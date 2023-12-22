Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails Greenleaf JWA
Core Menu
Starters
Bowls
- Paleo Chicken Fajita$19.80
Paleo cauliflower rice, shredded chicken tinga, bell peppers, red onions, kale, watermelon radish, and vegan nacho aioli with zesty lemon vinaigrette
- La La Bowl$15.40
"Organic quinoa, shredded kale, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, marinated tomatoes, vegan ranch, and vegan nacho aioli with Charo’s balsamic vinaigrette. Chef's recommends grilled salmon"
- Hollywood Bowl$16.50
Organic quinoa, chicken, shredded kale, arugula, herbed goat cheese, roasted beets, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds with Charo's balsamic vinaigrette
- 305 Bowl$16.50
Cilantro lime rice, braised carnitas, sautéed power greens, sweet potato, black beans, and avocado with grilled pineapple salsa. Served with corn tortillas, and tomatillo salsa
Sandwiches
- Hot Caprese Panini$14.30
Fresh local mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and balsamic glaze with Nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette
- Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.30
Almond-crusted chicken, aged white Cheddar, pickled jalapeños, tomato, and butter lettuce with chipotle aioli
- Pesto Chicken Panini$14.30
Shaved chicken, avocado pesto, tomato, arugula, and aged white Cheddar with Nonna’s basil pesto vinaigrette
Burgers
- Grass-Fed Angus Burger$14.85
Aged white Cheddar, pickles, butter lettuce, tomato, and red onion with garlic aioli
- Turkey Burger$14.85
Smashed avocado, smoked Gouda, tomato, caramelized onion, and butter lettuce with garlic aioli
- Vegan Smash Burger$15.95
Lightlife vegan patty, vegan Chao cheese, smashed avocado, tomato, arugula, and pickled jalapeños with garlic aioli. Served on butter lettuce and micro greens
Salads
- Cabo Kale Salad$14.30
Chopped romaine & kale, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, jicama, red onions, tomatoes, cotija, cilantro, and tortilla chips with vegan chipotle ranch. Chef recommends roasted cauliflower
- Lemongrass Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens, chicken, mango, pineapple, jicama, daikon sprouts, toasted coconut, roasted cashews, and Thai chili with lemongrass lychee vinaigrette
- Kitchen Sink Cobb Salad$17.05
Chopped romaine, nitrate-free bacon, roasted turkey breast, hard-boiled pasture-raised egg, avocado, carrots, garbanzos, tomatoes, and fresh basil with Charo's balsamic vinaigrette
- Zorra the Greek Salad$15.40
Chopped romaine, arugula, healthy hummus, artichokes, vegan feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and red onions with Joey's garlic herb vinaigrette. Chef recommends chicken
Gourmet Sides
- Baked Garlic Fries$6.60
Served with sugar-free ketchup
- Baked Sweet Potato Fries$6.60
Served with vegan chipotle ranch
- Paleo Cauliflower Rice$6.60
Cauliflower rice with fresh herbs
- Cilantro Lime Rice$5.50
Brown rice, cilantro, and fresh lime
- Add Bacon$3.00
- Add Scrambled Egg$2.00
- Add Potatoes$2.00
- Side Toast$2.00
Kids
Breakfast
- Smashed Avocado Toast$12.05
Rustic wheat, topped with smashed avocado, cucumber, watermelon radish, micro greens, chili flake, and lemon juice. Chef recommends local pasture-raised egg and nitrate-free bacon
- Paleo Breakfast Bowl$18.15
Paleo cauliflower rice, pasture-raised soft-boiled egg, shredded chicken tinga, spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and basil with zesty lemon vinaigrette
- Classic Breakfast Burrito$13.75
Local pasture-raised scrambled eggs, nitrate-free bacon, aged white cheddar, and smashed potatoes wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, served with a side of tomatillo salsa
- Egg and Bacon Sandwich$13.20
Local pasture-raised egg, nitrate-free bacon, avocado pesto, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, and nonna’s vinaigrette on a croissant
- The Duke$17.60
Two local pasture-raised eggs, nitrate-free bacon, breakfast potatoes,and grilled tomatoes
NA Beverages
- Greenleaf Bottled Water$2.50
- Coconut Water$6.00
- Kombucha$6.00
- Freshly Squeezed Juice$6.00
- Lemonade$4.35
- Iced Tea$4.35
- Quench$9.90
Watermelon, jicama, strawberry, mint lime & watermelon rind
- Gingersnap$9.90
Fuji apple, green apple, ginger & lemon
- Sunrise$9.90
Orange, carrot, coconut water, lemon, ginger & turmeric
- Clover$9.90
Kale, cucumber, celery, spinach, pear, cilantro, mint & lime
- Powerade$3.29
- 20 oz soda Bottle$3.29
- Monster Energy$5.49
- Minute Made Bottle$3.29
- Tea 16oz Bottle$3.29
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Smart Water$5.49
- Pellegrino$4.99