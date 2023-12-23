Greenwood's 160 Palomino Trail Ridgway, Colorado 81432
Lunch/Dinner
- Potato Dumplings
Potato Dumplings, Toasted walnut brown butter, winter squash, sage, buckwheat
- 1/2 Fried Chicken
5 pieces of Fried Chicken. Smoked paprika cider vinegar honey sauce and spicy pickled green beans
- Greenwood's Crispy SmashBurger
Smashed beef patty, potato bun, White American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and sauce. 2x2 = $13 , 3x3 = $17, 4x4 = $21
- Cider Cola Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
- Collard Green French Dip
- Braised Beef Cheek Griddle with Roasted Bone Marrow
Cortez corn tortilla, tomato Jack cheese, and birria sauce
- Western Slope Salad
Pickled cabbage and swole sauce
- Roasted 1/2 Chicken
1/2 Organic Chicken. Herb purple moon mashed potatoes, chicken jus, and blistered tomatoes
- Colorado Meatloaf
Sherry caramelized onions and roasted lamb bone gravy
- Fat Cap on Coulotte Cut Steak 8oz
8 oz. Roasted bone marrow canoe cut, wild mushroom jus, and garlic scapes
- Slow Roasted Pulled Pork
Fried Pork Belly bites with spicy buttermilk dressing
- Colorado Trout
Almondine sauce, braised black eyed peas and ham hock, and sunflower shoots
- Smoked Heritage Pork Brunswick Stew
Pork Belly and Kinkin Beef Stew, Cornbread, local vegetables