Greyhound Tavern
Food
Starters
- Hummus Plate$10.00
Our house-made hummus served with a variety of fresh and pickled veggies, olives, and accompanied by warm pita bread.
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.00
Fresh spicy jalapeño peppers stuffed with creamy cheese, wrapped in crispy bacon and served with a side of housemade chipotle raspberry sauce for dipping.
- Slider Trio$15.00
An irresistible trio of mini burgers that cater to every taste bud. Choose from our classic bacon cheddar, savory Swiss mushroom, or crispy buffalo chicken, or mix and match up to three on a plate.
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Crispy shoestring fries drizzled with fragrant truffle oil, offering a rich and earthy twist on a classic favorite.
- Burrata$13.00
A delightful combination of creamy burrata cheese served with crispy crostinis, accompanied by roasted tomatoes, pesto, and a drizzle of olive oil. Garnished with fresh basil chiffonade. Perfect for any cheese lover.
- Bone-in Wings$12.00
Succulent and crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, barbecue, or a zesty garlic parmesan. Perfect for sharing or enjoying as a flavorful appetizer.
- Boneless Wings$15.00
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
Classic combination of Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and red onion, providing a fresh and crisp foundation for your meal. We recommend our house made ranch.
- Caesar Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with crunchy croutons, savory Parmesan shavings, and a zesty lemon twist. For a protein boost, add grilled or crispy chicken.
- Strawberry Goat Cheese$13.00
- Side Salad$7.00
Pizza
- Build Your Own$13.00
Customize your pizza with up to 3 toppings!
- Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese$13.00
A classic pizza with a tomato sauce base and a generous portion of cheese.
- Queen Marge$16.00
A traditional pizza with a tomato sauce base, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil.
- Circles of Joy$16.00
Is it possible to frown while eating a pepperoni pizza? A timeless favorite featuring pepperoni slices, tomato sauce base and mozzarella cheese.
- Nice To Meat You$22.00
A hearty pizza loaded with pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon on a tomato sauce base with mozzarella cheese.
- The Chickens Are Out!$20.00
A tangy BBQ sauce base topped with tender chicken, red onion, cilantro, and pineapple.
- Pineapple Belongs On Pizza$16.00
A sweet and savory combination of ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese on a tomato sauce base.
- Franks A Lot$20.00
A spicy buffalo sauce base with chicken, red onion, pineapple, and a dash of fresh parsley.
- Seas The Day$22.00
A vegetarian delight with a choice of pesto or olive oil base, kalamata olives, roasted garlic, red onion, feta cheese, and a sprinkling of fresh basil chiffonade.
- The Sticky Piggy$20.00
Spicy sausage paired with a drizzle of honey on a crispy crust, creating a balance of heat and sweetness.
Dessert
- Chocolate Skillet Brownie$8.00
A warm chocolate brownie baked in a skillet, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Apple Crisp$8.00
Sliced apples baked to perfection with a crisp topping, served warm and accompanied by a scoop of ice cream.
- Ice Cream$4.00
Sugar J’s vanilla ice cream is made with Madagascar vanilla beans for an indulgent treat. Perfect on its own or as a complement to your favorite dessert.
Cocktails I Liquor
House Cocktails
- Bees Knees$9.00
A refreshing cocktail with Crater Lake Gin, honey, and fresh lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon wedge.
- Bourbon Vacation$13.00
A tropical-inspired cocktail with Makers Mark bourbon, passion fruit puree, lemon and orange juices, agave, and egg white. Garnished with basil and lemon.
- Golden Berry$10.00
A mix of Blackberry Crown Whiskey, honey syrup, and lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon wedge and skewered blackberry.
- Lavender Lemon Drop$7.00
A refreshing blend of Stoli Citrus vodka, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and lemonade. Served with a lemon wedge garnish.
- Level Up$10.00
A refreshing blend of lemon, Stoli Citrus vodka, simple syrup, and lemonade, finished with a touch of Chambord. Garnished with a lemon wedge and raspberry skewer.
- Lychee Bubbles$9.00
- Anchor Rose Sour$13.00
A mix of Plantation Pineapple Rum, lemon juice, pineapple juice, egg white, and orgeat. Garnished with a pineapple wedge and a basil leaf.
- Spicy Pineapple Margarita$13.00
An exciting mix of Tres Agave Reposado Tequila, agave, lemon, lime, and pineapple juice, served with Chamoy and Tajin. Garnished with a pineapple wedge and jalapeño.
- Whiskey Sour$11.00
A balanced blend of Buffalo Trace bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg whites. Garnished with a lemon wedge and a bamboo skewered cherry.
