top with a sliced grilled chicken breast and parmesan an your tastebuds will thank you!
El Borracho Chicken Tequila
Chicken, bell peppers, onions and jalapenos tossed in a creamy tequila lime sauce over spinach fettuccine. Garnished with cilantro and parmesan.
Fish and Fries
House-made beer battered Cod filets served with tartar sauce and fries.
Hatch Lemon Salmon w/fettucini plate
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet topped in a lemon Hatch GC cream sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice.
Chile Verde De Nuevo Mexico Plate
Tender pork green chile served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish. Corn or flour tortillas served on the side.
Santa Fe 3 Chicken Taquito Plate
Three chicken taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.
El Toro 3 Beef Taquito Plate
Three shredded beef taquitos topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans and a side salad garnish.
Las Cruces Flauta Plate
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, cheese and green chile and fried crisp. Topped with sour cream and guacamole and served with rice and beans.
Tucumcari Chicken & Veggies
Fajita Meals
Chicken Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with beans, rice, guacamole and sour cream with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo (2) Fajitas
Any two choices of meat served with all the fixings.
Combo (3) Fajitas
All three meats served with all the good stuff.
Small Pizza
Southwest Pizza
The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
Cheese Pizza
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno Pizza
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita Pizza
(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club Pizza
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing
Cheesy Sticks
Garlic olive oil, herbs, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, parsley with ranch and marinara sauces
Large Pizza
Southwest Pizza - Large
The GC Cantina favorite! Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, black beans, corn, green chile, chorizo, and fresh cilantro with a drizzle of chipotle ranch.
Cheese - Large
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno - Large
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita - Large
(thin crust) Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza - Large
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken - Large
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club - Large
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing
Large- Half and Half Pizza
Cauliflower Thin Crust
Cheese - Cauliflower Thin Crust
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, ham and sausage
Inferno - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, and sliced jalapeños
Margherita - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, garlic, sliced tomatoes, and fresh basil
The Works - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green bell peppers, red onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes
Veggie Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, bell peppers, broccoli, red onions, artichoke hearts, zucchini, and tomato
Hawaiian Pizza - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Rustic tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham & pineapple
BBQ Chicken - Cauliflower Thin Crust
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, gouda, red onion and cilantro
Chicken Club - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing
Southwest - Cauliflower Thin Crust
Flatbread
Tula Rosa Flatbread
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeno and pineapple
Liberty Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, pastrami, pepperoncini & drizzled yellow mustard
Giddy Up Flatbread
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onion, cilantro, drizzled blue cheese dressing
Clubhouse Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, avocado, and a drizzle of ranch dressing
Laguna Flatbread
Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, broccoli, yellow bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, artichoke hearts, zucchini, drizzled balsamic glaze
Salads Wraps Soups
Gc Ranch Salad
Cantina Steak Salad
Taco Salad
Spinach & Berry No Meat
Chicken Spinach & Berry
Salmon Spinach & Berry
Famers Market
Chicken Famers Market
Salmon Farmers Market
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Crispy Tenders Cobb
Southwest w/Chicken
Buffalo Salad
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Full Caesar
Chicken Caesar
Steak Caeser
Full Garden
Chicken House Salad
SIde Caser
Side house
Chicken Tortilla Soup cup
Chicken Tortilla Soup bowl
Chicken Tortilla Lg
Posole cup
Posole bowl
Posole Lg
Menudo cup
Menudo bowl
Menudo Lg
Gc Corn Chowder not avail yet
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Conciere - Well Tequila
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Califino Blanco
Califino Anejo
Califino Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Jaja Reposado
Partida Anejo
Partida Reposado
Milagro
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Rye
Buffalo Trace- Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Fireball
Hennessey
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Gentleman Jack
Jameson
Makers Mark 46- Bourbon
Makers Mark- Bourbon
Screwball
Conciere - Well Bourbon
Angels Envy
Woodford Reserve
Redemption Rye
Knob Creek
Yellowstone Bourbon
Elijah Craig
Scotch
Liqueur
Cocktails
Adios MF
Alabama Slammer
Aperol Spritz
Bay Breeze
Bees Knees
Bellini
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Dark And Stormy
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
John Collins
Long Beach
Long Island
Mai Tai
House Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Melon Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Mudslide
Napoleon
Negroni
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
White Russian
Zombie
Not So Old Fashioned
Mango Mojito
Tori's Julep
Spicy Watermelon Fresca
Watermelon Crush
Apple Martini
Spicy Cucumber Martini
Raspberry Tart Martini
Summer - Rita
Espresso Martini
Blood Orange Martini
Damn Good Lemonade
Spiked Soda Floats
Espresso Martini
Aloha Buzz
Lemon Drop Martini
GCs Signature Margaritas
Wine
Glass: Red
Bottle: Red
Glass: White
Bottle: White
Glass: Rose + Sparkling
Bottle: Rose + Sparkling
NA Beverage
NA Beverages
Milk
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Pineapple Juice
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decal Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coke Zero
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Soda Water
Pellegrino
Strawberry Horchata
Horchata
Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Peach Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Watermelon Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Mango Tea
Peach Tea
Raspberry Tea
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Kids Soft Drink
Kids Fancy Lemonade
Kids Horchata or Strawberry Horchata
Dessert
Desserts
How Sweet it Is
Sweet vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked sugar cookies and smothered in strawberries, whipped cream, and a sprinkle of candied walnuts. Yes, please!
Choco Choco Latta
A rich and moist house-made brownie topped with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Kookie Monster
Sweet vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies drizzled with chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream
Kids Menu
Kid's Taquito Plate
Chicken taquito with rice and beans
Kid's Enchilada Plate
Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
Kid's Burrito
Bean and cheese burrito with fries
Kid's Clucks
Served with Fries
Kid's Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice
Kid's Mini Cheeseburger
Mini cheeseburger served with fries.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with Fries
Kid's Pasta with Butter
Fettuccine pasta topped with butter and parmesan cheese
Kid's Pasta Marinara
Fettuccine pasta topped with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Kids Cheese Pizza
House-made pizza crust topped with rustic tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kid's Quesadilla w/chicken
Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice
Kid's Quesadilla w/steak
Cheese quesadilla with beans and rice