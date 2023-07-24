Pizza

The Favorites

Medium Meat Lover's

$17.95

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon

Large Meat Lover's

$23.95

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon

Cauliflower/GF Meat Lovers

$27.95

Medium Veggie

$17.95

Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms

Large Veggie

$23.95

Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms

Cauliflower/GF Veggie

$27.95

Medium Deluxe Red Sauce

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms

Large Deluxe Red Sauce

$23.95

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms

Cauliflower/GF Deluxe Red Sauce

$27.95

Medium The Double Pep

$17.95

Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!

Large The Double Pep

$23.95

Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!

Cauliflower/GF The Double Pep

$27.95

Specialty Pizzas

Medium Arugula Blanco

$17.95

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil

Large Arugula Blanco

$23.95

Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil

Cauliflower/GF Arugula Blanco

$27.95

Medium Avocado Toast Pizza

$17.95

Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Cauliflower/GF Avocado Toast Pizza

$27.95

Large Avocado Toast Pizza

$23.95

Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño

Large Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño

Cauliflower/GF Buffalo Chicken

$27.95

Medium Smokin' Green Fire

$17.95

Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil

Large Smokin' Green Fire

$23.95

Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil

Cauliflower/GF Smokin' Green Fire

$27.95

Medium Fungi Madness

$17.95

Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil

Large Fungi Madness

$23.95

Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil

Cauliflower/GF Fungi Madness

$27.95

Medium Goodfella

$17.95

Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil

Large Goodfella

$23.95

Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil

Cauliflower/GF Goodfella

$27.95

Medium The Real Deal

$17.95

A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges

Large The Real Deal

$23.95

A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges

Cauliflower/GF The Real Deal

$27.95

Medium Pesto Chicken

$17.95

Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions

Large Pesto Chicken

$23.95

Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions

Cauliflower/GF Pesto Chicken

$27.95

Medium Giardino

$17.95

Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil

Large Giardino

$23.95

Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil

Cauliflower/GF Giardino

$27.95

Medium Lemon Chicken Cheddar

$17.95

Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion

Large Lemon Chicken Cheddar

$23.95

Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion

Cauliflower/GF Lemon Chicken Cheddar

$27.95

Medium Diavolo

$17.95

Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce

Large Diavolo

$23.95

Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce

Cauliflower/GF Diavolo

$27.95

Medium Bianca

$17.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic

Large Bianca

$23.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic

Cauliflower/GF Bianca

$27.95

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil

Large Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil

Cauliflower/GF Chicken Alfredo

$27.95

Pizzas

Medium Margherita

$12.95

Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil

Large Margherita

$16.95

Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil

Cauliflower/GF Margherita

$20.95

Medium New York Style

$12.95

Large New York Style

$16.95

Cauliflower/GF New York Style

$20.95

By the Slice

$5.00

Margherita or new York

Calzones

Calzone

$9.95

Food

Starters

6 Garlic Knots

$6.95

Knotted dough, olive oil, fresh garlic

Cheesy Bread

$9.95

Mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, & fresh garlic

Brick Oven-roasted Mixed Olives

$10.95

Warm mix of Mediterranean olives served on a bed of arugula & sun dried tomatoes

Charcuterie Board

$21.95

Olives, cured meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, dried fruit

Meatballs

$10.95

2 quarter pound meatballs with ricotta cheese and garlic bread, topped with basil

8 Piece Chicken Wings

$12.00

Brick oven cooked wings

20 Piece Chicken Wings

$30.00

Brick oven cooked wings

40 Piece Chicken Wings

$60.00

Brick oven cooked wings

100 Piece Chicken Wings

$150.00

Brick oven cooked wings

Super Salads

Beet & Burrata

$11.95

Brick-oven roasted beets with fresh burratra, arugula drizzled with house made champagne raspberry vinaigrette

Greek Freak

$10.95

Romaine, cucumber, tomato, feta, artichoke kalamata olives, banana peppers, herb vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$4.95

Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar

Large Caesar

$9.95

Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar

Kale Caesar Supreme

$11.95

Baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, prosciutto crisps, parmesan

Caprese Heirloom Tomato Salad

$11.95

Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil. Extra virgin olive oil

Arugula Salad

$11.95

Arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, olive oil, balsamic reduction

Garden Salad

$10.95

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Small Greek Freak

$4.95

Sandwiches, Wraps, & Paninis

The Italian

$12.95

Fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, prosciutto, soppressata, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, house made basil pesto

The Big Meatball

$12.95

With fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.95

Oven roasted chicken, house made pesto, spinach, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella

The Big Cheese Panini

$9.95

Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, roasted red pepper sauce

Caprese Heirloom Tomato

$12.95

Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, oven roasted chicken, croutons, Romano pecorino cheese, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Spinach or romaine, oven roasted buffalo chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.95

Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)

Vegetarian Panini

$12.95

Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)

Pasta

Lasagna

$13.95

With homemade garlic bread

Baked Ziti

$12.95

With garlic bread

Sweet Stuff

Tiramisu

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Medium Nutella Pizza

$12.00

Large Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Large Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Buffet

Buffet

$12.95

Kids buffet

$7.95

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

16 Oz Pellegrino

$4.00

25 Oz Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar-free Red Bull

$3.50

Barqs

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Beer

Craft beer

Tropicalia

$7.50

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$7.50

Still Fire Glory Haze

$8.00

Wild Leap Chance

$7.50

Monday Dr. Robot

$7.50

Mango Cart

$7.50

Wild Weed Burst Dragon

$7.50

Classic City Lager

$6.00

Sweetwater

$6.00

Southbound Mountain Jam

$6.50

Breck Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Bold Rock Blackberry Cider