- White Chocolate Espresso Martini$13.00
An indulgent treat featuring Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso Vodka, Baileys, and white chocolate liquor, swirled with chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream and coffee beans.
- I Peel Good$11.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$9.00
- Appletini$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$9.00
- Champagne Cocktail$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Daiquiri$9.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$9.00
- Lemon Drop$9.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Madras$9.00
- Mai Tai$9.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Salty Dog$9.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Whiskey Smash$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
Vodka
- New Amsterdam$5.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Absolut Mandrin$7.00
- Crater Lake$7.00
- Crater Lake - Hatch$7.00
- Crater Lake - Hazelnut Espresso$7.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Stoli Citrus$5.00
- Stoli Raspberry$5.00
- Stoli Vanilla$5.00
- Titos$7.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$9.00
- DBL Absolut$13.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$13.00
- DBL Absolut Mandrin$13.00
- DBL Crater Lake$13.00
- DBL Crater Lake - Hatch$13.00
- DBL Crater Lake - Hazelnut Espresso$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$15.00
- DBL Ketel One$15.00
- DBL Stoli Citrus$9.00
- DBL Stoli Raspberry$9.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$9.00
- DBL Titos$13.00
Gin
Rum
- Myers$5.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Cruzan Black Cherry$4.00
- Cruzan Mango$4.00
- Cruzan Vanilla$4.00
- Goslings$6.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Plantation Pineapple$12.00
- Sinister Pineapple$7.00
- Trader Vic's 151$5.00
- DBL Myers$9.00
- DBL Bacardi$9.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$11.00
- DBL Cruzan Black Cherry$7.00
- DBL Cruzan Mango$7.00
- DBL Cruzan Vanilla$7.00
- DBL Goslings$11.00
- DBL Malibu$13.00
- DBL Plantation Pineapple$23.00
- DBL Trader Vic's$9.00
Tequila
- Lunazul$7.00
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Tres Agaves Blanco$8.00
- Tres Agaves Repesado$9.00
- Union Uno Mezcal$10.00
- Tres Agaves Anejo$10.00
- DBL Lunazul$13.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$25.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$27.00
- DBL Don Julio Anejo$35.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$33.00
- DBL Patron Silver$27.00
- DBL Tres Agaves Blanco$15.00
- DBL Tres Agaves Repesado$17.00
- DBL Union Uno Mezcal$19.00
- DBL Tres Agaves Anejo$19.00
Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$11.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$9.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Blackberry$8.00
- Crown Royal Peach$8.00
- Eagle Rare$10.00
- Evan Williams$5.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jefferson's Reserve$14.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Pendleton$9.00
- Wild Turkey$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Fireball$4.00
- Whistlepig 10 YR Rye$20.00
- Skrewball Peanut Butter$7.00
- Woodinville Rye$11.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$21.00
- DBL Blantons$35.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$15.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$17.00
- DBL Crown Royal$15.00
- DBL Crown Royal Blackberry$15.00
- DBL Crown Royal Peach$15.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$19.00
- DBL Evan Williams$9.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$15.00
- DBL Jameson$17.00
- DBL Jefferson's Reserve$27.00
- DBL Makers Mark$15.00
- DBL Pendleton$15.00
- DBL Wild Turkey$15.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$19.00
- DBL Fireball$7.00
- DBL Whistlepig 10 YR Rye$39.00
- DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter$13.00
- DBL Woodinville Rye$21.00
Scotch
Liqueur
Beer
Draft
Cans I Bottles
- Coors Light$4.00
- Coors Light Bottle$4.00
- Pub Beer$3.00
- Rainier Can$4.00
- Budwieser$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Busch Light$4.00
- PBR$4.00
- Rainier$4.00
- Montucky Cold Snack$4.00
- Corona$5.50
- Boneyard RPM$5.50
- Elysian Space Dust$6.00
- Elysian Hazy$6.00
- Tieton Huckleberry$9.00
- White Claw$6.00
- 2 Towns - Pacific Pineapple$6.00
- 2 Towns Cellar Series$7.00
Wine
Cab
Malbec
Chardonnay
Non Alcoholic
NA
Mocktails
- Lavender Limeade$7.00
A blend of lime juice, lavender syrup, and water, served in a steamed pilsner glass. Garnished with a lime wedge for a vibrant touch.
- Berry Bomb$7.00
A vibrant mix of muddled mint, raspberry, blackberry, and blueberry, blended with simple syrup and fresh lime juice. Served over ice and topped with soda water. Garnished with a lime wedge, mint sprig, and bamboo skewered berries for a burst of fruity flavor.
- Strawberry Mint Lemonade$7.00
A blend of muddled mint and strawberries, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water, served over ice and garnished with a strawberry and mint sprig.