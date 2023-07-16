Blended Smoothies & Juices

Add Whey Protein $2 / Pea Protein $2.50
Wellness Drink

Wellness Drink

$8.50

Green grape, green apple, kale, spinach, collard greens, ginger, flax, pineapple, orange, lime, wheat-grass (286 cal | 2.5 fat | 67 carbs | 6 protein)

Green Ginger Limeade

Green Ginger Limeade

$7.00

Green grape, spinach, ginger, lime (277 cal, .5 fat, 72 carbs, 3 protein)

Fresh Beetz Juice

$8.50

Beets, spinach, ginger, lemon, carrot orange, green grapes (213 cal | .7fat | 54 carbs | 3 protein )

Watermelon Strawberry Juice

Watermelon Strawberry Juice

$7.00

Watermelon, strawberry, raspberry (221 cal | .5 fat | 56 carbs | 2 protein)

Loaded Antioxidant Chiller Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, blueberry, blackberry (313 cal | 1 fat | 80 carbs | 3 protein )

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$7.00

Carrot, green grapes, green apple, ginger, lemon (32cal | 1 fat | 83 carbs | 3 protein)

Straight to the Heart - Ginger Lime Juice

Straight to the Heart - Ginger Lime Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, wheatgrass, ginger, lime (211 cal | 55 carbs | 2 protein)

Straight to the Heart - Orange Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (236 cal | 62 carbs | 2 protein)

Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

$8.50

Cacao, chocolate chips, banana, peanut, avocado, kale, spinach, flax, chia, honey ( 715 cal | 37 fat | 94 carbs | 17 protein)

Green Shake

Green Shake

$8.50
Acai Berry Smoothie

Acai Berry Smoothie

$8.50

Acai, green grapes, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple, coconut, spinach, kale, banana, peaches & honey. (360 cal | 4 fat | 89 carbs | 4 protein)

Malibu Breeze Smoothie

$8.50

Green grape, pineapple, orange, squash, carrot, cabbage, banana, strawberry, peach, chia, flax, coconut, honey (422 cal | 4 fat | 93 carbs | 7 protein

Acai Breakfast Smoothie

$8.50

Acai, banana, pineapple, blueberry, blackberry, peach, honey (387 cal | 10 fat | 65 carbs | 4 protein)

Banana Split Smoothie

Banana Split Smoothie

$8.50

Banana, strawberries, peaches, squash, cabbage, carrots & walnuts. (574 cal | 28 fat | 70 carbs | 16 protein)

Green Leaf Berry Blast Smoothie

Green Leaf Berry Blast Smoothie

$8.50

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, pineapple, lemon, carrot, cabbage, spinach, kale (316 cal | 4 fat | 69 carbs | 4 protein)

Chocolate Veggiechino Smoothie

Chocolate Veggiechino Smoothie

$8.50

Cacao, chocolate chips, coffee beans, avocado, spinach, kale, collard greens, flax, chia, raisin, green grapes, honey, avocado pit, orange, pineapple, lime (430 cal | 20 fat | 64 carbs | 11 protein)

Breakfast

Served All Day
Berry Parfait

Berry Parfait

$7.99

house made granola, strawberry yogurt, fresh berries (356 cal, 13 fat, 52 carbs, 11 protein)

G&P Granola

G&P Granola

$7.99

oats, oat bran, flax, walnut, coconut, raisin, maple syrup, sucanat, fresh berries (604 cal, 33 fat, 75 carbs, 11 protein)

Acai Sorbet Berry Bowl

Acai Sorbet Berry Bowl

$9.99

sugar-free acai sorbet, banana, pineapple, fresh berries, granola (307 cal, 8g fat, 51 carbs, 3 protein)

Real Deal Oatmeal

Real Deal Oatmeal

$7.99

steel cut oats, flax, cinnamon, sucanat, almond milk, banana, raisin (314 cal, 7 fat, 61 carbs, 6 protein)

Granola Crusted Whole Wheat French Toast

Granola Crusted Whole Wheat French Toast

$9.99

French toast crusted in our house-made granola and walnuts & served agave syrup & fried banana (576 cal)

Multigrain Protein Pancakes

Multigrain Protein Pancakes

$10.99

pancakes, walnut, banana, agave (582 cal, 22 fat, 48 carbs, 23 protein)

3 Eggs & House Made Turkey Sausage

3 Eggs & House Made Turkey Sausage

$9.99

3 eggs, house made turkey sausage, tofu home fries (361 cal, 10 fat, 19 carbs, 47 protein)

