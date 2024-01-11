Greenberg's Bagels - W Village 34 Carmine Street
Bagels
Hot Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg$5.25
- Egg and Cheese$4.00
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Turkey, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Ham, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Pastrami, Egg and Cheese$7.00
- Vegan Egg and Cheese$9.00
- Vegan Bacon, Egg and Cheese$11.50
- Vegan Sausage, Egg and Cheese$11.50
- Eastern Nova, Egg, and Onion Sandwich$16.50
- Avocado Toast Bagel$9.50
- The County Fair BEC$8.00
Bacon, egg and cheese with 2 beer battered onion rings, mayo, and BBQ sauce
Special Breakfast Sandwiches
- Mike's Hot Double$12.00
Double sausage, egg and cheese with butter and mike's hot honey
- The Breakfast Cubano$9.75
Ham, egg and swiss cheese, with pickles and mustard
- The Brooklyn Special$8.00
Fried Egg, your choice of cheese, hash-brown, avocado, mayonnaise, and mike's hot honey
- The Huevos Rancheros$11.00
Fried egg, pepper jack cheese, hash-brown, avocado and salsa
- The SmokeDZA Benedict$16.50
Smoked salmon and eggs benedict on a bagel
- The Chicago Giardiniera$8.50
Bacon, egg and cheese with Uncle Morgan's Giardiniera
- The Grape Jelly BEC$8.00
Bacon, egg and cheese with grape jelly and butter
- Green Goddess$10.00
Two fried pesto eggs, over easy with avocado and arugula
- The Shakshuka Breakfast Sando$11.25
Mina shakshuka sauce, plain cream cheese, fried egg and a hash brown on a bagel
- Tommy Boy$13.50
Three slices of American cheese, two hash browns, one sausage patty, ketchup and mike's hot honey
- Le Muffin$9.75
Ham, egg and swiss cheese with truffle butter on a toasted english muffin
- The Eggs Benedict Sando$9.00
Ham and eggs with hollandaise sauce on a toasted english muffin
- The Jersey Pork Roll$11.00
Taylor ham, two fried eggs, and American cheese
- Sweet Griddle$12.00
Sausage, egg and cheese on a Balthazar's Kouign Amann
Appetizing
- Classic Smoked Salmon$17.50
Smoked salmon, tomato, onions, capers and cream cheese on a bagel
- Gravlax$17.50
Gravlax, beet horseradish cream cheese and cucumbers on a bagel
- Pastrami Nova$17.50
Pastrami nova, mustard and kraut on bagel
- Bedford Avenue$17.50
Nova smoked salmon, whitefish salad, scallion cream cheese and red onion on a bagel
- Whitefish Salad$15.00
Whitefish salad, pickled tomatoes and red onion on a bagel
- Smoked Trout$17.50
Smoked trout, scallion cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and capers on a bagel
Deli Sandwiches
- Ham and Swiss$10.00
Ham, swiss cheese, mustard and pickles
- BLT Classic$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Vegan BLT$12.00
Soy bacon, lettuce, tomato and vegan mayo
- Tuna Classic$9.50
Tuna salad and red onion
- Tuna Melt$8.50
Tuna Classic with melted cheese
- Crispy Tuna Melt$9.00
Tuna Melt with Cape Cod Original potato chips
- Tuna Supreme$12.00
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, avocado and swiss cheese
- Turkey Pesto$12.00
Turkey, mozzarella, pesto and arugula
- Turkey Club$12.50
Turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- The Councilmember Osse' Turkey Supreme$14.00
Turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, banana peppers, mustard, mayo, vinegar and pepper
- The Buttermilk Blue Cheese BLT$11.25
Classic BLT with lettuce tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles
- Hot Pastrami$12.50
Hot pastrami, swiss, kraut and mustard
- The Crispy Chicken$12.50
Three Greenberg signature crispy chicken tenders with lettuce and mayo
- The Jerm Cohen$13.50
Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion and honey mustard
By The Pound
Balthazar's Bakery
Breakfast Bowls
Coffee and Tea
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Drinks
- Water$2.00
- Seltzer$2.50
- Brooklyn Best Peach Iced Tea$3.15
Brooklyn Best
- Brooklyn Best Peach Palmer$3.15
Brooklyn Best
- Brooklyn Best Lemon Tea$3.15
- Brooklyn Best Mango Iced Tea$3.15
Brooklyn Best
- Brooklyn Best Lemonade$3.15
Brooklyn Best
- Brooklyn Best Pink Lemonade$3.00
Brooklyn Best
- GNGR Labs Sparkling Wellness Drink$3.15
Orange, turmeric, ginger, 5g prebiotic fiber, 100mg Vitamin C (50 calories per can)
- Coca Cola$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Tropicana OJ$3.00