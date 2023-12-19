Grexicana 48 Motor Avenue
Appetizers
- Tortilla Chips and Guacamole$12.00
with guacamole
- Chipotle Pita Chips and Dips$14.00
- Empanada Birria$4.00
served with consomme
- Spanakopita Empanada$4.00
filled with mixed Greek cheeses
- Zucchini Fries$11.00
with spicy skordalia (potato and garlic spread)
- Phyllo Wrapped Feta$12.00
- Fried Calamari$17.00
chipotle aioli and aguachile sauces
- Haloumi Fries with Carnitas$16.00
- Birria Quesadilla$17.00
- Shrimp Santorini Tamale$14.00
tamales stuffed with shrimp, tomato, feta cheese and dill
- Cheesy Nachos$10.00
- Elote$7.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings$12.00
choose your style
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- Grilled Octopus$19.00
Salads
Between the Bread
Entrees
Sides
Desserts
Nino Menu
Grexicana 48 Motor Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(516) 249-0492
Closed