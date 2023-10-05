Popular Items

COLD PRESSED JUICE

Cold-Pressed Juice

10 different varieties of cold-pressed juice and our NEW superfood beverages! Made in house, NEVER HPP! 2.5 pounds of produce per bottle, meal replacement or as a supplement to a meal. 2 servings per 16oz bottle.
Restore

Restore

$9.00

Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Reboot

Reboot

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Renew

Renew

$9.00

Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Melon, Lime *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Replenish

Replenish

$9.00

Carrot, Apple, Orange, Lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Revive

Revive

$9.00

*NEW RECIPE! ZERO FRUIT GREEN JUICE* Kale, Collards, Spinach, Romaine, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Spirulina...touch of lemon *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Reset

Reset

$9.00

Filtered Water, Organic Maple Syrup, Lemon, Cayenne *All juice is cold-pressed in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted*

Rebuild

Rebuild

$9.00

Turmeric, ceylon cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, vanilla, coconut manna, and coconut milk. *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Receive

Receive

$9.00

Pitaya, rose hips, lemongrass, hibiscus, orange + lemon zest, coconut water, ginger *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Refuel

Refuel

$9.00

Arabica coffee, MCT, B12, reishi, chaga, lions' mane, coconut milk *All Superfood Beverages are made in house and bottled. Ingredients cannot be omitted* ALLERGENS: COCONUT, MUSHROOM

6 Pack

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!
6 Pack

6 Pack

$50.00

Grab a discounted 6 pack! (limit one per customer per location) To order a 3 day cleanse it must be done in advance, please email info@greensandgrainsusa.com!

SMOOTHIES & BOWLS

Bowls

Naked Bowl

Naked Bowl

$11.00

Choice of smoothie bowl base topped with Purely Elizabeth Gluten Free Granola, fresh banana and an organic maple drizzle! ALLERGENS: COCONUT (classic bowl) , ALMOND (acai), COCONUT (coconut), COCONUT (green)

Pumpkin Bowl

Pumpkin Bowl

$13.00

FALL SPECIAL! Smoothie base with unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, splash of maple! Topped with gluten free granola, banana, pepitas and currants!

Smoothies

Acai

Acai

$9.00

Acai, Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$9.00

Banana, Berry Blend, Almond Milk, Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder or Both. ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)

Coco Glow

Coco Glow

$9.00

Banana, Berry Blend, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water and Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Ging & Juice

Ging & Juice

$9.00

Banana, Pitaya, Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Splash of Apple Juice.

Green Phene

Green Phene

$9.00

Banana, Kale, Avocado, Almond Milk, Almond Butter. ALLERGENS: ALMOND

Matcha Greens

Matcha Greens

$9.00

Banana, Pineapple, Hemp Seed Protein, Brazil Nuts and Matcha blended with Coconut Milk. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, BRAZIL NUTS

Pina Kalada

Pina Kalada

$9.00

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Water + Coconut Manna. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Pitaya

Pitaya

$9.00

Pitaya, Banana, Pineapple, Apple Juice

So Fresh N So Green

So Fresh N So Green

$9.00

Banana, Kale, Pineapple, Spirulina and Coconut Water. ALLERGENS: COCONUT

Viva La Vegan

Viva La Vegan

$9.00

Banana, Dates, Almond Milk, with Choice of Peanut Butter or Cacao Powder (add Greek Coffee for $0.50). ALLERGENS: ALMOND, PEANUT (optional)

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$9.00

FALL SPECIAL! Unsweetened almond milk, banana, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, splash of maple!

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Pita

Breakfast Pita

$9.00

Grilled cheez on pita bread topped with tofu scramble and tomatoes. Try adding avocado or tzatziki! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT, SESAME

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Corn tortillas topped with tofu scramble, veggie chili, cheez and avocado! (3pc) ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY

Scramble Bowl

Scramble Bowl

$9.00

Tofu scramble topped with veggie chili, avocado and hemp "parm"! Try it with cheez or hot sauce or both! ALLERGENS: SOY

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Fresh Avocado slices on toasted buttery ciabatta bread topped with heart healthy hemp seeds, salt and pepper! 4 pieces! Add fresh tomato, coconut bacon or both!

SPECIALS

SPECIAL OF THE WEEK

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$13.95

Potato gnocchi tossed in butternut squash sauce, topped with roasted almonds and fresh sage! *contains gluten and almonds

Grab + Go Vegan Ranch 16oz

Grab + Go Vegan Ranch 16oz

$10.50

Our famous Vegan Ranch now available for you to take on the go!

