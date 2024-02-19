Green Collective Eatery - Gaylord 2.0 1058 South Gaylord Street
Smoothies
- Clean Green$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach, cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
- Evergreen$11.00
banana, spinach, kale, matcha, spirulina, almond butter, cinnamon, honey, coconut mylk Topped with cinnamon dusting. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, coconut] and bee product (honey)
- Golden Mylk$10.00
coconut mylk, mango, banana, carrot, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, black pepper. Topped with bee pollen & coconut shreds. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
- Green Warrior$11.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, almond butter, vanilla extract, date. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (bee pollen)
- Matcha Mint Chip$10.00
coconut mylk, banana, matcha, spirulina, mint, cacao nibs. Topped with cacao nibs. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut]
- Morning Boost$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew]
- The Basic$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, strawberries, date, banana. Topped with coconut shreds & bee pollen. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut] and bee product (bee pollen)
- Sugar Cookie Protein Smoothie$11.50
Banana, Cauliflower, Vanilla Protein, Almond Cashew Mylk, Vanilla, Flax, Vegan Sprinkles ALLERGENS: tree nuts (almond, coconut)
- Kid's Smoothie$7.00
Smoothie Bowls
- Blue Bowl$13.00
coconut mylk, banana, blueberries, blue spirulina, pineapple. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, chia seeds, coconut shreds, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
- Green Bowl$12.00
coconut mylk, banana, mango, avocado, spinach, chlorella, ground flax seed. Topped with: granola, banana, blueberries, slivered almonds, chia seeds, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
- Pink Bowl$12.50
coconut mylk, banana, pitaya, strawberries, maca, coconut shreds. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, goji berries, honey drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
- Purple Bowl$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries. Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut], seeds, and bee product (honey)
- Cherry Cacao Bowl$12.50
Coconut Mylk, Cherries, Banana, Cacao, Strawberry Topped with: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Strawberry, Chia Seed, Honey Drizzle ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (coconut)
Toast
- Toast Flight
Mix and match 3 half pieces of our toasts.
- AB&J Half Order$10.00
One piece of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- AB&J Full Order$16.00
Two pieces of toast topped with almond butter, banana, chia berry jam, chia seeds, cinnamon, and honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond], bee product (honey), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- Avocado Toast Half Order$11.50
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)
- Avocado Toast Full Order$18.00
Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, jammy egg, pickled onion, chives, dill, lemon zest, olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes. ALLERGENS: contains egg and wheat (sourdough)
- Colorado Lox Half Order$11.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
- Colorado Lox Full Order$18.00
Two pieces of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds. ALLERGENS: contains fish, seeds, dairy, and wheat (sourdough)
- Pink Toast Half Order$10.00
One piece of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), sesame (tahini), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- Pink Toast Full Order$16.00
Two pieces of toast topped with housemade beet tahini spread, red cabbage slaw, radish, sea salt, olive oil, dukkah (almond, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, cumin, coriander, turmeric, salt, and pepper) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), sesame (tahini), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Half Order$11.00
One piece of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), sesame (seeds), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Full Order$17.00
Two pieces of toast topped with housemade roasted red pepper and almond spread, olive oil and vinegar-based chicken salad, microgreens, paprika, sesame seeds, and olive oil drizzle. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond), sesame (seeds), seeds, and wheat (sourdough)
- Whipped Goat Half Order$10.00
One piece of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
- Whipped Goat Full Order$16.00
Two pieces of toast topped with whipped goat cheese, seasonal fruit, walnuts, pink peppercorn, and honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (walnut), dairy, bee product (honey), and wheat (sourdough)
- Curry Chicken Half Order$11.00
One piece of toast topped with curry chicken salad containing craisins, celery, and red onions. Topped with matchstick apples, pepitas, microgreens, maldon salt, and olive oil. ALLERGENS: contains soy
- Curry Chicken Full Order$17.00
Two pieces of toast topped with curry chicken salad containing craisins, celery, and red onions. Topped with matchstick apples, pepitas, microgreens, maldon salt, and olive oil. ALLERGENS: contains soy
