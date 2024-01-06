Green Door on 8th
Popular Items
- CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$9.00
our chicken salad with romaine lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes tucked away in our spinach wrap
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE$11.00
grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with fresh mozzarella, balsamic demi glaze, tomato, basil, red onions and mayo
- CRAWFISH ETOUFFE$6.00+
a mild and creamy crawﬁsh stew served with steamed white rice
Will you be using Curbside Pickup?
APPETIZERS
- CHIPS WITH SEASONAL SALSA$6.00
in house made potato chips with local kumquat growers' seasonal salsa
- CHIPS AND BLUE$10.00
in house made potato chips with melted danish blue cheese, balsamic demi glaze and local honey with smoked pork belly
- RANCHWOOD ONION RINGS$8.00
hand-cut spanish onions, buttermilk dipped and lightly breaded and served with our signature aioli and house made ranch
- FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$8.00
a southern classic dressed with feta cheese and balsamic glaze
- MERIDIAN SHRIMP$10.00
gulf shrimp sautéed in a seasoned butter sauce with banana and peppadew peppers, ﬁnished with our signature aioli
- SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
spinach, artichoke hearts and parmigiano reggiano cheese, served with toasted french bread
- SMOKED GOUDA$10.00
deep fried smoked gouda wedges dressed with orange blossom honey and apple-wood smoked bacon
SOUPS
- CIGAR CITY GUMBO$6.00+
our ﬁred grilled chicken and smoked sausage gumbo slow cooked and topped with steamed white rice
- CRAWFISH ETOUFFE$6.00+
a mild and creamy crawﬁsh stew served with steamed white rice
- RED BEANS & RICE$5.00+
savory slow-cooked beans and andoullie smoked sausage topped with steamed white rice
- JAMBALAYA$6.00+
SALADS
- GARDEN SALAD$7.00
mixed greens, diced tomato, shredded monterey jack cheese, red onions, and croûtons
- CAESAR SALAD$9.00
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croûtons
- CHEF SALAD$12.00
mixed greens, diced tomato, ham, turkey, shredded monterey jack cheese, red onions, a hard-boiled egg and croûtons
- STRAWBERRY SPINACH FETA SALAD$11.00
spinach, arugula, strawberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, red onions
ENTREES
- CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$9.00
our chicken salad with romaine lettuce, shredded monterey jack cheese, and tomatoes tucked away in our spinach wrap
- TURKEY BLT WRAP$9.00
Shaved turkey, Bacon, romaine Lettuce and tomatoes with our signature aioli in a tomato basil wrap
- GO GREEN TURKEY STACK$10.00
avocado, hand shaved turkey, swiss cheese with our signature aioli on grilled ciabatta
- THE HOTTIE$9.00
a grilled brioche bun loaded with black forest ham and melted swiss cheese with mayo and creole mustard on duck deli potato roll
- MUFFULETTA$12.00
capicola, genoa salami, black forest ham, fresh mozzarella and swiss cheese with our olive tapenade stacked toasted and served on true muffuletta bread
- ROAST BEEF CHEDDAR MELT$11.00
roast beef, cheddar cheese, centaur sauce on a toasted duck deli potato roll
- FGT CIABATTA$10.00
fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine and red onions drizzled with a balsamic glaze served on a toasted ciabatta bun with an olive tapenade
- CHICKEN SWISS CIABATTA$11.00
hand battered and deep-fried breast of chicken with swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato with creole mustard and our aioli on a toasted ciabatta
- CHICKEN PLAY SANDWICH$10.00
fried chicken, pickles and mayo with our chic play sauce on a toasted duck deli potato roll
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE$11.00
grilled chicken on toasted ciabatta bread with fresh mozzarella, balsamic demi glaze, tomato, basil, red onions and mayo
- D.C. PO'BOY$11.00
fried shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce served on a brioche bun with fries
- 8TH STREET SHRIMP & GRITS$12.00
gulf shrimp sautéed to perfection and ﬁnished in our house made savory sauce and served over our famous smoked gouda grits
- AMERICAN BURGER$12.00
a classic burger cooked on the grill with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, creole mustard and our sriracha aioli with fries *sub beyond meat patty | 2
- OUR MAC & CHEESE$9.00
made from scratch with 4 cheeses, baked and served with a side salad
SIDES
KIDS
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
- KIDS MAC AND CHEESE$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
- KIDS CORN DOGS$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
- KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
- 100% ANGUS STEAK$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
BEER
- 3 DAUGHTERS BLONDE ALE 16 oz CAN$7.00
- BIG STORM WAVEMAKER AMBER ALE 16 oz CAN$6.50
- BUDWISER$4.50
- BUD LIGHT$4.50
- COPPERTAIL FREE DIVE IPA$6.50
- Madura Brown Ale$5.50
- FLORIDA AVE HIBISCUS WHEAT ALE$5.50
- DEAD PARROTT$5.50
- FOUNDERS DIRTY BASTARD$7.50
- Funky Buddha HOP GUN$6.00
- GREEN BENCH POSTCARD PILS$5.50
- SUNSHINE CITY IPA$6.00
- CORONA$5.00
- MICHELOB ULTRA$4.50
- STELLA ARTOIS PILSNER$5.50
- VICTORY GOLDEN MONKEY BELGIAN TRIPEL$7.00
- COPPERTAIL UNHOLY$6.50
- BACKWOODS BASTARD$9.00
- OATS AND HOSE$6.00
- BIG STORM PALM BENDER$6.50
- MICH ULTRA AMBER$3.00
- COPPERTAIL NIGHT SWIM$6.50
WINE
- ARCHERY SUMMIT PREMIER CUVEE, PINOT NOIR$65.00
- Dona Paula , MALBEC$40.00
- MERLOT, CHATEAU SOUVERAIN$25.00
- SYRAH, The Pundit$40.00
- 19 CRIMES THE WARDEN, RED BLEND$39.00
- COPPER RIDGE , CABERNET$20.00
- JUGGERNAUT, CABERNET SAUV$42.00
- PENFOLDS MAX'S, CABERNET SAUV$39.00
- GREENDOOR WINE BOTTLE$27.00
- CHATEAU SOUVERAIN PINOT NOIR$28.00
- ROSE' FLEUR DE MER$37.00
- CHATEAU MONTELENA$95.00
- ORIN SWIFT BOTTLE$180.00
- CAB, ROBERT HALL$45.00
- COPPER RIDGE, MERLOT$20.00