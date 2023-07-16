Greens & Proteins 5- South Rainbow 6375 South Rainbow Boulevard
Blended Smoothies & Juices
Wellness Drink
Green grape, green apple, kale, spinach, collard greens, ginger, flax, pineapple, orange, lime, wheat-grass (286 cal | 2.5 fat | 67 carbs | 6 protein)
Green Ginger Limeade
Green grape, spinach, ginger, lime (277 cal, .5 fat, 72 carbs, 3 protein)
Fresh Beetz Juice
Beets, spinach, ginger, lemon, carrot orange, green grapes (213 cal | .7fat | 54 carbs | 3 protein )
Watermelon Strawberry Juice
Watermelon, strawberry, raspberry (221 cal | .5 fat | 56 carbs | 2 protein)
Loaded Antioxidant Chiller Juice
Green grapes, blueberry, blackberry (313 cal | 1 fat | 80 carbs | 3 protein )
Carrot Juice
Carrot, green grapes, green apple, ginger, lemon (32cal | 1 fat | 83 carbs | 3 protein)
Straight to the Heart - Ginger Lime Juice
Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, wheatgrass, ginger, lime (211 cal | 55 carbs | 2 protein)
Straight to the Heart - Orange Pineapple Juice
Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (236 cal | 62 carbs | 2 protein)
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
Cacao, chocolate chips, banana, peanut, avocado, kale, spinach, flax, chia, honey ( 715 cal | 37 fat | 94 carbs | 17 protein)
Green Shake
Acai Berry Smoothie
Acai, green grapes, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple, coconut, spinach, kale, banana, peaches & honey. (360 cal | 4 fat | 89 carbs | 4 protein)
Malibu Breeze Smoothie
Green grape, pineapple, orange, squash, carrot, cabbage, banana, strawberry, peach, chia, flax, coconut, honey (422 cal | 4 fat | 93 carbs | 7 protein
Acai Breakfast Smoothie
Acai, banana, pineapple, blueberry, blackberry, peach, honey (387 cal | 10 fat | 65 carbs | 4 protein)
Banana Split Smoothie
Banana, strawberries, peaches, squash, cabbage, carrots & walnuts. (574 cal | 28 fat | 70 carbs | 16 protein)
Green Leaf Berry Blast Smoothie
Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, lemon, carrot, cabbage, spinach, kale (316 cal | 4 fat | 69 carbs | 4 protein)
Chocolate Veggiechino Smoothie
Cacao, chocolate chips, coffee beans, avocado, spinach, kale, collard greens, flax, chia, raisin, green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (430 cal | 20 fat | 64 carbs | 11 protein)
Breakfast
Berry Parfait
house made granola, strawberry yogurt, fresh berries (356 cal, 13 fat, 52 carbs, 11 protein)
G&P Granola
oats, oat bran, flax, walnut, coconut, raisin, maple syrup, sucanat, fresh berries (604 cal, 33 fat, 75 carbs, 11 protein)
Acai Sorbet Berry Bowl
sugar-free acai sorbet, banana, pineapple, fresh berries, granola (307 cal, 8g fat, 51 carbs, 3 protein)
Real Deal Oatmeal
steel cut oats, flax, cinnamon, sucanat, almond milk, banana, raisin (314 cal, 7 fat, 61 carbs, 6 protein)
3 Eggs & House Made Turkey Sausage
3 eggs, house made turkey sausage, tofu home fries (361 cal, 10 fat, 19 carbs, 47 protein)
Steak & Eggs
two eggs, steak, wheat bread, potato medley (685 cal, 37 fat, 47 carbs, 47 protein)
Greek Scamble
egg whites, feta, kalamata olive, basil, peppers, onions, tomato, toasted pita, tofu home fries (333 cal, 7 fat, 37 carbs, 29 protein)
G&P Loco Moco
angus patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (530 cal, 16 fat, 57 carbs, 31 protein)
Impossible Loco Moco
Impossible patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (570 cal, 15 fat, 66 carbs, 30 protein)
G&P Breakfast Burrito
eggs, onion, tomato, roasted chili, house-made turkey sausage, cheddar, salsa, tofu home fries (771 cal, 33 fat, 48 carbs, 62 protein)
Steak & Egg Burrito
eggs, potato, steak, cheddar, fruit cup (1,005 cal, 53 fat, 76 carbs, 56 protein)
SW Tofu & Soy Chorizo Burrito
tofu, soy chorizo, roasted chili, cilantro, tomato, onion, salsa, tofu home fries (617 cal, 26 fat, 51 carbs, 40 protein)
Grilled Vegetable Frittata
