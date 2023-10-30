Green Brothers Juice & Smoothie Co. Dilworth
Popular Items
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
Smoothies & Bowls
Fresh & Easy
High Protein
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas
Superfood
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Local Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Broccoli
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Coconut Milk, Almond Butter, Ginger, Spinach, Banana, Blueberry, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond MIlk, Mint, Spirulina, Mango, Banana
Top Shelf
Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Spinach, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Vegan Pea Protein, Medjool Dates, Banana
Local Apple Juice, In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Coconut Oil, Kale, Blueberry Banana, Maca powder
Coconut Water, Whole Almonds, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract, Coconut Oil, Blueberry, Banana
Local Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Banana, Broccoli, Blue Majik, BCAA
Coconut Water, Almond Butter, Kale, Spirulina, Durian, Brain-On, Banana, Coconut Oil, Vegan Pea Protein
Kids
Local Apple Juice, Spinach, Banana, Mango
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Avocado, Banana
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Broccoli
Coconut Water, Spinach, Mango, Banana
In House Almond Milk, Cacao Powder, Ceylon Cinnamon, Blue Majik, Banana
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
Smoothie Bowls
In House Almond Milk, Spinach, Mango, Banana Topped With GF Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Almond Butter, Honey
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey
Specials (Daily & Seasonal)
Only Available Monday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Tuesday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Wednesday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Thursday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Friday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Saturday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Only Available Sunday. No substitutions available for specials price.
Apple juice, lemon juice, Watermelon, Strawberry , Ginger, Camu Camu, Elderberry syrup, Lions mane & Reishi mushroom powder
Cold Pressed Juices & Wellness Shots
Cold Pressed Juice
Double Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Jalapeno
Celery, Lemon
Cucumber, Mint, Carrot, Apple, Lemon
Sprouted Almonds, Medjool Dates, Ceylon Cinnamon, Himalayan Pink Salt, Filtered Water
Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Spinach, Parsley, Coconut Water
Watermelon, Pineapple, Pressed Coconut Water, Pitaya, Mint, and Himalayan Salt
Juice Cleanses
Greenade, DTox Me, Regulator, Aww Kale Yeah juices
Grab & Go
Baked Goods
Local Small Business. Gluten Free
Local Vegan/GF Small Business
Local Small Business. Vegan & GF
Local Small Business. Vegan
Energy Bites
Grab & Go
Recylce Friendly
Recylce Friendly
Local Elderberry Small Business - Great for immune support
Green Brothers recipe, made by local small business
Local Small Business Brave Broth
Local Small Kombucha Business
Hormone Stimulant. Think Vegan Viagra
Chocolate Protein Hearts
Local Small Kombucha Business
Smoothie Bags
Your favorite Green Brothers Juice Smoothie to make at home! Just add liquid
