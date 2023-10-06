HIBACHI BOWLS

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$10.95

Pan-grilled chicken thigh with chef's special teriyaki sauce. *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$11.95

Pan-grilled thinly sliced rib-eye beef with chef's special teriyaki sauce *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$11.95

Japanese panko breaded, deep-fried chicken thigh with chef's special katsu sauce. *Served with white rice and coleslaw

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$14.95

Pan-grilled top-quality salmon with chef's special teriyaki sauce *Served with white rice, steamed broccoli & carrots

Spicy Eggplant Tofu Bowl

$9.95

Grilled firm tofu, eggplant, bell pepper, red onion, garlic chili sauce *Served with white rice

CHAR BURGERS

Char Burger

$6.95

flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Char Cheese Burger

$7.95

flame-grilled beef patty with mild cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Ohana Burger

$8.95Out of stock

flame-grilled beef patty with pineapple, mild cheddar cheese, grilled mushroom, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Katsu Burger

$7.95

Japanese panko breaded deep-fried chicken, coleslaw, katsu sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Spicy Chicken Katsu Burger

$8.95

Japanese panko breaded deep-fried chicken, coleslaw, katsu sauce, Jalapeno, chili oil, and togarashi on a toasted brioche bun

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Baked portobello, pesto mayo, tomato, basil, feta cheese on herb focaccia

Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Sliced deli turkey, creamy dill spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Swiss cheese on white bread

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$11.95

Sliced deli turkey, creamy dill spread, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Swiss cheese on wheat bread

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced deli ham, turkey, bacon, creamy dill spread, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mild cheddar on pain de mie

Portobello Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

Baked portobello, pesto mayo, tomato, basil, feta cheese on herb focaccia

SUSHI ROLLS

California Roll 8pcs.

$6.45

Imitation crab, mayo, avocado

California Roll 4pcs.

$3.45

Spicy tuna Roll

$7.95

Chopped tuna, spicy sauce, green onion, cucumber

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce

Orange Roll

$11.95

Salmon, crabmeat, spicy mayo on shrimp tempura, cucumber roll

Red Dragon Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna on shrimp tempura, cucumber roll

Rose Garden Roll

$11.95

Tuna, Salmon on top of California roll

Mango Roll

$11.95

Tuna, Mango on top of spicy salmon, cucumber roll

Western Roll

$10.95Out of stock

Jalapeno, fried onion flakes, unagi sauce on Spicy crabmeat, cream cheese roll

Mega Spicy Roll

$11.95Out of stock

Tuna, mango on spicy salmon, cucumber roll

Lion King Roll

$12.95Out of stock

Baked salmon, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, unagi sauce on crabmeat, avocado roll

Avocado Roll

$4.95

(veg) Cucumber Roll

$4.25

Veggie Tempura Roll

$6.95Out of stock

Yam, onion, & zucchini tempura rolled with avocado, unagi sauce

POKE BOWLS

House Salmon Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon, crabmeat, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice

Tuna Lover Bowl

$11.99Out of stock

Tuna, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice

All Fish Bowl

$12.99Out of stock

Salmon, spicy tuna, crabmeat, seaweed salad, cucumber, red cabbage, spring salad, green onion, furikake, tobiko over sushi rice

PASTA

Pasta Siciliana

$10.99

Penne pasta, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, mint, smoked mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$9.99

Fettuccini pasta, black olive, sundried tomatoes, bail, creamy pesto sauce

CHEF SPECIAL

Thai Rend Curry Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast in creamy Thai red curry sauce with cherry tomatoes and dried cranberry *Served with white rice

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

LaCroix Can

$1.99Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$2.49

Snapples

$2.99

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.99

Arizona

$2.49Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$2.49Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Kombucha

$3.49Out of stock

Starbucks Coffee

$3.99Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.99Out of stock

(cole pressed)

Soda Can

$1.99