Steak & Eggs

$11.99

two eggs, steak, wheat bread, potato medley (685 cal, 37 fat, 47 carbs, 47 protein)

Greek Scamble

Greek Scamble

$9.99

egg whites, feta, kalamata olive, basil, peppers, onions, tomato, toasted pita, tofu home fries (333 cal, 7 fat, 37 carbs, 29 protein)

G&P Loco Moco

$9.99

angus patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (530 cal, 16 fat, 57 carbs, 31 protein)

Impossible Loco Moco

$12.99

Impossible patty, basmati rice, sunny side up egg, bulgogi sauce, green onion (570 cal, 15 fat, 66 carbs, 30 protein)

G&P Breakfast Burrito

G&P Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

eggs, onion, tomato, roasted chili, house-made turkey sausage, cheddar, salsa, tofu home fries (771 cal, 33 fat, 48 carbs, 62 protein)

Steak & Egg Burrito

$12.99

eggs, potato, steak, cheddar, fruit cup (1,005 cal, 53 fat, 76 carbs, 56 protein)

SW Tofu & Soy Chorizo Burrito

SW Tofu & Soy Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

tofu, soy chorizo, roasted chili, cilantro, tomato, onion, salsa, tofu home fries (617 cal, 26 fat, 51 carbs, 40 protein)

Grilled Vegetable Frittata

Grilled Vegetable Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, caramelized onion, tomato, artichoke, zucchini, herb (514 cal, 40 fat, 11 carbs, 22 protein)

Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata

Turkey Broccoli & Fontina Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, oven-roasted turkey, broccoli, fontina (678 cal, 48 fat, 7 carbs, 37 protein)

Tomato Mozzarella & Basil Frittata

$10.99

baked eggs, mozzarella, tomato, basil (623 cal, 41 fat, 9 carbs, 32 protein)

Small Pickings

Served All Day

American Toast

$8.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, turkey bacon (390 cal, 24 fat, 28 carbs, 16 protein)

Italian Toast

$8.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic (350 cal, 19 fat, 37 carbs, 9 protein)

Greek Toast

$9.99

Pumpernickel toast, avocado, sunny side up egg, tomato, feta, greek dressing (370 cal, 16 fat, 29 carbs, 37 protein)

Thai Peanut Chicken Strips

Thai Peanut Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw (505 cal, 25 fat, 13 carbs, 59 protein)

VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick'n Strips

$10.99

Gardein chick'n strips, spicy peanut sauce, carrot, cucumber, slaw

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$7.99

Artichoke & roasted red pepper hummus, lavash chips, cabbage pita (361 cal, 17 fat, 41 carbs, 11 protein)

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Strips

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Strips

$9.99

Chicken strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (340 cal, 11 fat, 5 carbs, 52 protein)

VEGAN Buffalo Chick'n Strips

$10.99

Gardein chick'n strips, carrot, celery, ranch, spicy citrus buffalo sauce (Cal – 3293 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 12 | Protein – 33)

Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

$12.99

Chicken sausage, red sauce, tomato, fennel, fontina (470 cal, 20 fat, 51 carbs, 24 protein)

The Greek Pizza

The Greek Pizza

$10.99

Red pepper hummus, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, feta (296 cal, 14 fat, 48 carbs, 11 protein)

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, tomato, spinach, onion, artichoke, red pepper, kalamata olive, mozzarella, vegan mozzarella option (342 cal, 14 fat, 56 carbs, 17 protein)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.99

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, onion, cilantro. Chick’n $2 sub (510 cal, 14 fat, 60 carbs, 38 protein)

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomato, roasted garlic, basil (374 cal, 11 fat, 58 carbs, 15 protein)

Soups

Served All Day

Chicken Lime Soup

$8.99

Chicken breast, carrot, corn, peas, celery, onion, garlic, lime, black pepper, brown rice. ( Cal – 347 | Fat – 2.5 | Carbs – 60 | Protein – 19 )

White Bean Chili

White Bean Chili

$9.50

Calories – 281 | Fat (gm) – 17 | Carbs – 18 | Protein (gm) – 15

Meaty Potato Soup

$9.50

Turkey, turkey bacon, potato, onion, garlic, seasoning, cream, kale. Served with lavash chips. ( Cal – 260 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 8 | Protein – 18 )

Lentil Soup

$7.99

Lentils, zucchini, squash, tomato, onion, garlic, spinach. (Cal – 110 | Fat – 1 | Carbs – 22 | Protein – 7)

Tomato Basil Bisque

$7.99

Roma tomatoes, marinara, basil, onion, garlic, cream. Served with lavash grilled cheese. (Cal – 120 | Fat – 9.5 | Carbs – 38 | Protein – 1)

