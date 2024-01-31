Greene Street Pool Tavern 120 W. Greene St
Food
- Gourmet Mac N Cheese Bites$8.99
These poppable bites are packed with a tantalizing mix of smoked Gouda, yellow and white cheddar, zesty parmesan, rich Romano, Fontina cheeses, and savory bacon. Served with smoky BBQ sauce.
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Hand-filled jalapeño halves brimming with premium cream cheese, wrapped in a crispy potato crumb coating. Bite into creamy, zesty perfection with every pop! Served with creamy Ranch.
- Basket Of French Fries$4.99
A basket of golden, crispy brown seasoned fries.
- Golden Chicken Tenders$9.99
Savor the scrumptious flavor of our chicken tenders, encased in a golden homestyle breading, for that perfect crunch. Served with fries and your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, or BBQ sauce.
- State Fair Corn Dog Bites$8.49
These delicious bites of beef frankfurter are coated in a honey batter and deep-fried until golden brown. Served with fries.
- Korean BBQ Egg Rolls$9.99
This crispy twist on Korean BBQ is made with tender beef, seasoned with delectable spices and traditional fillings. Deep fried to a golden crunch, they are served with fries.
- Smoked and Fried Chicken Wings$8.99+
Wings. Perfectly smoked and then deep fried to a crispy exterior. Covered in your favorite sauce or dry rub and ready to grub!
- Oreo Churro - Creme Filled$5.99
Oreo Churros! Your favorite cookie has been re-imagined into a deliciously warm dessert. It is lightly deep-fried and coated in powdered sugar.
Liquor
Tequila
- Well Tequila$3.00
- Cuervo Gold$5.00
- Cuervo Silver$5.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- Dolce Vita Pineapple Jalapeno$6.00
- Hornitos$6.00
- Patron Silver$7.00
- DBL Well Tequila$5.00
- DBL Cuervo Gold$9.00
- DBL Cuervo Silver$9.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- DBL Dolce Vita Pineapple Jalapeno$11.00
- DBL Hornitos$11.00
- DBL Patron Silver$17.00
Whiskey
- Crown$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Vanilla$6.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$5.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$5.00
- Jameson$5.00
- Jameson Orange$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Well Whiskey$3.00
- Gentleman Jack$6.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$5.00
- DBL Crown$11.00
- DBL Crown Apple$11.00
- DBL Crown Vanilla$11.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Fire$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$9.00
- DBL Jameson$13.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Amaretto$2.00
- BarenJaeger$5.00
- Butterscotch$2.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Goldschlager$5.00
- Gran Mariner$6.00
- Irish Cream$6.00
- Jägermeister$4.00
- Melon$2.00
- Mr Black Coffee$4.00
- Peach$2.00
- Rumpleminz$5.00
- Sour Apple$2.00
- Triple Sec$2.00
- Vermouth - Dry$4.00
- Vermouth - Sweet$4.00
- Watermelon$2.00
- DBL Amaretto$3.50
- DBL BarenJaeger$9.00
- DBL Butterscotch$3.50
- DBL Fireball$7.00
- DBL Gran Mariner$11.00
- DBL Jägermeister$7.00
- DBL Mr Black Coffee$9.00
- DBL Melon$3.50
- DBL Peach$3.50
- DBL Rumpleminz$9.00
- DBL Sour Apple$3.50
- DBL Triple Sec$3.50
- DBL Vermouth - Dry$7.00
- DBL Vermouth - Sweet$7.00
- DBL Watermelon$3.50
- DBL Irish Cream$11.00