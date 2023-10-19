Green Leaves Tea Cafe
Popular Items
Our best seller! It is a black tea based drink. Just like vast majority of our drinks is non-dairy and is sweetened by dark sugar imported from Asia with no fructose.
The Tea version of Hawaii classic. Enjoy this Passion Fruit-Orange-Red Guava Green Tea with fresh Orange bits and Lime and image you are sitting on the beach!
A Boba Shop favorite! We offer 4 styles: 1) Traditional Taiwanese with Thai Basil, 2) Jalapeno Spice with Fried Pickled Jalapenos and seasoned with Tajin (a little spicy), 3) Cajun and 4)Fiery Sriracha Cajun with a blend of Sriracha and Cajun Seasonings.
Beverages
The most basic, simple drink. Choose from Green, Black or Jasmine tea, make it sweetened or unsweetened.
Choose tea base then add 1, 2 or even 3 flavors.
Our Creations
A drink inspired by the Black Forest Cake! Is dessert in a cup with chocolate and coconut flavor along with some fresh strawberries.
This is inspired by a famous Hong Kong café drink! If you like our Signature Milk Tea but want some more caffeine to boost your energy, our CMT will be the right drink for you.
Try our chewy dark sugar boba in the milky drink with drizzle of dark sugar syrup.
We put four different kinds of Fresh Fruits, a little Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, a hint of Lime Juice, and Cane Sugar Sweetener, then top with Jasmine Tea.
Tastes just like a Green Apple Jolly Rancher! Come with Rainbow Popping Pearls.
A little twist to the simple Black Tea, adding some Lychee pieces and Lime, sweeten with Cane Sugar Sweetener. Is a simple refreshing drink.
What more needs to be said. A classic America flavor drink.
Like a Passion Fruit Green Tea, only better! We use Passion Fruit Puree (with seeds) and a hint of lime, then we balance the Passion Fruit flavor with fresh Orange bits.
A refreshing Coconut-Pineapple Smoothie with fresh Pineapple blended in the smoothie and Pineapple bits in the cup.
A Mexican vibe drink. Is a Pineapple-Mango Smoothie with Chamoy and Tajin!
Remarkably refreshing! We put fresh Strawberry, Orange bits and Aloe Vera in the cup, then we take Jasmine Tea and blend it with fresh Strawberries and add a hint of lime.
Lemony with load of strawberryness. Cool yourself with this refreshing sweet and tart drink.
A Blueberry-Raspberry Slushie with real Blueberries, Blackberries and Raspberries added.
With the cracker crumb and non-daily whip, you will be able to taste the pumpkin pie inside the cup without making a mess.
Food
We love Crinkle-Cut French Fries and think you will too. We offer regular seasoned French Fries, Cajun Fries, Fiery Sriracha Cajun Fries, and of course, Garlic Fries.
Our Waffle Fries have a delicious, light breading that goes great with our dipping sauces. You can also make it Garlic, Cajun or Fiery Sriracha Cajun style.
So you think Tater Tots are just for kids? Think again. They're great plain with a dipping sauce, but you can make them Garlic, Cajun or Fiery Sriracha Cajun style!
Our Sweet Potato Fries come with a hint of a secret spice that we think you'll enjoy.
Create your own snack box by choosing 2 items from our Chicken & Fries selection.