Salads

Sm Chicken $5 | Lg Chicken $8 | Chick’n $6 | 3 Shrimp $5.99 | 5 Shrimp $8.99
Ahi Protein

Ahi Protein

$16.99

Seared ahi tuna, balsamic portabella, sunflower seeds, artichoke hearts, egg, tofu, avocado, romaine, arugula, citrus vinaigrette (Cal – 559 | Fat – 36 | Carbs – 21 | Protein – 43)

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$8.99+

Albacore, tomato, celery, cucumber, bibb lettuce, dijon dressing ( Cal – 185/266 | Fat – 6/8 | Carbs – 10/12 | Protein – 16/30)

Chicken Quinoa

Chicken Quinoa

$13.99

Chicken, quinoa, mint, cranberry, celery, fennel, spiced pumpkin seeds, cider vinaigrette (Cal – 555 | Fat – 18 | Carbs – 48 | Protein 48)

G&P Chopped

$13.99

Roasted turkey, spinach, roasted corn, cranberry, pumpkin seeds, artichoke, tomato, couscous, balsamic, buttermilk pesto (Cal – 501 | Fat – 15 | Carbs – 68 | Protein – 21)

Low-Carb Caesar

Low-Carb Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine, parmesan cheese & crisps, caesar ( Cal – 277/410 | Fat – 22/31 | Carbs – 9/15 | Protein – 11/19 )

Rough Cut Roma Tomato

Rough Cut Roma Tomato

$8.99+

Greens, tomato, cucumber, dill, feta, greek dressing (Cal – 269/390 | Fat – 23/33 | Carbs – 11/18 | Protein – 8/12)

Skinny Chef

Skinny Chef

$9.99+

Roasted turkey, romaine, kale, cucumber, tomato, swiss, egg, agave dijon (Cal – 291/381 | Fat – 11/11 | Carbs – 17/24 | Protein – 26/37)

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.99

Steak, romaine, arugula, bleu cheese, candied walnuts, tomato, pickled onion, caramelized onion vinaigrette (696 cal, 58 fat, 17 carbs, 32 protein)

Summer Berry

Summer Berry

$9.99+

Spinach, fresh berries, goat cheese, orange, frisee, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette (Cal – 275/414 | Fat – 22/33 | Carbs – 17/25 | Protein – 6/9)

Tacos & Bowls

Taco & Bowls

Greek Turkey Bowl

Greek Turkey Bowl

$13.99

Turkey, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$13.99

Salmon, basmati rice, cucumber, tomato, asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, sesame, teriyaki sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Bulgogi Korean Steak Bowl

Bulgogi Korean Steak Bowl

$13.99

Steak, brown rice, cabbage, pepper, cucumber, tomato, carrot, broccoli, green onion, sesame, bulgogi sauce (618 cal, 20 fat, 72 carbs, 38 protein)

Greek Impossible Bowl

$16.99

Impossible Burger, brown rice, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, feta, greek dressing (818 cal, 44 fat, 52 carbs, 52 protein)

VEGAN Chick'n Teriyaki Bowl

$11.99

Grilled Gardein Chick’n, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, asparagus, mushroom, teriyaki, sesame (725 cal, 35 fat, 75 carbs, 43 protein)

VEGAN Thai Peanut Chick’N Bowl

$14.99

Chicken, basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, peanuts, sesame, spicy peanut sauce (697 cal, 25 fat, 65 carbs, 51 protein)

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$13.99

Seared ahi tuna, cabbage, avocado, cucumber mango salsa, sriracha grape vinaigrette (415 cal, 15 fat, 47 carbs, 25 protein)

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Chicken, corn relish, spinach, avocado & chipotle yogurt aiolis (415 cal, 11 fat, 33 carbs, 45 protein)

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Steak, onion, pepper, arugula, avocado, chipotle yogurt aiol (506 cal, 21 fat, 37 carbs, 43 protein)

Burgers

Served with Tofu Fries or Jicama “Fries“ & a pickle. Upgrade to Sweet Potato Fries for $1.50 | Option For Vegan Burger
Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$13.99

Ground lean Angus, lettuce, tomato, onion & choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese. ( Cal – 605 | Fat – 33 | Carbs – 35| Protein – 43)

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$15.99

Grilled bison burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheddar or Swiss cheese. ( Cal – 442 / Fat – 7 | Carbs – 39 | Protein – 55)

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Turkey, sprouts, lettuce, tomato, onions (376 cal, 9 fat, 65 carbs, 14 protein)

