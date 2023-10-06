Greenfish Cafeteria 318 Campus Drive
HIBACHI BOWLS
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Pan-grilled chicken thigh with chef's special teriyaki sauce. *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
Pan-grilled thinly sliced rib-eye beef with chef's special teriyaki sauce *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Japanese panko breaded, deep-fried chicken thigh with chef's special katsu sauce. *Served with white rice and coleslaw
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Pan-grilled top-quality salmon with chef's special teriyaki sauce *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots
Spicy Eggplant Tofu Bowl
Grilled firm tofu, eggplant, bell pepper, red onion, garlic chili sauce *Served with white rice
CHAR BURGERS
Char Burger
flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Char Cheese Burger
flame-grilled beef patty with mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Ohana Burger
flame-grilled beef patty with pineapple, mild cheddar cheese, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun
Chicken Katsu Burger
Japanese panko breaded deep-fried chicken, coleslaw, katsu sauce on a toasted brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Katsu Burger
Japanese panko breaded deep-fried chicken, coleslaw, katsu sauce, Jalapeno, chili oil, and togarashi on a toasted brioche bun
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
SANDWICHES
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced deli turkey, creamy dill spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Swiss cheese on white bread
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Sliced deli turkey, creamy dill spread, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Swiss cheese on wheat bread
Club Sandwich
Sliced deli ham, turkey, bacon, creamy dill spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mild cheddar on pain de mie
Portobello Veggie Sandwich
Baked portobello, pesto mayo, tomato, basil, feta cheese on herb focaccia
SUSHI ROLLS
California Roll 8pcs.
Imitation crab, mayo, avocado
California Roll 4pcs.
Spicy tuna Roll
Chopped tuna, spicy sauce, green onion, cucumber
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce
Orange Roll
Salmon, crabmeat, spicy mayo on shrimp tempura, cucumber roll
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna on shrimp tempura, cucumber roll
Rose Garden Roll
Tuna, Salmon on top of California roll
Mango Roll
Tuna, Mango on top of spicy salmon, cucumber roll
Western Roll
Jalapeno, fried onion flakes, unagi sauce on Spicy crabmeat, cream cheese roll
Mega Spicy Roll
Tuna, mango on spicy salmon, cucumber roll
Lion King Roll
Baked salmon, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, unagi sauce on crabmeat, avocado roll
Avocado Roll
(veg) Cucumber Roll
Veggie Tempura Roll
Yam, onion, & zucchini tempura rolled with avocado, unagi sauce
POKE BOWLS
House Salmon Bowl
Salmon, crabmeat, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice
Tuna Lover Bowl
Tuna, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice
All Fish Bowl
Salmon, spicy tuna, crabmeat, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice
PASTA
CHEF SPECIAL
DRINKS
Fountain Soda
Water Bottle
LaCroix Can
San Pellegrino
Snapples
Pure Leaf Iced Tea
Arizona
Vitamin Water
Gatorade
Red Bull
Kombucha
Starbucks Coffee
Orange Juice
(cole pressed)