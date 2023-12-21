Gregs Cookout - Hallandale
Full Menu
Entree Complete
Legumes
Seafood
Add on
Entree Simple
- Goat Stew Simple$22.00
- Oxtail Simple$25.00
- Chicken Stew Simple$13.00
- Fried Chicken Simple$13.00
- Griot Simple$11.00
- Tasso Cabrit Simple$18.00
- Tasso Turkey Simple$12.00
- Turkey Stew Simple$16.00
- Stew Conch Simple$25.00
- Goat Stew Simple$22.00
- Oxtail Simple$25.00
- Whole Snapper Fried Simple$35.00
- Whole Snapper Creole Sauce Simple$35.00
- Whole Snapper Gro Sel Simple$35.00
Lunch special
Lunch special come with red beans and rice and plantains only
Beer
Bottled Beer
Drinks
Beverages
- Lemonade$4.00
- Passion fruit$5.00
- Soursop$6.00
- Papaya (always with milk )$6.00
- sour sop with milk$6.00
- Passion fruit with milk$6.00
- Kremas$8.00
- Kremas$30.00
- Jupina$1.25
- Watermelon$1.26
- Couronne$2.50
- Perrier$2.00
- Celcius$4.00
- Red bull$3.00
- Malta$2.00
- coca cola$1.99
- Pepsi$1.99
- Sprite$1.99
- Pure leaf Rasberry$2.50
- Pure leaf unswettin$2.50
- Water$1.00
Gregs cookout Locations and Hours
Gregs Cookout - Miami
(786) 914-5980
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10AM
Gregs Cookout - Hallandale
(954) 589-1241
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM