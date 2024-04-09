Gresso Wings (6)

$11.99

Never Frozen. We season then bake our wings. We then fry them to Crispy Perfection. Enjoy them plain or tossed in a Signature Sauce. Feel Free to mix the Sauces and come up with Your Unique Flavor. Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet BBQ, Carolina Gold BBQ, Garlic, Teriyaki, Jamaican Jerk, Garlic Parm, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habenero. Add celery for $1.50; Ranch or Blue Cheese .50. All flats or all Drummies $1 upcharge.