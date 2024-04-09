Gresso's Restaurant & Bar*
FULL REGULAR MENU
STARTERS
- Gresso's Mother's Famous Pierogies$7.99+
Stuffed Pockets of Potato & Cheese. Drizzled with Garlic Butter. Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
- Deep Fried Banana Peppers$10.99
Basket of Hot Banana Peppers Coated with our signature batter then flash fried. Served with a side of Gresso Sauce.
- Potato Skins$9.99
Deep Fried Home made Skins stuffed with melted Cheddar Jack. Topped with crispy bacon & Diced tomatoes. Served with a side of Sour Cream.
- Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled Tortilla. Loaded with Tomatoes, Green peppers, Onions and melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with a side of Sour Cream & Salsa.
- Gresso's Deluxe Nachos$11.99
Crunchy Tortilla Chips piled on a large pan. Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce, Diced Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, & Jalepenos. Finished with Sour Cream & Salsa. Add Chicken, Ground Beef or Gyro Meat for $3.99.
- Pickle Flight$5.99
4 Spectacular Gourmet Pickles served up on a tray for the Pickle Connoisseur.
- Gresso Tenders$12.99
Battered and Seasoned Tenders deep fried to a Golden Brown. Enjoy them Plain or tossed in any Wing Sauce.
- Biggest Mozzarella Sticks in the City (4)$9.99
4 of Grandma Dinah's HUGE home made Mozzarella Sticks. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Marinara on the side.
- Half Order Mozzarella Sticks (2)$5.50
2 of Grandma Dinah's HUGE home made Mozzarella Sticks. Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Marinara on the side.
- Gresso Wings (6)$11.99
Never Frozen. We season then bake our wings. We then fry them to Crispy Perfection. Enjoy them plain or tossed in a Signature Sauce. Feel Free to mix the Sauces and come up with Your Unique Flavor. Hot, Medium, Mild, Sweet BBQ, Carolina Gold BBQ, Garlic, Teriyaki, Jamaican Jerk, Garlic Parm, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habenero. Add celery for $1.50; Ranch or Blue Cheese .50. All flats or all Drummies $1 upcharge.
- Cheese Fries$6.99
Beer Battered sidewinder Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce. Add Bacon $2.
- Gravy Fries$6.99
Beer Battered sidewinder Fries with Brown Gravy. Add Bacon $2.
- Basket of fresh cut$5.99
Basket of our beer battered Fries.
- Onion Rings - Tall$11.99
SALAD
DINNERS
- Polish Platter$14.99
Grilled Polish Sausage, 3 Perogies topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions. Served with a side of Grilled Sauerkraut & Sour Cream.
- Beer Battered Cod & Chips$14.99
3 Pieces of Hand-Cut Filets dipped in Boston Lager Beer Batter then Fried Golden Brown. Served with a side of our Beer Battered Sidewinder Fries. Add Coleslaw for $2.99.
BURGERS
- Village Burger$6.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato & Sweet Tangy BBQ Sauce.
- Mountaineer Burger$6.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with a Perogie, Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Swiss Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato.
- Build a Burger$6.99
Seasoned Beef Patty, Topped with Crispy Bacon, Sauteed Onions, Crumbled Blue Cheese. Finished with Lettuce & Tomato.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$6.99