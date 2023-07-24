Green Fire Pizza Pooler, LLC 1557 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
Pizza
The Favorites
Medium Meat Lover's
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
Large Meat Lover's
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon
Cauliflower/GF Meat Lovers
Medium Veggie
Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms
Large Veggie
Pesto or tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, baby spinach, caramelized onions, banana peppers, tri-color peppers, roma tomatoes, garlic, kalamata olives, mushrooms
Cauliflower/GF Veggie
Medium Deluxe Red Sauce
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms
Large Deluxe Red Sauce
Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onions, tri-color peppers, mushrooms
Cauliflower/GF Deluxe Red Sauce
Medium The Double Pep
Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!
Large The Double Pep
Red sauce, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, & then more pepperoni!
Cauliflower/GF The Double Pep
Specialty Pizzas
Medium Arugula Blanco
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil
Large Arugula Blanco
Fresh mozzarella, olive oil & garlic, prosciutto Parma, topped with fresh arugula & truffle oil
Cauliflower/GF Arugula Blanco
Medium Avocado Toast Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Cauliflower/GF Avocado Toast Pizza
Large Avocado Toast Pizza
Fresh garlic, olive oil, avocado, cherry tomatoes, arugula, goat cheese, balsamic reduction
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño
Large Buffalo Chicken
Brick oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, ricotta, cherry tomatoes, fresh jalapeño
Cauliflower/GF Buffalo Chicken
Medium Smokin' Green Fire
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Large Smokin' Green Fire
Roasted red pepper sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Smokin' Green Fire
Medium Fungi Madness
Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil
Large Fungi Madness
Porcini mushroom sauce, garlic, mozzarella, blend of mushrooms, fresh jalapeños, a sprinkle of truffle oil
Cauliflower/GF Fungi Madness
Medium Goodfella
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Large Goodfella
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, tri-color peppers, sausage, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Goodfella
Medium The Real Deal
A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges
Large The Real Deal
A true Neapolitan pizza made with fresh burrata mozzarella served with our fresh homemade slow-proofed dough and our homemade san marzano tomato sauce cooked to perfection crispy and just a bit charred on the edges
Cauliflower/GF The Real Deal
Medium Pesto Chicken
Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions
Large Pesto Chicken
Mozzarella & feta over roasted chicken, artichokes, caramelized onions
Cauliflower/GF Pesto Chicken
Medium Giardino
Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil
Large Giardino
Fresh red sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, sausage, broccolini, cherry tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Giardino
Medium Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion
Large Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Brick oven roasted lemon garlic chicken, roasted rosemary potatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, mushrooms, red onion
Cauliflower/GF Lemon Chicken Cheddar
Medium Diavolo
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce
Large Diavolo
Fresh san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, pepperoni, calabrian chile pepper sauce
Cauliflower/GF Diavolo
Medium Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic
Large Bianca
Ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onions, roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic
Cauliflower/GF Bianca
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil
Large Chicken Alfredo
Brick oven roasted chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, topped with fresh basil
Cauliflower/GF Chicken Alfredo
Pizzas
Medium Margherita
Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil
Large Margherita
Housemade red sauce, garlic, sliced mozzarella, chopped basil
Cauliflower/GF Margherita
Medium New York Style
Large New York Style
Cauliflower/GF New York Style
By the Slice
Margherita or new York
Calzones
Food
Starters
6 Garlic Knots
Knotted dough, olive oil, fresh garlic
Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, & fresh garlic
Brick Oven-roasted Mixed Olives
Warm mix of Mediterranean olives served on a bed of arugula & sun dried tomatoes
Charcuterie Board
Olives, cured meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, dried fruit
Meatballs
2 quarter pound meatballs with ricotta cheese and garlic bread, topped with basil
8 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
20 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
40 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
100 Piece Chicken Wings
Brick oven cooked wings
Super Salads
Beet & Burrata
Brick-oven roasted beets with fresh burratra, arugula drizzled with house made champagne raspberry vinaigrette
Greek Freak
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, feta, artichoke kalamata olives, banana peppers, herb vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar
Large Caesar
Romaine, sundried tomato, pecorino, Romano, croutons, caesar
Kale Caesar Supreme
Baby kale tossed with house caesar dressing, prosciutto crisps, parmesan
Caprese Heirloom Tomato Salad
Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil. Extra virgin olive oil
Arugula Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Garden Salad
Small Garden Salad
Small Greek Freak
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Paninis
The Italian
Fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, prosciutto, soppressata, sun dried tomatoes, arugula, house made basil pesto
The Big Meatball
With fresh mozzarella
Chicken Pesto Panini
Oven roasted chicken, house made pesto, spinach, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella
The Big Cheese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, roasted red pepper sauce
Caprese Heirloom Tomato
Sliced heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, sun dried tomatoes, oven roasted chicken, croutons, Romano pecorino cheese, caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Spinach or romaine, oven roasted buffalo chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
Vegetarian Wrap
Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)
Vegetarian Panini
Garlic, spinach, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, tri-color peppers, avocado, caramelized onions hummus spread, (substitutions available)