Grab + Go Vegan Caesar 16oz

Grab + Go Vegan Caesar 16oz

$10.50

Our famous Vegan Caesar now available for you to take on the go!

Grab + Go Coconut Bacon 6oz

Grab + Go Coconut Bacon 6oz

$10.50

Our famous coconut bacon now available for you to take on the go!

Grab + Go Pita Chip Croutons 6oz

Grab + Go Pita Chip Croutons 6oz

$10.50

Our famous pita chip croutons now available for you to take on the go!

PITAS

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$13.00

Homemade Seitan Gyro "Meat", our famous Vegan Tzatziki, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Lettuce on a Grilled Pita. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$12.00

Falafel Patties, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, our speciality Sriracha Tahini sauce on a grilled pita! Add tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Hummus Pita

Hummus Pita

$11.00

Garlic Lemon Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers on a grilled pita! Add avocado for an up charge or try it on a whole wheat wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Pita

$11.00

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad, Shredded Romaine + Tomatoes on Grilled Pita. Try it as a wrap instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, SESAME

PANINIS

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$11.00

Vegan Mozzarella, Tomato, Cashew Pesto on a Grilled Panini. Add Chk'n for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, CASHEW

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$13.00

Vegan Cheez, Smoked Tofu, Pickles, Tomato, Onion, Dijon, Vegan Mayo on a Grilled Panini! One of the best sandwiches you will ever have! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini

Chk'n Parm Pesto Panini

$13.00

Chk'n patty, melted vegan mozzarella, house-made marinara and or amazing cashew pesto on grilled panini. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY, COCONUT, CASHEW

Avocado BLT Panini

Avocado BLT Panini

$12.00

Fresh Sliced Avocado, house-made Coconut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Vegan Mayo on grille panini. Try it with Chk'n or make it a wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, COCONUT, SOY

WRAPS

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

Buffalo Chk’n Kale Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Buffalo Chk'n, Kale, Cucumbers, Onions, Vegan Caesar on a Whole Wheat Wrap! Add avocado for a twist! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Classic Chk’n Wrap

Classic Chk’n Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Chk'n, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

House-made fried chickpea patties, our famous sriracha tahini sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a whole wheat wrap! Try it on grilled pita instead or add our vegan tzatziki sauce for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Greens and Grains famous creamy lemon garlic hummus with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber in a whole wheat wrap! Try it on a grilled pita instead or add avocado for an up charge! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SESAME

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$11.00

Brown Rice and Sweet Potato Veggie Burger, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Shredded Cabbage, Vegan Mayo and Ketchup on Whole Wheat Wrap! ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY

Sesame Kale Wrap

Sesame Kale Wrap

$11.00

Sesame Kale with Carrots, Cabbage, Smoked Tofu, Cashews and our house-made Sesame Ginger dressing on Whole Wheat Wrap

SANDWICHES

Vegan Cheesesteak

Vegan Cheesesteak

$15.00

Seitan and cheez whiz served on a 12" long roll, with your choice of add-ons like spicy cherry pepper spread (shown), fried onions (shown), lettuce (shown), ketchup, mayo, tomato. Add Sweet Potato Fries on the side for $3.50!

Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich

Buffalo Ranch Chk'n Sandwich

$11.00

Buffalo Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Tomatoes and Ranch on Toasted Bun. Try it as a wrap or add cheez for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT

Classic Chk’n Sandwich

Classic Chk’n Sandwich

$10.00

Chk'n Patty, Lettuce, Pickles and Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun! Classic, simple and delicious! Get it on a Whole Wheat Wrap for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.00

If you loved our "Meatball Parm Pita" you'll love this elevated version! Try our Meatball Parm Sub on a 12 inch Amoroso's roll, 6 savory meatballs, our house-made marinara and signature cheez whiz! Add some sweet potato fries and share it all with a friend!

