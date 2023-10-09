Breakfast

Breakfast Extras

Toast

$3.00

2 pieces of toast, your choice of white, wheat, sour dough, or rye.

Half Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$5.99

1 Biscuit with country sausage gravy.

Breakfast Food

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

2 homemade biscuits with country sausage gravy from scratch.

Quiche

$8.00+

Quiche of the day.

Pastry

$4.00+

Pastry of the day.

Bagel

$4.00+

Bagel of the day.

Muffin

$4.00+

Cereal and milk

$3.00

Croisant

$4.00

Chocolate Croisant

$5.00

Cereal

Cocoa krispies

$3.00

Frosted Flakes

$3.00

Pops

$3.00

Apple Jacks

$3.00

Cheerios

$3.00

Lucky Charms

$3.00

Honey Nut cherios

$3.00

Cinnamon toast crunch

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

French Fries Reg

$7.00

Generous portion of our delicious crispy French fries with our house seasoning.

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Six deep fried mozzarella sticks with a spicy jalapeno batter.

French Fries Double

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Burgers

Green Springs Burger

$17.00

1/4 lb local grassfed beef patty, butter lettuce, fresh tomato, red onions, garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with house made fries or garden salad. (+$2)

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Impossible patty with butter lettuce, red onion, fresh tomato, ketchup, mustard on a brioche bun (vegan bun optional). Served with house made fries or garden salad. (+$2)

Western Burger

$19.00

1/4-pound local grassfed beef patty, sweet n' smoky BBQ sauce, frizzled onions and american cheese on a brioche bun. Served with house made fries or garden salad. ($2)

Pct Burger

$21.00

Dog Burger

$5.00

Kids

Hamburger

$11.00

Flame broiled beef patty, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and choice of side dish. Cheese .50 cents extra.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Two chicken tenders. Optional dipping sauce. Choice of one side dish.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Delicious grilled cheddar cheese on white bread, and choice of side dish.

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine and butter lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese. Served with our house vinaigrette. Add a 5oz grilled chicken breast for $6.00.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine and butter lettuce, hardboiled egg, pickled onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house vinaigrette. Add a grilled chicken breast. ($6)

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. red onions. butter lettuce and fresh tomato.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Tender, smoked, and seasoned shredded pork, coleslaw, piled high with your choice of sauce on a brioche bun. Served with our house fries or garden salad. Cheese extra.

Mountain BLT

$17.00

Peppered bacon, fresh tomato, butter lettuce, garlic aioli on house made toasted sourdough. Served with house made fries or garden salad.

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sides A la Carte

Coleslaw

$5.00

Soups

Tomato Soup

$8.00

Tomato soup and mini grilled cheese

$8.00

Hearty serving of our delicious house made chili with smoked Oregon beef. Served hot with cheddar cheese. Optional Sour dough bread bowl + $4.00.

Chili

$8.00

Specials

Quiche and Soup or Salad

$10.00

Slice of Quiche of the day and your choice of soup or salad.

Bagel Blue Burger

$21.00

Taco Thursday

Hard Taco

$3.00

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onions, sour cream, and lettuce.

Soft Taco

$3.50

Chips And Salsa

$3.00

Nacho

$10.00

Ice Cream

Banana Split

Out of stock

Birthday Cake

Cotton Candy

Out of stock

Pineapple Coconut

Chocolate

Cookie Dough

Huckleberry Heaven

Mint Chip

Strawberry Cheesecake

Espresso Explosion

Rocky Road

Out of stock

Salted Caramel

Strawberry

Vanilla

Blackberry Revel

Out of stock

Peaches N Cream

Out of stock

Bakery

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Whole Pie

$22.00

Pies

Choco;ate cream

$5.00

Coconut cream

$5.00

Apple pie

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic beverages

Fountain Drink

12 oz

$2.00

26 oz

$3.00

Coffee & Espresso

House Coffee

$2.50+

Our House brewed coffee

Latte

$4.00+

Americano

$2.75+

Breve

$4.60+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Matcha

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Tea

$2.50+

Extra Shot

$2.00