baked eggs, caramelized onion, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, herb (514 cal, 40 fat, 11 carbs, 22 protein)
Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata
baked eggs, oven-roasted turkey, broccoli, fontina (678 cal, 48 fat, 7 carbs, 37 protein)
Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Frittata
baked eggs, mozzarella, tomato, basil (623 cal, 41 fat, 9 carbs, 32 protein)
Small Pickings
American Toast
Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, turkey bacon (390 cal, 24 fat, 28 carbs, 16 protein)
Italian Toast
Pumpernickel toast, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic (350 cal, 19 fat, 37 carbs, 9 protein)
Greek Toast
Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, tomato, feta, greek dressing (370 cal, 16 fat, 29 carbs, 37 protein)
Thai Peanut Chicken Strips
Chicken strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw (505 cal, 25 fat, 13 carbs, 59 protein)
VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick'n Strips
Gardein chick'n strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw
Hummus & Pita
Artichoke & roasted red pepper hummus, lavash chips, cabbage pita (361 cal, 17 fat, 41 carbs, 11 protein)
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Strips
Chicken strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (340 cal, 11 fat, 5 carbs, 52 protein)
VEGAN Buffalo Chick'n Strips
Gardein chick'n strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (Cal – 3293 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 12 | Protein – 33)
Pizza
Chicken Sausage Pizza
Chicken sausage, red sauce, tomato, fennel, fontina (470 cal, 20 fat, 51 carbs, 24 protein)
The Greek Pizza
Red pepper hummus, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, feta (296 cal, 14 fat, 48 carbs, 11 protein)
Veggie Pizza
Red sauce, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata olive, mozzarella, vegan mozzarella option (342 cal, 14 fat, 56 carbs, 17 protein)
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion, cilantro. Chick’n $2 sub (510 cal, 14 fat, 60 carbs, 38 protein)
Margherita Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, roasted garlic, basil (374 cal, 11 fat, 58 carbs, 15 protein)
Soups
Chicken Lime Soup
Chicken breast, carrot, corn, peas, celery, onion, garlic, lime, black pepper, brown rice. ( Cal – 347 | Fat – 2.5 | Carbs – 60 | Protein – 19 )
White Bean Chili
Calories – 281 | Fat (gm) – 17 | Carbs – 18 | Protein (gm) – 15
Meaty Potato Soup
Turkey, turkey bacon, potato, onion, garlic, seasoning, cream, kale. Served with lavash chips. ( Cal – 260 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 8 | Protein – 18 )
Lentil Soup
Lentils, zucchini, squash, tomato, onion, garlic, spinach. (Cal – 110 | Fat – 1 | Carbs – 22 | Protein – 7)
Tomato Basil Bisque
Roma tomatoes, marinara, basil, onion, garlic, cream. Served with lavash grilled cheese. (Cal – 120 | Fat – 9.5 | Carbs – 38 | Protein – 1)
Salads
Ahi Protein
Seared ahi tuna, balsamic portabella, sunflower seeds, artichoke hearts, egg, tofu, avocado, romaine, arugula, citrus vinaigrette (Cal – 559 | Fat – 36 | Carbs – 21 | Protein – 43)
Albacore Tuna
Albacore, tomato, celery, cucumber, bibb lettuce, dijon dressing ( Cal – 185/266 | Fat – 6/8 | Carbs – 10/12 | Protein – 16/30)
Chicken Quinoa
Chicken, quinoa, mint, cranberry, celery, fennel, spiced pumpkin seeds, cider vinaigrette (Cal – 555 | Fat – 18 | Carbs – 48 | Protein 48)
G&P Chopped
Roasted turkey, spinach, roasted corn, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, artichoke, tomato, couscous, balsamic, buttermilk pesto (Cal – 501 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 68 | Protein – 21)
Low-Carb Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese & crisps, caesar ( Cal – 277/410 | Fat – 22/31 | Carbs – 9/15 | Protein – 11/19 )
Rough Cut Roma Tomato
Greens, tomato, cucumber, dill, feta, greek dressing (Cal – 269/390 | Fat – 23/33 | Carbs – 11/18 | Protein – 8/12)
Skinny Chef
Roasted turkey, romaine, kale, cucumber, tomato, swiss, egg, agave dijon (Cal – 291/381 | Fat – 11/11 | Carbs – 17/24 | Protein – 26/37)
