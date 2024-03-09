Greenfields Ny Deli & Bagels 2130 New Garden Road
1/4 Pound (lb)
- American Cheese$3.18
- Broccoli Salad$4.19
- Center Cut Nova$13.50
- Cheddar Cheese$4.19
- Chicken Salad$3.59
- Chips$2.70
- Chopped Chicken Liver$6.90
- Coleslaw$2.70
- Corned Beef$5.10
- Cream Cheese (fl)$4.67
- Cream Cheese (pl)$3.30
- Creamy Caesar Pasta Salad$4.19
- Cucumber Feta Salad$4.19
- Deviled Egg(r)$1.50
- Deviled Egg(s)$1.50
- Egg Salad$3.25
- Fruit Salad$4.19
- Greek Pasta Salad$4.19
- Macaroni Salad$2.70
- Muenster Cheese$4.50
- Nova Bits$8.99
- Nova Cream Cheese$6.59
- Pastrami$5.10
- Perpperjack Cheese$4.19
- Potato Salad$2.70
- Provolone Cheese$4.19
- Red Potato Salad$2.99
- Roast Beef$5.39
- Smoked Beef Brisket$5.87
- Swiss Cheese$4.67
- Tuna Salad$3.90
- Turkey Breast$4.67
- Whitefish Salad$6.99
- Whole Pickle(1)$2.99
Baked Goods
Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg and Cheese$6.30
- Egg sandwich$5.70
- Egg with Pastrami$7.07
- Egg with Turkey Bacon$6.59
- Egg with Turkey Sausage$6.59
- Egg, Cheese & Pastrami$8.10
- Egg, Cheese & Turkey Bacon$7.79
- Egg, Cheese & Turkey Sausage$7.79
- LEO - Lox, Eggs & Onions$9.59
- Pastrami and Cheese$6.90
- Turkey Bacon and Cheese$6.59
- Turkey Sausage and Cheese$6.59
Lunch Sandwich
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.19
- Chopped Liver Sandwich$15.59
- Corned Beef Sandwich$15.59
- Egg Salad Sandwich$9.59
- Grilled Cheese$9.59
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich$15.59
- Liverwurst Sandwich$15.59
- Rachel Sandwich$17.10
Classic Rachel includes rye bread, hot corned beef, russian dressing, coleslaw and swiss cheese
- Reuben Sandwich$17.10
Classic Reuben includes rye bread, hot corned beef, russian dressing, sourkraut, and swiss cheese.
- Roast Beef Sandwich$15.59
- Salami Sandwich$14.39
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.59
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.19
- Turkey Breast Sandwich$15.59
- Veggie Special$10.79
Your choice of bagel topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded carrots, veggie cream cheese.
Smoked Fish Sandwich
- Nova Special$16.50
Classic smoked salmon sandwich including your choice of bagel and layered with cream cheese, capers,lettuce, tomato, onion and salmon.
- Center Cut Nova Special$20.70
Classic smoked salmon sandwich including your choice of bagel and layered with cream cheese, capers,lettuce, tomato, onion and salmon.
- Larry David Special$16.50
Your choice of bagel and layered with cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato, onion, whitefish salad and salmon
- Whitefish Salad Special$16.50
Your choice of bagel and layered with cream cheese, capers, lettuce, tomato, onion, and whitefish salad
- Nova w/ Cream Cheese$10.79
- Center Cut Nova w/ Cream Cheese$13.19