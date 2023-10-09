Green Springs Inn 11470 Highway 66
Breakfast
Breakfast Extras
Breakfast Food
Cereal
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Burgers
Green Springs Burger
1/4 lb local grassfed beef patty, butter lettuce, fresh tomato, red onions, garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with house made fries or garden salad. (+$2)
Impossible Burger
Impossible patty with butter lettuce, red onion, fresh tomato, ketchup, mustard on a brioche bun (vegan bun optional). Served with house made fries or garden salad. (+$2)
Western Burger
1/4-pound local grassfed beef patty, sweet n' smoky BBQ sauce, frizzled onions and american cheese on a brioche bun. Served with house made fries or garden salad. ($2)
Pct Burger
Dog Burger
Kids
Hamburger
Flame broiled beef patty, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles, and choice of side dish. Cheese .50 cents extra.
Chicken Tenders
Two chicken tenders. Optional dipping sauce. Choice of one side dish.
Grilled Cheese
Delicious grilled cheddar cheese on white bread, and choice of side dish.
Salad
House Salad
Romaine and butter lettuce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, shredded cheddar cheese. Served with our house vinaigrette. Add a 5oz grilled chicken breast for $6.00.
Cobb Salad
Romaine and butter lettuce, hardboiled egg, pickled onions, bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Served with our house vinaigrette. Add a grilled chicken breast. ($6)
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. red onions. butter lettuce and fresh tomato.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, smoked, and seasoned shredded pork, coleslaw, piled high with your choice of sauce on a brioche bun. Served with our house fries or garden salad. Cheese extra.
Mountain BLT
Peppered bacon, fresh tomato, butter lettuce, garlic aioli on house made toasted sourdough. Served with house made fries or garden salad.