Grey & Cash 425 South Myrtle Avenue
DRINKS
Coffee
Americano
Espresso & water
Cafe Au Lait
Drip with steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso & milk (6oz)
Cortado
Espresso & milk (4oz)
Dbl Espresso
Dirty Oatchata
Housemade oat milk horchata and espresso
Drip
Espresso Tonic
Fever tree tonic, espresso, ice
Honeycomb
Raw sage honey, cinnamon, espresso, milk
James Brown
Brown sugar, cinnamon, espresso, milk
Latte
Espresso & milk
Lavender Latte
Housemade lavender syrup, espresso or earl grey tea, milk
Macchiato
Espresso & milk (2oz)
Mayan Mocha
Mexican chocolate, espresso, milk
Mocha
Mocha, espresso, milk
Red Eye
Drip or cold brew with espresso
Sugarless Mocha
Cocoa Powder, espresso, milk
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla, Espresso , Milk
Tea
Honey Chai
Black tea chai, honey, milk
Dirty Honey Chai
Black tea chai, honey, espresso, milk
Dirty Golden Chai
Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, espresso, milk (Decaf)
Golden Chai
Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, milk (Decaf)
London Fog
Earl grey tea, simple syrup, vanilla, milk
Matcha Latte
Organic Japanese matcha, milk
Matcha Tonic
Matcha, fever tree tonic, simple syrup, ice
Brown Sugar Matcha
Matcha, brown sugar, cinnamon, milk, ice
Matcha Lavender
Matcha, house-made lavender syrup, milk
Matchata
House-made oat milk horchata, matcha . ice
Matcha Tea
Japanese matcha, water
Loose Leaf
Black, green, white , or herbal
House Black
House black tea
Seasonal
Chagaccino
Chaga mushroom, vanilla, cinnamon, monk fruit sweetener, espresso, milk, ice
Pirates Chai
Matcha . chai spice, dark molasses, milk
Blood Orange Tonic
Fever tree tonic water, blood orange cordial, espresso, mint, ice
Strawberry Matcha
Strawberry, brown sugar, matcha, milk, ice
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, hemp seed, cherry tomato, pickled radish, toasted country sourdough.
Chilaquiles Rojo
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our spicy rojo sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.
Chilaquiles Verde
Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.
Chilaquiles Vegan
Corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with vegan shredded cheese, red onion, avocado, and cilantro lime cashew crema, and your choice of tofu scramble or plant-base carnitas.
Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle, seasonal fruit, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar. (Saturday & Sunday Only )
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.
Carnitas Burrito (V)
Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)
Ranchero Burrito
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.
Soyrizo Burrito (V)
Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)
Tofu Scrambled Burrito (V)
Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)
Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Bowl
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.
Ranchero Bowl
Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.
Soyrizo Bowl (V)
Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)
Tofu Scramble Bowl (V)
Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)
Carnita Bowl (V)
Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)
Breakfast Sandwich
Monroe
Two scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, arugula, tomato, onion, pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta.
Bacon Egg Cheese
Two scrambled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun
Lox Croissant
Smoked Atlantic Salmon, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, toasted croissant. Served with mixed green salad.
Lox Bagel
Smoked Atlantic Salmon, cream cheese, dill, capers, tomato, and red onion, toasted everything bagel.
Carnita Sandwich (V)
Plant-based carnitas, avocado, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce ,chipotle aioli, cilantro lime crema, toasted ciabatta (VEGAN)
LUNCH
Lunch Sandwiches
BLTC
Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mayo, mixed greens.
Gret Hambino
Smoked ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Veggie Sandwich
Avocado, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Godfather
Prosciutto, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Roast Beef
Roast beef, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, dill horseradish, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese, tomato & grilled onion.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Turkey Pesto
Turkey breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, pesto aioli.
Jive Turkey
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli.
Clubber
Turkey, ham, roast beef, applewood bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.
Lunch Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, red bell pepper, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, Italian seasoning.
Cali Wrap
Turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, and your choice of pesto or chipotle aioli.
Tuna Wrap
Albacore tuna salad, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red onion, Italian seasoning.
Lunch Salads
Albacore Tuna Salad
Albacore tuna salad, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.
BLTC Salad
Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Clubber Salad
Turkey breast, smoked ham, roast beef, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, mixed green, red wine vinaigrette.
Godfather Salad
Genoa salami, cappicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.
Great Hambino Salad
Smoked Ham, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.
Jive Turkey Salad
Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli, red wine vinaigrette.
Roast Beef Salad
Roast beef, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, horseradish, red wine vinaigrette.
Turkey Pesto Salad
Turkey breast, red onion, tomato, arugula, pest aioli, red wine vinaigrette.
Veggie Salad
Avocado, red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Mixed greens salad with red wine vinaigrette.