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Impossible patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts & choice of Swiss, cheddar or Vegan cheese. ( Cal – 415 | Fat – 16 | Carbs – 44 | Protein – 27)

G&P Veggie Burger

G&P Veggie Burger

$13.99

A lentil black bean, brown rice, mushroom, celery, carrot, onion, cilantro, basil, garlic and cashew patty w/ L, T, O, & sprouts. (Cal – 376 | Fat – 9 | Carbs – 64 | Protein – 14)

Wraps & Sandwiches

Served with tofu fries or jicama “fries” & a pickle. Up-grade to Sweet potato fries $1.50 | Wheat wrap, spinach wrap, cabbage wrap, or whole wheat hoagie
Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Angus, mushroom, onion, peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato (670 cal, 45 fat, 20 carbs, 44 protein)

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Roasted turkey, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, russian dressing (306 cal, 8 fat, 25 carbs, 31 protein)

California Grilled Chicken

California Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Chicken, turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99
Cajun Angus Wrap

Cajun Angus Wrap

$13.99

Ground Angus, blue cheese, Cajun seasoning, pickled onions, tomatoes & creamy slaw Nutrition Info Calculated on Cabbage Wrap ( Cal – 597 | Fat – 23 | Carbs – 42 | Protein – 58)

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$11.99

Portabella, asparagus, squash, zucchini, artichoke hearts, peppers, spinach, tomato, bean puree, walnut cilantro pesto (335 cal, 23 fat, 27 carbs, 18 protein)

VEGAN California Grilled Chick’N

$15.99

Chicken, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, ranch, celery, lettuce, tomato (438 cal, 13 fat, 20 carbs, 57 protein)

VEGAN Buffalo Chick’N Wrap

$15.99

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch dressing, celery, lettuce & tomato. ( Cal – 438 | Fat – 13 | Carbs – 20 | Protein – 57)

VEGAN Teriyaki Chick’N Wrap

$15.99

Build Your Own Meal

Pick One Protein, One Greens , One Grains & One Sauce
BYO Shrimp

BYO Shrimp

$14.99
BYO Chicken Breast

BYO Chicken Breast

$14.99
BYO Ahi Tuna

BYO Ahi Tuna

$15.99

BYO Turkey Patty

$14.99
BYO Cod

BYO Cod

$16.99
BYO Bison

BYO Bison

$15.99
BYO Marinated Tofu

BYO Marinated Tofu

$11.99

BYO Angus Patty

$14.99

BYO Veggie Patty

$12.99
BYO Salmon

BYO Salmon

$16.99

BYO Impossible Patty

$16.99

BYO Gardein Chick'n

$15.99

BYO 4 Sides

$12.99

Kids Menu

Quesadilla

$6.99

Wheat tortilla, cheddar & Mozzarella, 3 oz fruit cup

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Grilled chicken strips, ranch, 3oz fruit cup

Turkey Pinwheel

$7.99

Wheat wrap, sliced turkey, swiss, roasted red pepper hummus, 3oz fruit cup

Pasta & Marinara

$7.99

Whole wheat penne, house made marinara, parmesan, 3oz fruit cup

Kid's Burger

$7.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Thin crust, house made marinara, cheddar & mozzarella

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.75

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Coco Love

$4.50

$ Extras

Proteins

Chicken

$5.00+

Flap Steak 5oz

$6.00

Angus Patty

$8.00

Impossible Patty

$11.00

Turkey

$8.00+

VEGAN Chick'n

$6.00

Bison

$10.00

1 Egg

$3.00

Egg White 1 oz

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.50

Ahi Tuna

$5.00+

Shrimp

$5.00+

Salmon

$6.50+

Cod 8oz

$12.00

Greens

Broccoli

$3.00

Avocado

$1.50+

Asparagus

$4.00

Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Cucumber

$2.50

Kale

$3.00

Mixed Greens

$2.50

Peppers

$2.50

Balsamic Portobello

$4.00

Spinach

$3.00

Tomato Sliced

$2.50

Sides

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Cannellini Beans

$3.00

Cous Cous

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$1.50+

Jicama Sticks

$4.00

Potato Medley

$5.00

Quinoa

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$3.00

Tofu Fries

$4.55+

Whole Wheat Pasta

$2.50

Sauce/Dressing

All Sauces & Dressing are house made

Low-fat Ranch

$0.75

Greek

$0.75

Agave Dijon

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Caramelized Onion Vinaigrette

