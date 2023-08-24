Drinks 🍺

Fountain

Pepsi

$3.00

Sugar Free

$3.00

Not So Shirley

$3.00

3/4 Lemon Berry Acai - 1/4 Black Charry Tarragon. Garnish with Black Charry and Lime

Black Cherry Tarragon

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA BLACK CHERRY WITH TARRAGON IS WILD BLACK CHERRY FLAVOR WITH A TASTE OF TARRAGON.

Citrus Hibiscus

$3.00

STUBBORN SODA CITRUS HIBISCUS ORANGE IS BRIGHT CITRUS FLAVOR MATCHED WITH FLORAL NOTES.

Classic Root Beer

$3.00

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.00

Pineapple Cream

$3.00

Bottles / Can (N.A.)

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda (C)

$3.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer (G)

$4.00

Bundaberg Guava (P)

$4.00

Celsius Mango Green Tea (C)

$4.00

Celsius Raspberry Acai Green Tea (C)

$4.00

Dr. Pepper (C)

$2.00

IBC Root Bee Bottler (B)

$4.00

Lemon Sparkle (C)

$3.00

Life Water (P)

$3.00

Manzanita Sol (B)

$4.00

Martinellis 100% Apple Juice (B)

$4.00

Pepsi (C)

$2.00

Pepsi Zero (P)

$2.00

Pure Leaf Lemon (P)

$4.00

Pure Leaf Sweet (P)

$4.00

Starry (C)

$2.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla (C)

$3.00

Topo Chico Bottle (P)

$4.00

Craft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Graze

Ala Carte

Chicken Slider

$5.00

Burger No Side

$11.00

Tri Tip Ala Carte

$10.00

Appetizers

Corn Queso and Chips

$10.00

Immerse yourself in the rich and comforting flavors of our Corn Queso with Chips, a delightful twist on a classic queso dip. This savory appetizer is a harmonious blend of melted cheese, sweet corn kernels, and a touch of spice, creating a creamy and irresistible dip that will leave you craving more. Served with a basket of freshly made crispy tortilla chips, this indulgent combination is the perfect accompaniment for any occasion.

Chicken Tinders

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Our mouthwatering Deep-Fried Pickle Spears are a delightful twist on a classic favorite. Crisp and flavorful, these pickles are hand-cut into thick spears, dipped in a seasoned batter, and fried to a golden perfection. The result is a savory and tangy treat with a satisfying crunch in every bite.

Jalapeno Poppers 5

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Desserts

Black Charry Float

$6.00

Citrus Orange Sherbet Float

$6.00Out of stock

Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Pineapple Cream Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Sides

Avocado Slices

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Green Chili Corn Bread

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Roasted Corn

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Small Salad

$4.00

The Slaw

$4.00

Pantry

Meat by the Pound

Tri-Tip 🐂

$15.00

Comes with 2 sides and corn bread

Kinder's

Kinders Gold BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Kinders Smoked Onion and Jalapeno 9.5 oz

$12.00

Kinders Woodfire Garlic 9.5oz

$12.00

Kinders Ranch Dip Powder Mix

$8.00

Kinders Toasted Onion Dips Mix

$2.00

Shirts GVCC

Community Shirts

$25.00

Kids 🎡

Meals

Chicken Tinder's (2) and Fries

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Simple

$3.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Mac N Fries

$7.00

Slider and Fries

$10.00