Green Thai Bistro 7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- Soft Shell Crab Crunch$13.95
Soft shell crab tempura in house blend batter served with spicy mayo.
- Crispy Shrimp Triangle Spring Rolls$11.95
Minced shrimp, chicken, scallions, celery wrapped in Thai style spring roll skin and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Beef Dumplings$9.95
- Chicken Dumplings$9.95
- Heaven Beef$10.95
Thai style beef jerky marinated in coriander seeds and served with sriracha sauce.
- Shrimp in Blanket$11.95
Deep fried marinated shrimps wrapped in egg roll and served with honey mustard
- Shrimp Tempura$11.95
Fresh shrimp in our house blend batter served with dumpling sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.95
Grilled marinated chicken skewers with peanut sauce.
- Appetizer Paradise$26.95
VEGAN APPETIZERS
- Coconut Taro Cakes$8.95
Taro, carrot, salt, pepper, and coconut flakes served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Edamame (GF)$5.95
Steamed soy beans and salt
- Spicy Edamame (GF)$7.95
Steam soybeans, chili, salt and basil leaves.
- Crispy Veggies Spring Rolls$7.95
cabbage, glass noodles, celeries, and carrots wrapped with spring roll papers and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Vietnamese Crispy Roll Lettuce Wraps (GF)$10.95
Soft tofu, taro, carrot, glass noodles, mushroom, cilantro, wrapped with rice paper.
- Fresh Tofu Rolls (GF)$8.95
Fresh lettuce, soft tofu, basil leaves, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles wrapped into gluten free rice paper served with peanut sauce.
- Vegetable Balls$9.00
carrot, zucchini, potatoes, salt, peppers served with tomatoes sauce.
- Veggie Tempura$10.95
Mixed vegetables in our house blend batter served with soy vinaigrette.
- Vegan Crispy Calamari$10.95
King Oyster mushrooms in house blend batter served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Vegan Cream Cheese Rangoon$11.95
Soft tofu, plant-based cream cheese, carrot wrapped with thick wonton paper.
- Vegan Appetizer Paradise$26.95
1 edamame, 4 spring rolls, 4 coconut taro, 4 vegan cream cheese rangoon
SOUP
- Tom Yum$6.95+
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, fresh lemon leaves in lemon grass broth and cilantro garnish.
- Tom Kha$6.95+
Hot and coconut cream with mushrooms, zucchini in lemon grass broth and cilantro garnish.
- Vegetable Soup$6.95+
Mixed vegetables in vegetarian broth.
- Noodles Tom Kha$15.95
Rice noodles, tom kha broth, bok choy, bean sprouts, mushrooms, zucchini, green onions & cilantro garnish.
- Noodles Tom Yum$15.95
Rice noodles, tom yum broth, bok choy, bean sprouts, mushroom, cherry tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro garnish.
- Beef Pho$15.95
Rice noodles, pho broth, sliced beef, beef balls, green onions, white onions, jalapeno and cilantro garnish served with basil leaves on the side.
- Chicken Pho$14.95
Rice noodles, pho broth, white chicken meats, green onions, white sliced onions, jalapeno and cilantro garnish served with basil leaves on the side.
SALADS
- Tropical Fruits Salad
Sliced mango, apple, pineapple, cucumber, cilantro, carrot, raisin, cashew nuts with Thai style lime dressing served inside fresh pineapple with peanut sauce on the side.
- Peanut Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed vegetables, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuces, roasted peanuts, and served with peanut dressing.
- Green Papaya Salad
Shredded papaya, string beans, tomatoes, crushed peanut with Thai style lime peanut with Thai style lime dressing and topped with sesame tapioca crackers.
FRIED RICE
- Green Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Onions, green peas, carrots, egg mixed with jasmine rice.
- Aromatic Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Basil leaves, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, egg mixed with jasmine rice.
- Crabby Fried Rice$19.95
White onions, garlic, green onions, and egg mixed with jasmine rice.
- Golden Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Pineapples, cashew nuts, onions, tomatoes, curry powder & egg mixed with jasmine rice.
- BROWN Green Thai Fried Rice$16.95
Onions, green peas, carrots, egg mixed with BROWN rice.
- BROWN Aromatic Basil Fried Rice$16.95
Basil leaves, onions, jalapeno, bell peppers, egg mixed with BROWN rice.
- BROWN Crabby Fried Rice$21.95
White onions, garlic, green onions, and egg mixed with jasmine rice.
- BROWN Golden Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Pineapples, cashew nuts, onions, tomatoes, curry powder, and egg mixed with BROWN rice.
Noodles Stir Fry
- Classic Pad Thai$14.95
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, crushed peanuts with sweet sauce and served with lime.
- Omelet Pad Thai$17.95
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, crushed peanuts, omelet egg with sweet sauce and served with lime.
