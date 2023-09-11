The Green Gator-Las Colinas 340 W. Las Colinas Boulevard Suite 100
Beverage
Appetizers
Abita Beer Hushpuppies
Dozen Homemade Dogs
Alligator Puppies
1/2 dozen alligator hushpuppies served with remouladesauce
Bang Bang Chicken
Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce
Cajun Shrimp Cocktail
Topped with Avocado & Pico De Gallo. Served with chips.
Cajun Tamales
Crab Stuffed Fried Jalapenos
Chicken Nachos
Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.
Chips, Queso & Salsa
Served with a Cup of Queso and Salsa . Add Ground Beef to Queso $2
Cococut Shrimp
Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp & Marmalade
Crab Cakes
2 crab cakes served on a bed of mixed greens with remoulade sauce.
Crab Fingers
Fried or Sauteed
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce
Crispy Fried Alligator
Creole Red Sauce
Fried Calamari
Fried & Sautéed with Onions, Jalapeños & Served with Sweet Chili Cilantro Sauce.
Fried Cheese Sticks
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Fried Green Tomaotes
Topped with Remolaude Sauce
Fried Jalapeños
Hand Battered Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Pickles
Hand Battered Pickle Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Seafood Boat
Select 1.
Fried Seafood Boat Sampler
Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Fried Crawfish, & Fried Catfish Bites.
Cheese & Gravy Fries
Loaded w/ Cheddar & Gravy
Jumbo Peel N Eat Gulf Shrimp
Dozen Shrimp Served Cold w/ Cocktail Sauce
Pulled Pork Stuffed Onion Rings
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Siracha Ranch.
Quesadillas
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.
Sampler
Bone in Wings, Fried Pickels & Calamari.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Served with Pickle Ginger, Cusabi & Teriyaki Dressing.
Southern Roll
Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Sirachi Ranch.
Wings
Boneless Wings
Soups & Gumbo
Salads
Famous Po' Boys
Oysters
Classics
Shrimp Half n Half
Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries
Crawfish Half n Half
Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries
Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage
Simplicity at it's best
Jambalya
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
1 LB Crawfish
2 LB Crawfish
Shrimp Creole
Classic Recipe w/ Tomato Based Sauce & Rice
Crawfish Etouffee
Classic Cajun recipe from our Brown Roux & Rice
Choose 1 Fried Plate
Choose 2 Fried Plate
Choose 3 Fried Plate
Choose 4 Fried Plate
Specialties
Blackened Chicken
Served w/ Steamed Veggies
Pan Fried Mahi Mahi
Shrimp, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Dirty Rice
Shrimp & Grits
Jumbo Shrimp, N'awlins BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Gouda Grits
Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos
Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya
Blackened Redfish
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
Snow Crab Legs
Corn, Potatoes, Melted Butter
Pasta Monica
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce
Angel Hair Pasta
White Wine, Garlic Butter- Choice of Crawfish, Chicken, or Shrimp
Mr. A's BBQ Shrimp
10 Shrimp Barbequed, Peppery Butter Sauce & French Bread
1/2 Ib Boiled Shrimp
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter
1 Ib Boiled Shrimp
Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter.
Chicken Fried Steak
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Chicken Fried Chicken
Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes
Fettuccine Afredo
Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken
Fish & Chips
Hand Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Tartar Sauce
Sandwiches
The Frisco Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions, Bacon, BBQ. Served with Fries.
Cheeseburger
Signature Patty w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served with Fries.
Patty Melt Sandwhich
Signature burger patty with grilled onions, provolone cheese, and special sause.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayo. Served with Fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.
Philly Cheese Sandwich
Chicken or Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. Served with Fries.
Sides
Side Salad
Side Veggies
Side Asparagus
Cup Red Beans And Rice
Side Cajun Fries
Side Mashed Potatos
Cup Dirty Rice
Side Fried Okra
Cup Jambalaya
Side New Potatoes
Seasoned new potatoes