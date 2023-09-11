Beverage

Coke

$3.25

Diet coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr.pepper

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Water

Topo Chico BTL

$3.00

Appetizers

Abita Beer Hushpuppies

$6.00

Dozen Homemade Dogs

Alligator Puppies

$12.00

1/2 dozen alligator hushpuppies served with remouladesauce

Bang Bang Chicken

$12.00

Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Tossed in Gator Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Topped with Avocado & Pico De Gallo. Served with chips.

Cajun Tamales

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Fried Jalapenos

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Crispy Tortilla Chips covered with Refried Beans & Melted Cheese. Served with Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Jalapeños.

Chips, Queso & Salsa

$8.00

Served with a Cup of Queso and Salsa . Add Ground Beef to Queso $2

Cococut Shrimp

$15.00

Beer Battered Jumbo Shrimp & Marmalade

Crab Cakes

$18.00

2 crab cakes served on a bed of mixed greens with remoulade sauce.

Crab Fingers

$16.00

Fried or Sauteed

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce

Crispy Fried Alligator

$14.00

Creole Red Sauce

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried & Sautéed with Onions, Jalapeños & Served with Sweet Chili Cilantro Sauce.

Fried Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce. 

Fried Green Tomaotes

$11.00

Topped with Remolaude Sauce

Fried Jalapeños

$8.00

Hand Battered Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing. 

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand Battered Pickle Chips, Fried to Perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing. 

Fried Seafood Boat

$10.00

Select 1.

Fried Seafood Boat Sampler

$16.00

Fried Shrimp, Fried Oysters, Fried Crawfish, & Fried Catfish Bites.

Cheese & Gravy Fries

$9.00

Loaded w/ Cheddar & Gravy

Jumbo Peel N Eat Gulf Shrimp

$18.00

Dozen Shrimp Served Cold w/ Cocktail Sauce

Pulled Pork Stuffed Onion Rings

$12.00

Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Siracha Ranch.

Quesadillas

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Shrimp served with Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, & Guacamole.

Sampler

$16.00

Bone in Wings, Fried Pickels & Calamari.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$16.00

Served with Pickle Ginger, Cusabi & Teriyaki Dressing.

Southern Roll

$8.00

Sweet Chili BBQ Pulled Pork. Served with Sirachi Ranch. 

Wings

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Soups & Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$6.00+

Cup or Bowl

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.00+

Cup or Bowl

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$6.00+

Cup or Bowl

Cream of Crab

$6.00+

Cup or Bowl

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00+

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Cusabi & Terriyaki

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Greens, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, House Dressing & Grilled Chicken

Famous Po' Boys

Fried Oyster Po'boy

$14.00

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Po'Boy

$14.00

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.00

Fried Crawfish Po'Boy

$14.00

Messy Roast Beef Po'Boy

$14.00

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy

$18.00

Oysters

1/2 Charbroiled Oysters

$17.00

1 Doz Charbroiled Oysters

$29.00

1/2 Black & Bleu Oysters

$17.00

1 Doz Black & Bleu Oysters

$29.00

Classics

Shrimp Half n Half

$17.00

Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries

Crawfish Half n Half

$17.00

Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries

Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage

$13.00

Simplicity at it's best

Jambalya

$14.00

Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices

1 LB Crawfish

Out of stock

2 LB Crawfish

Out of stock

Shrimp Creole

$17.00

Classic Recipe w/ Tomato Based Sauce & Rice

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.00

Classic Cajun recipe from our Brown Roux & Rice

Choose 1 Fried Plate

$16.00

Choose 2 Fried Plate

$18.00

Choose 3 Fried Plate

$22.00

Choose 4 Fried Plate

$22.00

Specialties

Blackened Chicken

$17.00

Served w/ Steamed Veggies

Pan Fried Mahi Mahi

$22.00

Shrimp, Mushroom Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Dirty Rice

Shrimp & Grits

$21.00

Jumbo Shrimp, N'awlins BBQ Sauce, Cheesy Gouda Grits

Shrimp or Tilapia Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp or Tilapia served w/ Jambalaya

Blackened Redfish

$24.00

Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus

Snow Crab Legs

$29.99

Corn, Potatoes, Melted Butter

Pasta Monica

$17.00

Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce

Angel Hair Pasta

$17.00

White Wine, Garlic Butter- Choice of Crawfish, Chicken, or Shrimp

Mr. A's BBQ Shrimp

$21.00

10 Shrimp Barbequed, Peppery Butter Sauce & French Bread

1/2 Ib Boiled Shrimp

$12.99

Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter

1 Ib Boiled Shrimp

$23.99

Comes with corn, potatoes, and butter.

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Roasted Pablano Gravy, Veggies, Mashed Potatoes

Fettuccine Afredo

$17.00

Choice of Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Hand Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Tartar Sauce

Sandwiches

The Frisco Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fried Onions, Bacon, BBQ. Served with Fries.

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Signature Patty w/ Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Pickles and Mayo. Served with Fries.

Patty Melt Sandwhich

$14.00

Signature burger patty with grilled onions, provolone cheese, and special sause.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Avocado, Mayo. Served with Fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken or Beef, Sautéed Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushroom. Served with Fries.

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Cup Red Beans And Rice

$6.00

Side Cajun Fries

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatos

$6.00

Cup Dirty Rice

$6.00

Side Fried Okra

$6.00

Cup Jambalaya

$6.00

Side New Potatoes

$6.00

Seasoned new potatoes

Cup Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Cup White Rice

$6.00

Side Andouie Sausage

$6.00

Side Alligator Sausage

$6.00

Cup Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Bread

$1.00

Condiments/Sauces

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Siracha Ranch

$0.50

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.50

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Buffalo

$0.50

SD Gator Sauce

$0.50

SD Garlic Butter

$1.00

CUP Melter Butter

$3.00

CUP Garlic Butter

$3.00

SD Guacamole

$1.00

SD Jalapenos

$0.50

A la Carte

A la Carte Salmon

$8.00

A la Carte Red Fish

$8.00

A la Carte Mahi

$8.00

A la Carte Ahi Tuna

$9.00

A la Carte Softshell Crab

$8.00

A la Carte Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

A la Carte Chicken Breast

$6.00

A la Carte Catfish

$5.00

SD Crawfish Tails

$6.00

A la Carte Jumbo Shrimp/EACH

$3.00

A la Carte Sausage/EACH

$2.00

Kids

Kids Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried tenders served with fries

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Fried popcorn shrimp served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Served with fries

Desserts

Monster Bread Pudding

$9.00

Whiskey Sauce

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Rasberry Sauce

Cheesecake

$9.00

Rasberry, Chocolate or Strawberry

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Rasberry Sauce

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

NFL Bundles

NFL "Burgers With The Boys"

$99.99

NFL "Bayou Beatdown"

$99.99

NFL "Peewee Family Pack"

$29.99

NFL "Bro Date"

$45.99

NFL 99cent bone-in (MIN. 10)

$9.90

NFL 99cent bone-in (+5)

$4.95