Soup/Salad
- The All Day Salad$12.00
Arugula, Roasted Sweet Potato, Shaved Fennel, Quinoa, Pepitas, Pear, Whipped Goat, Balsamic Vinaigrette (GF, VO)
- Soup$4.50
Creamy Tomato Soup (gf, v) (garlic, shallots, onions, tomatoes, thyme, rosemary, oregano, basil, vegetable broth, coconut sugar, coconut milk) CONTAINS: coconuts
- Bone Broth$8.00
- Cobb Salad$16.50
Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado, Radish, Pickled Onion, Hemp Ranch, Herb Garnish (GF, DF)
- The Med Salad$14.00
Whipped Pink Tahini, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Cabbage, Onion, Feta, Parsley, Crispy Chickpeas w/ Greek Vinaigrette (GF, DFO, VO)
- The Chopped Peanut Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Cabbage, Carrot, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Pickled Onion, Radish, Sesame Peanut Dressing, Sesame Seeds, Cashews & Herbs (GF, V)
Beverages
- Americano$3.25
- Black Tea$3.25
- Butterfly Tea$3.25
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Chagaccino$5.00
chaga, cacao, cinnamon, monkfruit, choice of milk (add a double shot of espresso for $1.50)
- Chai Latte$5.00
honey chai concentrate, choice of milk ALLERGENS: contains bee product (honey)
- Chamomile Tea$3.75
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Cold Snapper$8.50
housemade almond-cashew mylk, blue spirulina, moringa, astragalus, echinacea, ginger, manuka honey. ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew) and bee product (honey)
- Cortado$4.00
- Double Espresso Shot$3.00
- Earl Grey Cardamom Latte$6.50
espresso, housemade earl grey cardamom syrup, choice of milk
- Espresso Latte$4.50
- Gingerbread Latte$6.50
espresso, housemade gingerbread syrup, milk of choice
- Green Tea$3.25
- Kombucha$6.00
- Matcha Latte$6.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, matcha, honey ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew), bee product (honey)
- Mushroom Hot Chocolate$6.50
housemade almond-cashew mylk, reishi, chaga, lion’s mane, cacao, cinnamon, coconut sugar ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, cashew, coconut)
- Peppermint Tea$3.25
- Perrier$3.00
- Turmeric Latte$5.50
housemade almond-cashew mylk, turmeric, ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon, vanilla extract, coconut oil, coconut sugar, black pepper ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts [almond, cashew, coconut]
- White Chocolate Peppermint Matcha$7.00
matcha, peppermint, vegan white chocolate, honey, milk of choice
Treats
- Emerald Bite (Rotating Flavors)$2.00
(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free) ALLERGENS: contains tree nuts (almond, potentially coconut), potentially peanut
- Bow Wow Bowl$6.50
Smoothie bowl for dogs— banana, chicken bone broth, sweet potato, turmeric, flax, peanut butter, blueberries, natural dog treat
- Nowhere Bakery Cookie$4.50
chocolate chip
- Peanut Butter Cup$3.50
(gf, vegan, refined sugar-free)
- Buckwheat Brownie$4.50
- Paleo Banana Bread Slice$4.50
Juice
- Beest Mode Juice$10.00
Beet, orange, carrot, apple, lemon.
- Detox Juice$11.25
Celery, kale, cucumber, spinach, lime, ginger, parsley.
- Emerald Juice$11.00
Kale, apple, celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, mint.
- Island Dream Juice$11.00
Pineapple, orange, coconut, mint, blue spirulina.
- Sunshine Juice$10.50
Apple, carrot, orange, turmeric, ginger, black pepper.
- Wellness Shot$5.50
Turmeric, ginger, lemon, black pepper.
Merchandise
A La Carte
Refresh
- The Refresh$255.00
***PRE-ORDER ONLY *Once you have checked out, a member of our team will reach out with availability for pick-up. The Green Collective Eatery and PrimeHealth have teamed up to create a 3-day menu of smoothies, juices, bone broths, adaptogenic lattes, and a list of approved foods, with two weeks of curated supplements to help you kickstart your health journey. The Refresh was created to support gut restoration, reduce inflammation, and increase overall vitality.
- Refresh No Supplements$205.00
- Supplements$50.00
Catering
Returnable Reusable Packaging
All Day Breakfast
- Breakfast Tacos$14.00
Local NonGMO Heirloom Corn Tortilla, Veggie Hash, Scrambled Egg, Pickled Onion, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Macha, Herbs (GF, DF, Nuts, VO)
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Bread of Choice, Soft Scrambled Herb & Cheddar Eggs, Arugula, Local Bacon, Tomato & Caramelized Onion Jam w/ Side of Dressed Greens (GF)
- Gluten-Free Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes$15.50
Three Fluffy GF Pancakes, Housemade Lemon Curd & Coconut Yogurt, Poppy Seeds, Strawberries (GF, DF)
- Quinoa French Toast$14.50
Quinoa Cake, Maple Syrup, Quinoa Crunch, Banana, Coconut Whip (GF, V)
- Power Plate$16.00Out of stock
jammy egg, roasted sweet potato and spinach, smoked salmon, everything but the bagel avocado, sauerkraut, dressed greens (gf, df)
Plates
- Lemon Garlic Chicken Plate$17.50
gf, df, nuts, vo red pepper spread, spiced cauliflower & chickpeas, herb salad, dukkah, pomegranate molasses
- Spiced Rubbed Salmon Plate$19.00
carrot-cauliflower puree, veggie hash, herb-fennel salad, salsa macha gf, df, vo
- Grass Fed Beef Rissoles$18.50
tomato, caramelized onion jam, garlic herb fingerling potatoes, dressed greens & feta gf, dfo, vo