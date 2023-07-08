Pickup
Green Leaf Coffee Shop 4111 Rohnerville Rd
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Espresso
Coffee
Teas
Specialty Drinks
Smoothies
Bagels
Pastries
Espresso
Macchiato
$3.50
Americano
$3.50+
Breve
$5.25+
2 shots of espresso
$3.00+
Redeye
$4.75+
Latte
$4.50+
Cappuccino
$4.00
Mocha
$5.00+
Coffee
Coffee
$3.00+
Café au lait
$4.00+
Cold brew
$3.50+
Teas
Hot Tea
$2.50+
Maté Loose Leaf
$4.00+
Chai Latte
$5.00+
London Fog
$4.00+
Matcha
$4.00+
Specialty Drinks
Humboldt Fog
$4.50
The Green Leaf
$5.00
Campfire
$5.50
Purple Haze
$5.00
Ice Cream By The Ocean
$7.50
Golden Milk
Smoothies
Endless Summer
$8.00+
Berry Blitz
$8.00+
Muscle Up
$8.00+
Build Your Own
$8.00+
Acaí bowl
$11.00
Dragon bowl
$11.00
Bagels
G/F Plain
$2.00
G/F Everything
$2.00
Jalapeño Cheddar
$1.50
Plain
$1.50
Multi- Cultural
$1.50
Slug
$1.50
Avocado Toast
$12.00
Lox Toast
$15.00
Pastries
G/F Coffeecake Muffin
$4.00
G/F Morning Glory Muffin
$4.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.50
G/F Lime Corn Cookie
$3.00
Chocolate chip Cookie
$2.50
Plain Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.75
Sticky Bun
$4.75
Fruit Scone
$4.00
Fruit Danish
$6.00
Market Quiche
$6.50
Lorrain Quiche
$6.50
Green Leaf Coffee Shop 4111 Rohnerville Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(707) 223-2772
71 West 4th Street, Eureka, CA 95501
Open now
• Closes at 2PM
All hours