Steak Salad
Steak, romaine, arugula, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, tomato, pickled onion, caramelized onion vinaigrette (696 cal, 58 fat, 17 carbs, 32 protein)
Summer Berry
Spinach, fresh berries, goat cheese, orange, frisee, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette (Cal – 275/414 | Fat – 22/33 | Carbs – 17/25 | Protein – 6/9)
Tacos & Bowls
Taco & Bowls
Greek Turkey Bowl
Turkey, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)
Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl
Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon, basmati rice, cucumber, tomato, asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)
Bulgogi Korean Steak Bowl
Steak, brown rice, cabbage, pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrot, broccoli, green onion, sesame, bulgogi sauce (618 cal, 20 fat, 72 carbs, 38 protein)
Greek Impossible Bowl
Impossible Burger, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)
VEGAN Chick'n Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled Gardein Chick’n, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, teriyaki, sesame (725 cal, 35 fat, 75 carbs, 43 protein)
VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick’N Bowl
Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)
Ahi Tacos
Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, avocado, cucumber mango salsa, sriracha grape vinaigrette (415 cal, 15 fat, 47 carbs, 25 protein)
Chicken Tacos
Chicken, corn relish, spinach, avocado & chipotle yogurt aiolis (415 cal, 11 fat, 33 carbs, 45 protein)
Steak Tacos
Steak, onion, pepper, arugula, avocado, chipotle yogurt aiol (506 cal, 21 fat, 37 carbs, 43 protein)
Burgers
Angus Burger
Ground lean Angus, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese. ( Cal – 605 | Fat – 33 | Carbs – 35| Protein – 43)
Bison Burger
Grilled bison burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. ( Cal – 442 / Fat – 7 | Carbs – 39 | Protein – 55)
Turkey Burger
Turkey, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onions (376 cal, 9 fat, 65 carbs, 14 protein)
Impossible Burger
Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts & choice of Swiss, cheddar or Vegan cheese. ( Cal – 415 | Fat – 16 | Carbs – 44 | Protein – 27)
G&P Veggie Burger
A lentil black bean, brown rice, mushroom, celery, carrot, onion, cilantro, basil, garlic and cashew patty w/ L, T, O, & sprouts. (Cal – 376 | Fat – 9 | Carbs – 64 | Protein – 14)
Wraps & Sandwiches
Cheese Steak
Angus, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato (670 cal, 45 fat, 20 carbs, 44 protein)
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing (306 cal, 8 fat, 25 carbs, 31 protein)
California Grilled Chicken
Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch, celery, lettuce, tomato (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap
Cajun Angus Wrap
Ground Angus, blue cheese, Cajun seasoning, pickled onions, tomatoes & creamy slaw Nutrition Info Calculated on Cabbage Wrap ( Cal – 597 | Fat – 23 | Carbs – 42 | Protein – 58)
Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Portabella, asparagus, squash, zucchini, artichoke hearts, peppers, spinach, tomato, bean puree, walnut cilantro pesto (335 cal, 23 fat, 27 carbs, 18 protein)
VEGAN California Grilled Chick’N
Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch, celery, lettuce, tomato (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)
VEGAN Buffalo Chick’N Wrap
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)
VEGAN Teriyaki Chick’N Wrap
Build Your Own Meal
Kids Menu
Quesadilla
Wheat tortilla, cheddar & Mozzarella, 3 oz fruit cup
Chicken Strips
Grilled chicken strips, ranch, 3oz fruit cup
Turkey Pinwheel
Wheat wrap, sliced turkey, swiss, roasted red pepper hummus, 3oz fruit cup
Pasta & Marinara
Whole wheat penne, house made marinara, parmesan, 3oz fruit cup
Kid's Burger
Cheese Pizza
Thin crust, house made marinara, cheddar & mozzarella