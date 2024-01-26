Greenberg's Bedford Ave 1065 Bedford Avenue
Bagels
Hot Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg$6.00
- Egg and Cheese$7.50
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- The County Fair BEC$12.00
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Turkey, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Ham, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Pastrami, Egg and Cheese$10.00
- Vegan Bacon, Egg and Cheese$13.50
- Vegan Sausage, Egg and Cheese$13.50
- Vegan Egg and Cheese$10.50
- Eastern Nova, Egg & Onion$16.50
- Avocado Toast$9.50
Special Breakfast Sandwiches
- Mike's Hot Double$13.00
- The Breakfast Cubano$10.00
- The Brooklyn Special$13.00
- The Huevos Ranchero$12.00
- The SmokeDZA Benedict$17.50
- The Chicago Giardiniera$10.75
- The Grape Jelly BEC$11.00
- Green Goddess$11.00
- The Shakshuka Breakfast Sando$12.00
- TOMMY BOY$14.00
- The Greenberg's McGriddle$13.00
- Le Muffin$10.00
- The Egg Benedict Sando$9.50
- The Jersey Pork Roll$12.00
Deli Sandwiches
- BLT Classic$10.00
- TBLT$10.00
- Vegan BLT$13.00
- The Buttermilk Blue Cheese BLT$12.00
- Turkey Club$13.00
- The Councilmember Osse Turkey Supreme$15.00
- Turkey Pesto$13.00
- The Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
- The Jerm Cohen$13.50
- Ham and Swiss$11.00
- Hot Pastrami$13.00
- Tuna Classic$10.00
- Tuna Supreme$13.00
- Tuna Melt$11.00
- Crispy Tuna Melt$12.00
Appetizing
Golden Brown Chicken Fingers
Balthazar's Bakery
Beverages
Coffee and Tea
Drinks
Greenberg's Bedford Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 789-6876
Open now • Closes at 3PM