GREENS

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine topped with cucumber, onion, house-made pita chip croutons, chk'n and our famous caesar dressing on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: WHEAT, SOY (wheat + sesame in pita)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, chickpea salad, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, creamy vegan feta and our tahini vinaigrette on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT (salad) SESAME (dressing) WHEAT + SESAME (pita)

Avocado BLT Salad

Avocado BLT Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, sliced avocado, house-made coconut bacon, tomatoes, and our delicious vegan ranch on the side! Pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: COCONUT, SOY (salad + dressing) WHEAT + SESAME (pita)

Sesame Crunch Salad

Sesame Crunch Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine topped with shredded red cabbage, carrot, cucumber, red onion, smoked tofu, crunchy cashews and crispy stix! Served with our creamy sesame ginger dressing served on the side. Salad is served with toasted pita bread upon request, $14.

Build Your Own / Trio

Build Your Own / Trio

$14.00

Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick three of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES (wheat + sesame in pita)

Build Your Own / Duo

Build Your Own / Duo

$13.00

Start with a Kale OR Spinach base then pick two of your favorite house-made toppings or pair with some plant-based protein like crispy chk'n, smoked tofu or vegan meatballz! Served with grilled pita upon request and your choice of house-made dressing. ALLERGENS: VARIES (wheat + sesame in pita)

GRAINS

Grains Bowls

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$13.00

Pick your favorite house-made topping to have over organic brown rice! Try adding some vegan protein or avocado! ALLERGENS: VARIES

Quinoa

Quinoa

$14.00

Pick your favorite house-made topping to have over organic quinoa! Try adding some vegan protein or avocado! ALLERGENS: VARIES

HOT EXTRAS

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

Veggie Chili LG (16oz)

$6.50

Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)

Soup of the Week LG (16oz)

Soup of the Week LG (16oz)

$6.50

We rotate our delicious soups each week! Call the store or check with your team member! Served with grilled pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)

Chk’n Tenders

Chk’n Tenders

$9.00

Crispy and juicy Vegan Chk'n Tenders! 6 to an order and you can pick your sauce! All are house-made! Vegan Ranch, Gold Fever, Sweet Dijon or Buffalo Sauce!

Mac N Cheez (GF)

Mac N Cheez (GF)

$9.00

Gluten-free elbow macaroni tossed in housemade cheez whiz!

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Sweet potato fries served with your choice of one dipping sauce (Gold Fever, Ranch, Sweet Dijon or Ketchup). Extra sauces are $1 each.

Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini

Falafel Patties w/Sriracha Tahini

$8.00

House- made fried chickpea patties served with sriracha tahini dip, switch to tzatziki for an up charge! ALLERGENS: SESAME (tahini), SOY (tztaziki + oil)

Meatballz w/Sauce

Meatballz w/Sauce

$8.00

Hearty Italian style meatballz served with our house-made marinara, delicious! Enough for a meal! Add some vgan cheez for an up charge! 6pc ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT, COCONUT (for cheez only)

Coconut Curry Lentils + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)

Coconut Curry Lentils + Sweet Potatoes (8oz)

$7.00

Savory sweet potato and lentil stew, with a light curry flavor in a creamy coconut sauce. Served with grilled pita upon request. 8oz. ALLERGENS: COCONUT// WHEAT + SESAME (for pita bread only)

Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)

Broccoli and Kale w/ Hemp Parm (16oz)

$7.00

Roasted broccoli & kale with hits of garlic & tamari, topped with "hemp parm". ALLERGENS: SOY (tamari + aminos) ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.50

Buttery grilled pita bread! ALLERGENS: WHEAT + SESAME

COLD EXTRAS

Grape Leaves (6pc)

Grape Leaves (6pc)

$7.00

Aromatic rice and herbs rolled into grape leaves and toss in a light lemon oil. 6pc ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)

Chickpea Salad (16oz)

Chickpea Salad (16oz)

$7.00

Hearty chickpeas tossed in a light lemon, garlic, red wine vinaigrette. 16oz ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)

Quinoa of the Week (16oz)

Quinoa of the Week (16oz)

$7.00

Organic Quinoa salad which rotates on a weekly basis. Varieties include fresh veggies, nuts, fruits and herbs. Call the store or ask your team member for details! 16oz.

Hummus (8oz)

Hummus (8oz)

$7.00

Our famous creamy lemon garlic hummus, served with your choice of carrots or grilled pita bread! 8oz. ALLERGENS: SESAME, WHEAT (for pita bread only)

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad (8oz)

Buffalo Ranch Chickpea Salad (8oz)

$7.00

Mashed chickpeas mixed with diced onion and celery and our house-made vegan ranch and buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of carrots or pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY// WHEAT + SESAME (for pita bread only)

Tzatziki (8oz)

Tzatziki (8oz)

$8.00

The best EVER vegan tzatziki! Served with your choice of carrots or double grilled pita. (8 oz.) ALLERGENS: SOY// WHEAT + SESAME (for pita bread only)

Side of Dressing

Side of Dressing

$2.00

Choose from 7 varieties of house-made dressing! Never any sugar added!