$7.00

Monday Drafty Kilt

$7.00

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00

IPA Pitcher

$18.00

Domestic beer

Corona

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Miller Light keg

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Dos XX Lager/Ale

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$14.00

Bottles & Cans

Bucket domestic

$12.00

Bucket import

$15.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken N/A 0.0% A

$4.00

Heineken Silver

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

Long drink

$7.00

Long Drink Bucket

$30.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Truly Hard seltzer

$6.00

Truly Lemonade 16C

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$7.00

Abita Purple Haze 12C

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Can

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Corona Extra Bottle

$4.50

Creature Comforts Athena 12C

$5.00

Dog Fish Head Can 90

$5.00

Kenessaw Bourbon Ale 12C

$5.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Raspberry Starfruit Burst

$5.50

Sam Adams Summer Ale Bottle

$5.00

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.50

Sullivan's Gold Can

$4.50

Sullivan's Red Can

$5.00

Tropicalia Can

$4.50

Wicked Weed Fresh Pressed Wheat Ale

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA

$7.50

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Glory Haze

$6.00

Modelo 12C

$4.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Can

$4.00

Pitcher import

$18.00

Liquor

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan Coconut Rum

$7.00

House Rum

$6.00

Whisky/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$7.00

291 Small Batch Colorado Bourban

$20.00

Angles Envy

$15.00

Bardstown Bourbon Fusion

$15.00

Bardstown Fusion Series 8

$15.00

Basil Haden's Reserve

$15.00

Blade and Bow

$14.00

Blue Note

$13.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon Frontier

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Duality Double Malt

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$19.00

Few

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Garrison Brothers

$23.00

George Dickel, Rye Whisky

$8.00

Hennessy-Cognac

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson 7 year

$10.00

Jameson Black

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jefferson Ocean

$22.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Limavady Single Malt Whiskey

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Martini, Gin

$11.00

Martini, Vodka

$11.00

Michter's Bourben

$15.00

Nevada Smoke Wagon

$18.00

Ole Smokey Mango

$8.00

Ole Smokey Peanut

$8.00

Ole' Smokey Mango Habanero

$8.00

RESURGENS Rye

$12.00

Russell's Reserve

$19.00

Savannah Single Barrel Bourbon

$12.00

Seagram 7

$7.00

Seagram's

$7.00

Slane

$7.00

The Glenlivet 14

$15.00

Whicked Picle

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10 Year

$25.00

Whistle Pig 12 Year

$32.00

Whistle Pig 15 year

$40.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$10.00

Widow Jane

$20.00

Widow Jane 10 Year

$18.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$18.00

Writers Tears

$14.00

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Absolute

$9.00

Ghost Coast Orange Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam Pink Lemondade

$6.50

Savannah Distilling Vodka

$8.00

Savannah HandCrafted Vodka

$8.00

Svedka Cherry Vodka

$6.00

Van Gogh Espresso Vodka

$7.00

Vermont Mule

$9.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Tequila

Cincoro

$14.00

RLG Pink Lemonade (6)

$8.00

Reposado

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Teremana

$12.00

Anza

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Casamigos

$12.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Herradura Gold Tequila

$10.50

Herradura Silver Tequila

$10.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Los Azulejos Reposado Masterpiece

$20.00

OJO De Tigre Mezcal

$7.00

818 Eight Reserve

$29.00

Los Azulejos Reposado Talavera

$20.00

Laneta

$29.00

Adictivo Anjeo

$14.00

Adictivo

$12.00

Clase Azul Tequila Reposado

$28.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation Gin

$8.00

Gray Whale Gin

$9.00

House Gin ( New Amsterdam)

$5.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Old Dominick Gin

$9.00

Sweet Gwendoline French Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Old Fourth Distillery Gin

$7.00

Liqueurs

Schnapps Llords Peach

Schnapps Llords Triple Sec

Limavady Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Banana

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

De Kuyper Creme De Cacao

$6.00

Dissaronno

$9.00

Emmets Classic

$6.00

Gaetano Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Leroux Apricot

$6.00

Mango habanero

$7.00

Melonaire Melon

$6.00

Old dominik

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peanut butter whiskey

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Chambord

$8.00

Copa De Oro

$7.00

Cocktails/Shots

Shots

Dirty Girl Scout

$8.00

Green tea

$7.00

Jager Bombs

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Redheaded slut

$8.00

Sex on the beach

White tea

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Orange Tea

$7.00

Specialty drinks

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Cod Mule

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Cucumber Cooler

$7.50

Elderflower Spritz

$8.00

Filthy Foods Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Passion

$7.00

Jungle Bird

$9.00

Leopard's Spot

$9.00

Lion's Tail

$9.00

Long Island cran

$7.00

Long Island Premium

$15.00

Long Island Well

$11.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita top shelf

$15.00

Martini, Gin

Martini, Vodka

Mojito

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

New Fashioned SANTA TERESA 1796

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pink Polar Plunge

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seven and Seven

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Single Kahuna

$7.00

Spicy Blood Mary

$8.00

Spicy Stampede

$9.00

Swinging Monkey

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Big Kahuna

$18.00

Tipsy Giraffe

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Truly

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wine

P Noir

Meiomi

$8.00

Proverb - P Noir

$8.00

P Grigio

Ecco Domani (5)

$8.00

Proverb - P Grigio

$7.00

Moscato

Mirassou (4)

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Proverb - Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Cabernet

Kendall Jackson - Cabernet

$10.00

Proverb - Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

Kendall Jackson - Chardonnay

$9.00

Proverb - Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

Proverb - Merlot

$8.00