- Woo Sen Pad Thai$15.95
Glass noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and peanuts, sweet sauce served with lime.
- Pad See "You"$14.95
Flat noodles, Chinese Broccoli, broccoli, carrots and egg with sweet black sauce.
- Drunken Noodles$14.95
Flat noodles, broccoli, bell peppers, white onions, tomatoes, basil and egg with sweet black sauce.
- Pad "Mama"$15.95
Lomein noodles, bok choy, Chinese bok choy, bean sprouts, onions, egg with brown sauce.
Curries
- Red Curry$15.95
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, and bell peppers.
- Panang Curry$15.95
Coconut cream, potatoes, carrots, green beans and cashew nuts.
- Green Curry$15.95
Coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, zucchini, green peas.
- Masaman Curry$15.95
Coconut cream, potatoes, carrots, onions, peanut and chopped lemon leaves.
- Yellow Curry$15.95
Coconut cream, potatoes, carrots, green beans and cashew nuts.
- Salmon Curry$22.95
Grilled salmon on top your choice of curry.
Classic Stir Fry
- Cashew King$16.95
Sauteed with roasted cashew nuts, onions, pineapples, bell peppers, and carrots in brown sauce.
- Queen of Basil$15.95
Sauteed with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves in brown sauce garnished crispy basil leaves on the top.
- Goddess Garlic$15.95
Sauteed with broccoli, carrots, fresh garlic in brown sauce.
- Volcano Sesame$16.95
Deep fried your choice of protein, then stir fried with thick orange sauce and bell peppers, pineapples, topped with green onions, and roasted sesame seeds.
- The Power of Gingers$15.95
Shredded gingers, onions, bell peppers, jalapeno, snow peas in brown sauce.
- Thai Holy Spicy Basil$18.95
Minced your protein, basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, jalapeno, finished with a fried egg on top jasmine rice.
Vegan Entrees
- Vegan Broccoli Chickpeas Curry$16.95
Coconut yellow curry, broccoli, chickpeas, carrots, and dried onion.
- Vegan Mango Curry$16.95
Red curry, mango, green peas, bamboo shoots.
- Vegan King Oyster Mushroom Stir Fried$16.95
King oyster mushroom, celery, zucchini, carrot, garlic stir fried in brown sauce.
- Vegan Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, broccoli, carrot, crushed peanuts stir fried with sweet sauce served with lime.
- Vegan Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, carrots and broccoli
- Brown Vegan Thai Fried Rice$17.95
Brown rice, green peas, onions, carrots, broccoli
- Vegan Drunken Noodles$15.95
Flat noodles, onions, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, tomatoes, basil leaves, bean sprouts, broccoli, carrot.
- Vegan Lemongrass Stir Fried$16.95
Lemongrass, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green beans, stir fried in brown sauce.
- Vegan Noodles Clay Pot$17.95
Glass noodles, onions, mushrooms, king oyster mushroom, napa cabbage, cabbage, ginger, and green beans stir fried with brown sauce.
- Vegan Pho$16.95
Rice noodles, vegetarian fruit broth, bok choy, zucchini, napa cabbages, green onions, white slice onions, jalapeno and cilantro garnish served with basil leaves on the side.
- Vegan Thai Half Pineapple Fried Rice$18.95
Green onion, green peas, white onion, raisin, pineapple, cashew nuts, and jasmine rice served inside half pineapple boat.
Chef Specialities
- Thai Half Pineapple Fried Rice$21.95
Shrimps, scallops, calamari, green onions, green peas, white onions, raisins, pineapples, cashew nuts, egg and jasmine rice served in fresh half pineapple.
- Salmon Teriyaki$23.95
Grilled Salmon on top of broccoli, carrots, and zucchini in Thai teriyaki sauces served with jasmine rice.
- Soft Shell Crab Rice Fusion$24.95
Crab meat, green onions, garlic, white onions, red bell peppers, egg, and jasmine rice topped with crunchy soft shell crab.
- Soft Shell Crab Pad Fusion$25.95
Crab meat, green onions, white onions, bean sprouts, bok choy, egg, peanuts and rice noodles topped with crunchy soft shell crab.
- "Bird Nest" Crispy Noodles$23.95
Shrimps, beef, scallops, egg noodles, napa cabbage, bok choy, onions, carrots, garlic, green onions in thick brown sauce.
- Crunchy Tilapia Thai Basil$20.95
- Salmon & Shrimp whole Pineapple Fried rice$27.95
Desserts
- Mango Rice Paradise$9.00
Glutinous rice with mango slices and drizzled with coconut cream.
- Crispy Banana Temptation$9.00
Deep fried Thai banana tempura batter topped with your choice of vanilla or coconut ice cream, chocolate sauce and roasted coconut flakes.
- Rice & Cream Dream$8.00
Glutinous rice topped with coconut ice cream, roasted coconut flakes, and crushed peanuts.