SNACKS + SWEETS

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

Vegan Rob's Cauiliflower Puffs

$4.50

Vegan Rob's offers vegan chips & snacks focused on nutrition and compassion. Their snacks are gluten-free, vegan, non-gmo, and kosher so that all can enjoy!

Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

Vegan Rob's Spicy Dragon Puffs

$4.50

Vegan Rob's offers vegan chips & snacks focused on nutrition and compassion. Their snacks are gluten-free, vegan, non-gmo, and kosher so that all can enjoy!

House-baked Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies / 3pk

House-baked Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies / 3pk

$5.50

Delicious house-baked vegan chocolate chip cookies, in a 3 pack! ALLERGENS: gluten + soy.

House-baked Vegan Cupcake of the Week

House-baked Vegan Cupcake of the Week

$4.75

Cupcake of the week is a rotating flavor, please call the store or check with your team member! Cake/Icing General Allergens are: WHEAT, SOY, ALMOND. *Due to the item rotating, other allergens like peanut, cashew, coconut and more, can be present. Check with your team member!*

MYLK Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bars / GF

MYLK Chocolate Crispy Wafer Bars / GF

$4.00

Trupo Treats is dedicated to making ethical and delicious plant-based chocolate products. Plant-based, vegan milk chocolate wafer bars, gluten-free and soy-free!

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Lime Mango / GF + Raw

$4.75

Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Lime Mango - Dates, CASHEW NUTS, ALMONDS, coconut milk, agave syrup, mango, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, lime, lemon, cornflower petals.

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw

Nats Rawline Vegan Cake / Tiramisu / GF + Raw

$4.75

Nats Rawline is 100% raw, gluten free and all whole foods! Tiramisu - Dates, water, CASHEW NUTS, coconut milk, non-hydrogenated coconut oil, ALMONDS, buckwheat, agave syrup, cocoa powder, coffee, Madagascar vanilla, salt.

Vegan Cheesecake

Vegan Cheesecake

$5.50

Sirabellas Vegan Cheesecake is a New York Style plant-based cheesecake that uses 100% vegan ingredients! Tastes like you remember!

Vegan Fudge Brownie

Vegan Fudge Brownie

$4.00

MORE THAN A BROWNIE! Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!

Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

Vegan Birthday Cake Brownie

$4.00

MORE THAN A BROWNIE! Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!

Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

Vegan Cinnamon Blondie Brownie

$4.00

MORE THAN A BROWNIE! Greyston Bakery creates scrumptious brownies and blondies. But there's more. We hire bakers with our innovative Open Hiring® policy that provides meaningful employment to those who have experienced barriers to employment. With every purchase - you are truly changing lives for the better. That's how they're more than a brownie!

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches / 3 pack

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches / 3 pack

$15.95

House-made Ice Cream Sandwiches! Now available in 3 packs, made with chocolate chip cookies! Each 3 pack includes 2 vanilla with rainbow sprinkle and 1 chocolate with chocolate sprinkles! Made with Temptation Oat Milk Soft Serve!

SINGLE Ice Cream Sandwich

SINGLE Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.25

Your choice of chocolate or vanilla oat milk soft serve made with fresh baked chocolate chip cookies! Always 100% vegan of course! Choice of Vanilla rolled in rainbow sprinkles or chocolate rolled in chocolate sprinkles! Grab a single or a 3 pack!

DRINKS

Boxed Water 16.9oz

Boxed Water 16.9oz

$2.50
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha 12oz

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha 12oz

$5.25
Spindrift Sparkling 12oz

Spindrift Sparkling 12oz

$3.00
Poppi Soda 12oz

Poppi Soda 12oz

$3.50

Wanna stay healthy? Listen to your gut. 70% of your body’s immunity begins with your gut, so we made it fun and easy to get the prebiotics your body needs and boost your immunity at the source. Make no mistake, soda is delicious. But most are loaded with empty calories and chemicals, which is insanely unhealthy. So Poppi made a better one. Cheers!

Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

Iced Tea Unsweetened 16oz

$2.75