$0.75

Cider Vinaigrette

$0.75

Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Citrus BBQ

$0.75

Russian

$0.75

Tangy Buffalo

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75

Walnut & Cilantro Pesto

$1.00

Salsa

$0.75

Agave

$1.00

Cheese

Mozzarella

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Cheddar Sliced

$1.00

Cheddar Shredded

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Feta

$2.00

Vegan Sliced

$2.00

Vegan Shredded

$2.00

Meal Prep

MP Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

MP Egg Whites & Turkey Sausage

$9.99

Egg whites, house made turkey sausage, potato medley MACROS: Cal. 260 Fats: 28g Carbs: 26g Protein: 18g

MP Loco Moco

MP Loco Moco

$11.99

Angus patty, Basmati rice, sunny-side egg, green onion, house made bulgogi sauce MACROS: Cal: 560 Fats: 18g Carbs: 23.3g Protein: 36g

MP Protein Pancakes

MP Protein Pancakes

$10.99

Homemade multigrain protein pancakes, walnuts, agave syrup MACROS: Cal: 230 Fat: 18g Carbs: 37g Protein: 21g

MP G&P Power Hash

MP G&P Power Hash

$11.43

Steak, whole eggs, potato medley, cheddar cheese, house made salsa MACROS: Cal: 520 Fat: 28g Carbs: 29g Protein: 35g

MP Steak Taco Bowl

MP Steak Taco Bowl

$10.49+

Steak, Basmati rice, onion, peppers, arugula, house made chipotle & yogurt Greek yogurt aioli MACROS LEAN: Cal: 410 Fat: 14g Carbs: 28g Pro: 39g MACROS BULK: Cal: 627 Fat: 21g Carbs: 44g Pro: 40g

MP Chicken Taco Bowl

MP Chicken Taco Bowl

$9.49+

Chicken, corn relish, spinach, house made chipotle & avocado aiolis MACROS LEAN: Cal: 260 Fat: 10g Carbs: 20g Pro: 25g MACROS BULK: Cal: 480 Fats: 14g Carbs: 30g Pro: 38g

MP Thai Peanut Bowl

MP Thai Peanut Bowl

$9.49+

Chicken, Basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, black sesame, house made peanut sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 370 Fat: 15g Carbs: 34g Pro: 34g MACROS BULK: Cal: 570 Fat: 20g Carbs: 58g Pro: 55g

MP Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

MP Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$8.99+

Chicken, Basmati rice, squash, zucchini, mushroom, asparagus, black sesame, house made teriyaki MACROS LEAN: Cal: 340 Fat: 11g Carbs: 34g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 520 Fat: 15g Carbs: 54g Pro: 39g

MP Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

MP Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$11.49+

Salmon, Basmati rice, Asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, black sesame, house made teriyaki MACROS LEAN: Cal: 470 Fat: 10g Carbs: 41g Pro: 52g MACRO BULK: Cal: 690 Fat: 13g Carbs: 58g Pro: 68g

MP Greek Turkey

MP Greek Turkey

$9.49+

Turkey, brown rice, tomato, Kalamata olives, feta, house made Greek dressing MACROS LEAN: Cal: 320 Fat: 16g Carbs: 22g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 450 Fat: 20g Carbs: 27g Pro: 39g

MP Korean Steak Bowl

MP Korean Steak Bowl

$9.49+

Steak, Basmati rice, Asian slaw, carrot, broccoli, black sesame, house made Bulgogi sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 450 Fat: 17g Carbs: 33g Pro: 43g MACRO BULK: Cal: 670 Fat: 21g Carbs: 51g Pro: 61g

MP Buffalo Chicken Bowl

MP Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$9.99+

Chicken, carrots, celery, Basmati rice, bleu cheese, house made buffalo sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 320 Fat: 10g Carbs: 31g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 470 Fat: 15g Carbs: 45g Pro: 39g

MP Chicken Fried Rice

$8.79+

Chicken, onion, carrot, egg, peas, Braggs Liquid Amino, Soy Sauce MACROS LEAN: Cal: 430 Fat: 11g Carbs: 41g Pro: 29g MACROS BULK: Cal: 630 Fat: 14g Carbs: 58g Pro: 45g

MP Angus Cheese Steak

MP Angus Cheese Steak

$8.50

Lean Angus, peppers, mushroom, red onion, low fat Mozzarella cheese, spinach wrap MACROS: Cal: 600 Fat: 28g Carbs: 41g Pro: 61g

MP Lean Angus Sliders

MP Lean Angus Sliders

$8.99

2 Lean Angus patties, cheddar, Brioche Buns MACROS: Cal: 550 Fat: 26g Carbs: 35g Pro: 38g