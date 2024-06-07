2x points now for loyalty members
Grille 13 Carryout #2 -- Middletown -3350 Middletown Road Suite 101
Weekday Menu
Starters
- Wings
10 of our jumbo wings fried crisp. Choose up to two sauces from Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Served with your choice or Ranch OR Blue Cheese dressing. All Flats add $3$14.99
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip$16.99
- Fried Vegetable Basket
You can select either hand-breaded pickles, mushrooms, or zucchini chips, or choose any two for a delicious assortment. Comes with a side of house made ranch.$12.99
- Sliders
Fresh Angus beef sliders on mini brioche buns topped with grilled onions and American cheese.$11.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.$14.99
- Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.$14.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.$15.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Quesadilla
Tortilla with melted cheese and a side of salsa and sour cream. For an additional charge, add sautéed onions, green peppers, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, and/or mushrooms.$10.99
- Reuben Quesadilla
Our house made corned beef on a crisp tortilla with melted Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with Thousand Island Dressing on the side.$13.99
- Steamed Shrimp
One pound of seasoned shrimp steamed. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Shrimp
One pound of seasoned shrimp fried. Served with our house made cocktail sauce.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mussels
1 pound of mussels sautéed with BACON, garlic, and onion, and steamed in a white wine cream sauce or Light Beer. Seasoned with Old Bay and served with a warm baguette.$15.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Crispy fried mac & cheese with hints of spicy jalapeño peppers. Served with sour cream$11.99
Baskets
- Chicken Bites Basket
Hand breaded chicken bites served with your choice of one sauce.$15.99
- Fried Fish Basket
Beer battered and golden fried white fish served with our house tartar or cocktail sauce.$16.99
- Fried Shrimp
Beer Battered Fried shrimp served with our house tartar or cocktail sauce.$17.99OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and croutons. With your choice of dressing. Add Chicken or Shrimp for $5. Salmon $8.$9.99
- Pub Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg.$11.99
- Chef's Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, cheddar cheese, egg.$11.99
- Caesar Salad
A classic Caesar salad with shredded Parmesan and house made croutons, Add Chicken or Shrimp $5 Salmon $8$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Reuben
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house made Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye.$14.99
- Celtic Cod
Beer battered and golden fried cod, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a toasted sub roll bun. Served with our house tartar sauce.$15.99
- Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak and sautéed onions with provolone cheese on a toasted sub roll with lettuce and tomato.$13.99
- Chicken Monterey
Grilled or fried boneless, skinless chicken breast topped with bacon and Monterey jack cheese on a grilled Texas toast. Served your choice of honey or honey mustard.$14.99
- Lucky No. 13 Burger
Served on a grilled brioche bun, with American cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions.$13.99
- St. Patty Melt
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with grilled onions and a blend of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with a side of Guinness gravy for dipping.$14.99
- Irishman Burger
Served on grilled Texas toast, topped with an over hard or over medium egg, bacon, and cheddar cheese.$14.99
- Bourbon Burger
Served on a toasted brioche bun with onion rings, bacon, cheddar, and drizzled with Bourbon BBQ.$15.99
Entrées
- Whiskey Glazed Salmon
Fresh Salmon served with mashed red potatoes, sautéed kale, roasted mushrooms and glazed in our whiskey Dijon MUSTARD sauce.$24.99
- Pork Chop
Thick-cut, meaty pork chop seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.$16.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast seasoned and charbroiled. Served with your choice of two sides. Add grilled onions, mushrooms & Guinness gravy for $3.$16.99
- Steak & Guinness Stew
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth. Topped with our house made mashed red potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.$13.99
- Shepherd's Pie
Sautéed Angus ground beef, mixed vegetables and topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with a small garden salad.$13.99
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.$13.99
- Chicken Alfredo
Grilled Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.$15.99
- Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp in our house made Alfredo sauce. Want it spicy? Add Cajun Seasoning. Add broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions for an an additional charge. Served with a garden salad and garlic bread stick.$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Desserts
