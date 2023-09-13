DRINKS

Coffee

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso & water

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Drip with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

espresso & milk (6oz)

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso & milk (4oz)

Dbl Espresso

$3.75

Dirty Oatchata

$7.00+

Housemade oat milk horchata and espresso

Drip

$3.25+

Espresso Tonic

$5.75

Fever tree tonic, espresso, ice

Honeycomb

$6.00+

Raw sage honey, cinnamon, espresso, milk

James Brown

$5.75+

Brown sugar, cinnamon, espresso, milk

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso & milk

Lavender Latte

$6.00+

Housemade lavender syrup, espresso or earl grey tea, milk

Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso & milk (2oz)

Mayan Mocha

$5.75+

Mexican chocolate, espresso, milk

Mocha

$5.75+

Mocha, espresso, milk

Red Eye

$4.75+

Drip or cold brew with espresso

Sugarless Mocha

$6.00+

Cocoa Powder, espresso, milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

Vanilla, Espresso , Milk

Tap

Nitro JB

$6.50+

Cold brew concentrate, oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, nitro

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Tea

Honey Chai

$5.75+

Black tea chai, honey, milk

Dirty Honey Chai

$6.75+

Black tea chai, honey, espresso, milk

Dirty Golden Chai

$6.75+

Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, espresso, milk (Decaf)

Golden Chai

$5.75+

Herbal chai, turmeric, honey, milk (Decaf)

London Fog

$6.00+

Earl grey tea, simple syrup, vanilla, milk

Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Organic Japanese matcha, milk

Matcha Tonic

$6.50

Matcha, fever tree tonic, simple syrup, ice

Brown Sugar Matcha

$7.00

Matcha, brown sugar, cinnamon, milk, ice

Matcha Lavender

$7.00

Matcha, house-made lavender syrup, milk

Matchata

$7.00

House-made oat milk horchata, matcha . ice

Matcha Tea

$4.50+

Japanese matcha, water

Loose Leaf

$4.00+

Black, green, white , or herbal

House Black

$3.50

House black tea

Seasonal

Chagaccino

$6.50

Chaga mushroom, vanilla, cinnamon, monk fruit sweetener, espresso, milk, ice

Pirates Chai

$6.50+

Matcha . chai spice, dark molasses, milk

Blood Orange Tonic

$7.00

Fever tree tonic water, blood orange cordial, espresso, mint, ice

Strawberry Matcha

$7.25

Strawberry, brown sugar, matcha, milk, ice

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado, hemp seed, cherry tomato, pickled radish, toasted country sourdough.

Chilaquiles Rojo

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our spicy rojo sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.

Chilaquiles Verde

$15.00

Two scrambled eggs, corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, and avocado.

Chilaquiles Vegan

$15.00Out of stock

Corn tortilla chips, layered in our mild verde sauce topped with vegan shredded cheese, red onion, avocado, and cilantro lime cashew crema, and your choice of tofu scramble or plant-base carnitas.

Belgian Waffle

$10.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle, seasonal fruit, maple syrup, whipped cream, powdered sugar. (Saturday & Sunday Only )

Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.

Carnitas Burrito (V)

$14.00

Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)

Ranchero Burrito

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.

Soyrizo Burrito (V)

$13.00

Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)

Tofu Scrambled Burrito (V)

$13.00

Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, avocado, white beans, cheddar cheese.

Ranchero Bowl

$12.50

Two scrambled eggs, hash browns, white beans, ranchero sauce, avocado, queso fresco.

Soyrizo Bowl (V)

$13.00

Soy chorizo and tofu scramble, hash browns, white beans, & avocado. (Vegan)

Tofu Scramble Bowl (V)

$13.00

Tofu scramble, hash browns, avocado, red onion, tomato, chives, and chipotle aioli. (Vegan)

Carnita Bowl (V)

$14.00

Plant-Based carnitas, hash brown, white beans, pickled radish, cilantro lime cashew crema, shredded purple cabbage. (Vegan)

Breakfast Sandwich

Monroe

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, arugula, tomato, onion, pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta.

Bacon Egg Cheese

$12.00

Two scrambled eggs, smoked applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, toasted brioche bun

Lox Croissant

$16.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, toasted croissant. Served with mixed green salad.

Lox Bagel

$14.00

Smoked Atlantic Salmon, cream cheese, dill, capers, tomato, and red onion, toasted everything bagel.

Carnita Sandwich (V)

$15.00

Plant-based carnitas, avocado, tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce ,chipotle aioli, cilantro lime crema, toasted ciabatta (VEGAN)

LUNCH

Lunch Sandwiches

BLTC

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mayo, mixed greens.

Gret Hambino

$13.50

Smoked ham, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Veggie Sandwich

$13.50

Avocado, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, lettuce, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Godfather

$15.00

Prosciutto, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Roast Beef

$13.50

Roast beef, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, dill horseradish, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad topped with melted Swiss cheese, tomato & grilled onion.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Turkey Pesto

$13.50

Turkey breast, arugula, red onion, tomato, pesto aioli.

Jive Turkey

$14.50

Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli.

Clubber

$15.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, applewood bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mayo, red wine vinegar, olive oil, Italian seasoning.

Lunch Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$13.50

Avocado, red bell pepper, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, Italian seasoning.

Cali Wrap

$14.50

Turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, and your choice of pesto or chipotle aioli.

Tuna Wrap

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, mustard, mayo, red onion, Italian seasoning.

Lunch Salads

Albacore Tuna Salad

$13.50

Albacore tuna salad, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

BLTC Salad

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Clubber Salad

$15.00

Turkey breast, smoked ham, roast beef, applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, mixed green, red wine vinaigrette.

Godfather Salad

$15.00

Genoa salami, cappicola, prosciutto, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Great Hambino Salad

$13.50

Smoked Ham, red onion, tomato, swiss cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Jive Turkey Salad

$14.50

Turkey breast, cheddar cheese, red onion, tomato, arugula, chipotle aioli, red wine vinaigrette.

Roast Beef Salad

$13.50

Roast beef, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, horseradish, red wine vinaigrette.

Turkey Pesto Salad

$13.50

Turkey breast, red onion, tomato, arugula, pest aioli, red wine vinaigrette.

Veggie Salad

$13.50

Avocado, red bell pepper, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, pepperoncini, Italian seasoning, red wine vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens salad with red wine vinaigrette.

BAGELS

Bagel Type

GF Plain

$4.50

GF Everything

$4.50

GF Jalapeno Cheese

$4.50

Plain

$3.50

Everything

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheese

$3.50