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger Sliders
2 of our burger sliders with American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.$7.50
- Kids Chicken Bites
A half portion of our hand breaded chicken bites Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.$7.50
- Kids Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese on Texas Toast and American cheese. Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.$7.50
- Kids Mac & Cheese
Our house made cheese sauce and pasta served with a garlic bread stick.$7.50
- Kids Alfredo
Our house made Alfredo sauce with pasta and a garlic bread stick.$7.50
- Kids Fish & Chips
A smaller portion of our hand breaded cod, served with Served with your choice of fries, mashed potatoes or broccoli.$7.50
Soft Drinks
Sides
- Broccoli
Broccoli$2.99
- Fresh Zucchini Blend
Fresh Zucchini Blend$2.99
- French Fries
French Fries$3.99
- Fresh Potato Chips$3.99
- Mashed Red Potatoes
Mashed Red Potatoes$2.99
- Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet Potato Wedges$3.99
- Mac & Cheese$2.99
- Bacon Mac & Cheese
Bacon Mac & Cheese$3.99
- Kale, Mushroom & Onion Blend
Kale, Mushroom & Onion Blend$3.99
- Sauteed Brussel Sprouts
Sauteed Brussel Sprouts$3.99
Extra Sauces
- Bacon Cheese Sauce
Bacon Cheese Sauce$1.50
- House Made Italian
House Made Italian$0.50
- Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese$0.50
- Bourbon BBQ
Bourbon BBQ$0.50
- Buffalo
Buffalo$0.50
- Cheese Sauce$1.50
- House Made Cocktail Sauce
House Made Cocktail Sauce$0.50
- Garlic Parmesan
Garlic Parmesan$0.50
- Guinness Gravy
Guinness Gravy$1.50
- Honey Mustard
Honey Mustard$0.50
- Mayo
Mayo$0.50
- House Made Ranch
House Made Ranch$0.50
- Reg. BBQ
Reg. BBQ$0.50
- Salsa
Salsa$0.50
- Sour Cream
Sour Cream$0.50
- Sweet & Sassy
Sweet & Sassy$0.50
- House Made Tartar Sauce
House Made Tartar Sauce$0.50
- House Made Thousand Island$0.50
- Mango Habanero
Mango Habanero$0.50
- Hot Honey
Hot Honey$0.50
- Caesar
Caesar$0.50
Family Meals
- Shepherd's Pie
Our version of Shepherds pie includes sautéed Angus ground beef, potatoes, mixed vegetables in a bubbly gravy, topped with our red skinned mashed potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Chicken Alfredo
Grilled, Chicken in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp with our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Fresh Vegetable Alfredo
Fresh Mixed Vegetables in our house made Alfredo sauce. Add Cajun Seasoning for an extra kick! Comes with a Garden Salad and Bread Sticks. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Steak & Guinness Stew
Slow roasted premium beef and garden vegetables, in a hearty beef broth with mashed red potatoes. Served with one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Grilled Pork Chop Dinner
Four of our thick cut pork chops grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices.$40.00
- Grilled Chicken Breast
4 chicken breasts grilled to perfection. Comes with two family sized side choices. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Steamed Mussels
4 pounds of our steamed mussels in an Old Bay OR white wine cream sauce. Served with warm baguettes and one side. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
- Slider Platter
12 of our hand pattied all beef sliders with grilled onions and American Cheese and French Fries. Please Allow 30 Minutes for all Family Meals$40.00
Party Trays
- Garden Salad$24.99
- Pub Salad$34.99
- Caesar Salad$29.99
- Boneless Chicken Bites Platter
A 4 pound tray of our hand breaded chicken bites. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery and house made Ranch and Blue Cheese.$65.99
- 50 Wing Platter
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.$55.99
- 100 Wing Platter
Our renowned jumbo wings. Choose 2 sauces from: Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet & Sassy, Old Bay, Bourbon, Mango Habañero, Hot Honey, or Garlic Parmesan. Comes with Celery, House Made Ranch, and Blue Cheese.$99.99
- Southern Maryland Crab Dip
A party sized portion of our house made crab dip. Served with fresh fried potato chips and warm baguettes. Serves 10-15 people.$74.99
- Fried Shrimp Tray
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce$79.99OUT OF STOCK
- Steamed Shrimp Party Tray
4 pounds of seasoned shrimp. Comes with our house made cocktail and tartar sauce.$79.99OUT OF STOCK
- Reuben Platter
Everything you need to build your own Reubens. Two pounds of our house made corned beef, sauerkraut, served with toasted rye bread, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on the side. Serves approximately 10 people.$69.99
- BYO Steak & Cheese
Everything you need to build Steak & Cheese sandwiches! Comes with rolls, grilled peppers & onions, lettuce, tomato, and our house made cheese sauce. Serves approximately 10 people.$69.99
- Macaroni & Cheese
A large pan of our house made Mac & Cheese with potato chip and Parmesan crumble topping. Serves approximately 10-12 people.$45.99